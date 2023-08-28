Strange Planet Exclusive Sneak Peek: Cynthia Erivo Sings Away Stage Fright

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo — who soon stars as Elphaba in the 2024 film version of Wicked — voices a musically talented “being” getting over their stage fright in this scene from episode 6, “Key Change,” of Apple TV+ animated series Strange Planet. The series, from creators Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) and cartoonist and writer Nathan W. Pyle, offers “a look at a distant planet not unlike Earth, with hilarious yet poignant observations on life, love and friendship, as told in the most peculiar way.”

88% Strange Planet: Season 1 (2023) new episodes premiere on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.