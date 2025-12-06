Trophy Talk

Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations

Check out our predictions for who will be nominated next week in all the major film categories at the Golden Globes.

by | December 5, 2025 | Comments

Next Week, the Golden Globes will release their annual nominations, and the once-beleaguered association appears to be right back where it was before the turbulence of the past few years. The ceremony is no longer on NBC, but it continues to draw impressive numbers on CBS. And this year looks to be the moment when the Golden Globes officially return to their former glory, and much of the town is rejoicing.

As we move past the warm-up lap of the early-season events and festivals and dive into the meaty part of the season, we can already glean some trends and potential frontrunners. The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and many expect it to triumph at the Los Angeles Film Critics Circle this weekend as well. Still, despite that, the Golden Globes are poised to separate the contenders from the pretenders and maybe give hope to a few films that have yet to have a big moment. 

Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025)
(Photo by John Wilson/Netflix)

At this year’s Globes, Channing Tatum, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman, Josh O’Connell, and Daniel Craig will look to see whether they can find recognition for performances many suspect are unlikely to make it to Oscar night. Television favorites like Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, and other prestige series look to build on their Emmy success or, in some cases, perhaps get the long-awaited return to form after previous disappointments.

Tastemakers, mixers, and industry events in Hollywood this year have unfolded with unusual momentum, and folks are showing up to shake hands, grab selfies, and answer the questions that could garner votes.  Many agree that this year, more than any other in recent memory, boasts a group of nominees and hopefuls pushing hard for end-of-year honors. That, coupled with many races being wide open, has led to several unexpected contenders campaigning intensely, adopting what many would describe as a back-to-basics political campaign approach. Meanwhile, others, like Marty Supreme‘s Timothee Chalamet, are writing their own awards-season playbook that showcases atypical stops, though we have yet to see whether that strategy will pay off.

(Photo by A24)

Will Marty reign supreme or won’t he? Either way, trust we will be there every step of the way, breaking down all the highs and lows, wins, snubs, and surprises. Be sure to bookmark our Golden Globe nominations page so you can be the first to know if we were right or wrong about our picks when nominations are announced on Monday, December 8.

Read on for our picks for the Golden Globes nominations, and let us know who you think will be nominated in the comments.

Best Drama

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (2025)
(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Secret Agent

Possible Spoilers: Hedda

Best Actress, Drama

Who will be nominated?

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet 
Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love 
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value 
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt 
Jodie Foster – A Private Life 
Laura Dern – Is This Thing On?

Best Actor, Drama

Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine (2025)
(Photo by A24)

Who will be nominated?

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine 
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent 
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams 
Will Arnett – Is This Thing On? 
Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player 

Possible Spoilers: Oscar Issac, Frankenstein

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another (2025)
(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good 
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue 
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another 
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Comedy or Musical

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good (2025)
(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another
No Other Choice
Bugonia
Wicked: For Good
Marty Supreme
Jay Kelly

Best Actor In Comedy or Musical

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (2025)
(Photo by A24)

Who will be nominated?

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme 
George Clooney – Jay Kelly 
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another 
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon 
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia 
Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good (2025)
(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good 
Amy Madigan – Weapons 
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value 
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value 
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (2025)
(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein 
Paul Mescal – Hamnet 
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another 
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value 
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another 
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly 

Best Non-English Language Film

Stellan Skarsgard and elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (2025)
(Photo by Kasper Tuxen/©Neon)

Who will be nominated?

Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
My Father’s Shadow
SIRĀT

Possible Spoilers: Belen

Best Music (Original Score)

Miles Caton in Sinners (2025)
(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstien
One Battle After Another
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme

Best Director

Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, and director Ryan Coogler on the set of Sinners (2025)
(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Ryan Coogler Sinners
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Guillermo Del Toro Frankenstein
Paul Thomas Anderson: One Battle After Another
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Park Chan Wook – No Other Choice

Best Screenplay

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (2025)
(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
Hamnet
It was Just an Accident
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Image from KPop Demon Hunters (2025)
(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

K-Pop Demon Hunters
In Your Dreams
Arco
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Scarlet
Zootopia 2

Best Song

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie (2025)
(Photo by Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”
Sinners – “I Lied to You”
Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble” 
F1: The Movie – “Drive” 
The Testament of Ann Lee – “Clothed by the Sun” 
Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

The nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday, December 8, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall live on CBSNews.com, with 11 exclusive categories revealed on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show returns to the Beverly Hilton and will once again be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

