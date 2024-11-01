Silo: Season 2 First Reviews: Full of Masterful Storytelling, Great Performances, and Plenty of Surprises

TAGGED AS: Apple TV+, Sci-Fi, streaming, TV
If you’ve been sleeping on Silo, you need to binge the first season fast, because season 2 is on its way this month, and the show has reportedly gotten even better. The first reviews of the Apple TV+ series’ second season have arrived with confirmation that it’s one of the smartest new sci-fi shows. They also praise Rebecca Ferguson’s lead performance, the addition of Steve Zahn, and the expanding world-building and continued mystery-driven storytelling.
Here’s what critics are saying about Silo: Season 2:
Silo is back for season 2 — and it’s more gripping than ever… a masterclass in how to follow up a successful first season.
— Louise Griffin, Radio Times
This remains one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
The second season of the Apple TV+ streaming series Silo proves one undeniable truth — this Rebecca Ferguson-led show is the best science fiction adventure series since Lost!
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
Season 2 keeps the trend of one of the most engaging shows on Apple TV+.
— Nick Staniforth, Total Film
Season 2… secures Silo’s status as one of Apple TV+’s most rewarding series.
— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies
(Photo by Apple TV+)
It’s a stronger, more complex second outing that proves the series was worth the initial hype.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
The highly-anticipated sophomore release is as palpable and claustrophobic as its first season, never once letting the audience feel disconnected from its characters.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
Silo Season 2 is a captivating second chapter, taking everything that was enthralling about season 1 and moving the story along while providing fresh mysteries and shocks to keep everyone interested.
— Louise Griffin, Radio Times
If Season 1 was all about searching for the truth, Season 2 is showing what happens when the power dynamic shifts after it’s revealed, making space for all of your favorite supporting stars from last year to become even more fleshed out through some truly impressive work.
— Nick Staniforth, Total Film
It’s a more ambitious effort, but Season 2 manages to seamlessly pivot its focus and grow its scope organically.
— Dais Johnston, Inverse
The second season of Silo is constantly surprising, gripping, and simply riveting… You have no idea where the story may be going next.
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
Season 2 challenges conventional storytelling outside the silo with dynamically charged characters and an atmospheric world-building element that is far beyond what we could have comprehended when the show first premiered.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
As with the first season, I could see some twists coming a mile off, but plenty of the choices in season 2 kept me guessing.
— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies
(Photo by Apple TV+)
It’s handled with careful guidance, showing Yost and the other writers’ appreciation for Howey’s source material.
— Katie Doll, CBR
While it does depart from the novels, it does so eloquently and keeps the audience guessing in the best possible way.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
Those who are familiar with the [Solo] character from the novels won’t be disappointed.
— Louise Griffin, Radio Times
The performances in Silo are nothing short of captivating and the true bedrock of what makes the sci-fi drama so much more real.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
The performances are outstanding.
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
This is Rebecca Ferguson’s show, and she’s as hypnotic as ever.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
Ferguson once again gives a stunning performance.
— Louise Griffin, Radio Times
It’s a consistently commanding performance.
— Nick Staniforth, Total Film
Masterfully conveying the internal conflict she faces following multiple losses… the actress offers a profound and affecting performance mixing vulnerability with determination.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
Rebecca Ferguson is more than up to the task of the physically demanding role, all the while conveying Juliette’s fear and determination in new surroundings.
— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies
(Photo by Apple TV+)
Robbins and Common are fantastic as ever.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
Tim Robbins is terrific here, easily playing one of the most complex and evil villains since Michael Emerson’s Ben Linus/Henry Gale in [Lost].
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
Common conveys a unique gravitas in how he effectively portrays a man grappling with the expectations of authority and personal integrity. He delivers a remarkable performance and one that sharply contrasts the chaos unfolding around him through multifaceted complexities.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
It’s Shane McRae and Remmie Milner who make the most of their expanded roles as Knox and Shirley.
— Katie Doll, CBR
Avi Nash shines as Lukas becomes ever more crucial.
— Louise Griffin, Radio Times
Equally good is Steve Zahn as Solo… His presence is an enigma for much of the season, yet Zahn plays the unreliable and broken man with deep empathy and warmth.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
Who Silo really belongs to this season is Steve Zahn, who is absolutely dynamic as Solo.
— Katie Doll, CBR
Steve Zahn as the “new kid on the block”… is at his absolute best in a barren playground where his character, Solo, creates the rules.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
Zahn’s arrival makes for a refreshing but undeniably jarring addition that might be hit and miss for viewers.
— Nick Staniforth, Total Film
(Photo by Apple TV+)
By grounding its Orwellian elements into tense yet relatable human struggles with razor-sharp writing, Silo continues to surpass the genre, asking viewers to question not only the motives of those in power but the strength of their convictions.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
Showrunner Graham Yost continues to tell a complete, engrossing story you can easily get lost in.
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
This is smartly written, mature sci-fi for audiences who yearn for rich world-building and characters.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
Season 2 asks what happens when people are tired of oppression and secrets — and the answers to those questions are smart, confident and unsettling.
— Katie Doll, CBR
I do wish there had been more effort to tie in Juliette’s backstory with flashbacks.
— M.N. Miller, FandomWire
It is disappointing that it takes a while before Chinaza Uche’s Sheriff Paul Billings comes to the forefront again.
— Emma Fraser, IGN Movies
Holland’s struggle to stay in control while compelling to start, hits a lull during his attempt at moving pawns around in order to stay in power, or straight up knocking them off the board altogether. It’s one of the show’s weakest elements.
— Nick Staniforth, Total Film
Silo makes viewers work for answers rather than spoon-feeding it to them, but it can also drag out long-winded storylines and a romantic subplot that doesn’t always work.
— Katie Doll, CBR
Silo is setting the stage for a season rife with suspense and a mystery that explores the cost of truth in a society built on secrets.
— Tania Hussain, Collider
Once the season gets going, it picks up the pace to a breathless degree.
— Joonatan Itkonen, Toisto.net
100%
Silo: Season 2
(2024)
premieres on Apple TV+ on November 15, 2024.
