Silo: Season 2 First Reviews: Full of Masterful Storytelling, Great Performances, and Plenty of Surprises

If you’ve been sleeping on Silo, you need to binge the first season fast, because season 2 is on its way this month, and the show has reportedly gotten even better. The first reviews of the Apple TV+ series’ second season have arrived with confirmation that it’s one of the smartest new sci-fi shows. They also praise Rebecca Ferguson’s lead performance, the addition of Steve Zahn, and the expanding world-building and continued mystery-driven storytelling.

Here’s what critics are saying about Silo: Season 2:

Is Silo still must-watch television?

Silo is back for season 2 — and it’s more gripping than ever… a masterclass in how to follow up a successful first season.

— Louise Griffin, Radio Times

This remains one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

The second season of the Apple TV+ streaming series Silo proves one undeniable truth — this Rebecca Ferguson-led show is the best science fiction adventure series since Lost!

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

Season 2 keeps the trend of one of the most engaging shows on Apple TV+.

— Nick Staniforth, Total Film

Season 2… secures Silo’s status as one of Apple TV+’s most rewarding series.

— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies

(Photo by Apple TV+)

How does season 2 compare to the first?

It’s a stronger, more complex second outing that proves the series was worth the initial hype.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

The highly-anticipated sophomore release is as palpable and claustrophobic as its first season, never once letting the audience feel disconnected from its characters.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

Silo Season 2 is a captivating second chapter, taking everything that was enthralling about season 1 and moving the story along while providing fresh mysteries and shocks to keep everyone interested.

— Louise Griffin, Radio Times

If Season 1 was all about searching for the truth, Season 2 is showing what happens when the power dynamic shifts after it’s revealed, making space for all of your favorite supporting stars from last year to become even more fleshed out through some truly impressive work.

— Nick Staniforth, Total Film

It’s a more ambitious effort, but Season 2 manages to seamlessly pivot its focus and grow its scope organically.

— Dais Johnston, Inverse

Will the show continue to surprise viewers?

The second season of Silo is constantly surprising, gripping, and simply riveting… You have no idea where the story may be going next.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

Season 2 challenges conventional storytelling outside the silo with dynamically charged characters and an atmospheric world-building element that is far beyond what we could have comprehended when the show first premiered.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

As with the first season, I could see some twists coming a mile off, but plenty of the choices in season 2 kept me guessing.

— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies

(Photo by Apple TV+)

Will it please fans of the novels?

It’s handled with careful guidance, showing Yost and the other writers’ appreciation for Howey’s source material.

— Katie Doll, CBR

While it does depart from the novels, it does so eloquently and keeps the audience guessing in the best possible way.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Those who are familiar with the [Solo] character from the novels won’t be disappointed.

— Louise Griffin, Radio Times

How are the performances?

The performances in Silo are nothing short of captivating and the true bedrock of what makes the sci-fi drama so much more real.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

The performances are outstanding.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

Does Rebecca Ferguson still stand out?

This is Rebecca Ferguson’s show, and she’s as hypnotic as ever.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Ferguson once again gives a stunning performance.

— Louise Griffin, Radio Times

It’s a consistently commanding performance.

— Nick Staniforth, Total Film

Masterfully conveying the internal conflict she faces following multiple losses… the actress offers a profound and affecting performance mixing vulnerability with determination.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

Rebecca Ferguson is more than up to the task of the physically demanding role, all the while conveying Juliette’s fear and determination in new surroundings.

— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies

(Photo by Apple TV+)

What about the other returning actors?

Robbins and Common are fantastic as ever.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Tim Robbins is terrific here, easily playing one of the most complex and evil villains since Michael Emerson’s Ben Linus/Henry Gale in [Lost].

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

Common conveys a unique gravitas in how he effectively portrays a man grappling with the expectations of authority and personal integrity. He delivers a remarkable performance and one that sharply contrasts the chaos unfolding around him through multifaceted complexities.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

It’s Shane McRae and Remmie Milner who make the most of their expanded roles as Knox and Shirley.

— Katie Doll, CBR

Avi Nash shines as Lukas becomes ever more crucial.

— Louise Griffin, Radio Times

Are there any notable new additions to the cast?

Equally good is Steve Zahn as Solo… His presence is an enigma for much of the season, yet Zahn plays the unreliable and broken man with deep empathy and warmth.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Who Silo really belongs to this season is Steve Zahn, who is absolutely dynamic as Solo.

— Katie Doll, CBR

Steve Zahn as the “new kid on the block”… is at his absolute best in a barren playground where his character, Solo, creates the rules.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

Zahn’s arrival makes for a refreshing but undeniably jarring addition that might be hit and miss for viewers.

— Nick Staniforth, Total Film

(Photo by Apple TV+)

How is the writing this season?

By grounding its Orwellian elements into tense yet relatable human struggles with razor-sharp writing, Silo continues to surpass the genre, asking viewers to question not only the motives of those in power but the strength of their convictions.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

Showrunner Graham Yost continues to tell a complete, engrossing story you can easily get lost in.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

This is smartly written, mature sci-fi for audiences who yearn for rich world-building and characters.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

Season 2 asks what happens when people are tired of oppression and secrets — and the answers to those questions are smart, confident and unsettling.

— Katie Doll, CBR

Any complaints?

I do wish there had been more effort to tie in Juliette’s backstory with flashbacks.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

It is disappointing that it takes a while before Chinaza Uche’s Sheriff Paul Billings comes to the forefront again.

— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies

Holland’s struggle to stay in control while compelling to start, hits a lull during his attempt at moving pawns around in order to stay in power, or straight up knocking them off the board altogether. It’s one of the show’s weakest elements.

— Nick Staniforth, Total Film

Silo makes viewers work for answers rather than spoon-feeding it to them, but it can also drag out long-winded storylines and a romantic subplot that doesn’t always work.

— Katie Doll, CBR

What can we expect as the season continues?

Silo is setting the stage for a season rife with suspense and a mystery that explores the cost of truth in a society built on secrets.

— Tania Hussain, Collider

Once the season gets going, it picks up the pace to a breathless degree.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net

100% Silo: Season 2 (2024) premieres on Apple TV+ on November 15, 2024.

