Video Interviews

Steve Carell's Five Favorite Movie Villains

The star of Minions: The Rise of Gru takes us on a journey that begins with Jaws, hangs a couple unexpected left turns, and ends right where he started.

by | June 27, 2022 | Comments

Sometimes, all it takes for a supervillain to reconsider his ways is for a trio of precocious orphan girls to charm him into submission. Such was the case with Steve Carell’s Gru in 2010’s Despicable Me, a silly, joyful, surprisingly warm animated comedy that spawned a franchise and gave the world Minions. Speaking of which, the little, yellow, different hench-creatures are set to appear on the big screen again in Minions: The Rise of Gru, so ahead of that film’s release, we sat down with Carell to pick his brain about his Five Favorite Movie Villains. We won’t spoil his picks for you, except to say that he begins with Jaws and takes a couple of unexpected turns to end up right where he began; tune in to find out where he went, because he makes that journey one worth taking.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters everywhere on July 1, 2022.

