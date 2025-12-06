Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations

Next Week, the Golden Globes will release their annual nominations, and the once-beleaguered association appears to be right back where it was before the turbulence of the past few years. The ceremony is no longer on NBC, but it continues to draw impressive numbers on CBS. And this year looks to be the moment when the Golden Globes officially return to their former glory, and much of the town is rejoicing.

As we move past the warm-up lap of the early-season events and festivals and dive into the meaty part of the season, we can already glean some trends and potential frontrunners. The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and many expect it to triumph at the Los Angeles Film Critics Circle this weekend as well. Still, despite that, the Golden Globes are poised to separate the contenders from the pretenders and maybe give hope to a few films that have yet to have a big moment.

At this year’s Globes, Channing Tatum, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman, Josh O’Connell, and Daniel Craig will look to see whether they can find recognition for performances many suspect are unlikely to make it to Oscar night. Television favorites like Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, and other prestige series look to build on their Emmy success or, in some cases, perhaps get the long-awaited return to form after previous disappointments.

Tastemakers, mixers, and industry events in Hollywood this year have unfolded with unusual momentum, and folks are showing up to shake hands, grab selfies, and answer the questions that could garner votes. Many agree that this year, more than any other in recent memory, boasts a group of nominees and hopefuls pushing hard for end-of-year honors. That, coupled with many races being wide open, has led to several unexpected contenders campaigning intensely, adopting what many would describe as a back-to-basics political campaign approach. Meanwhile, others, like Marty Supreme‘s Timothee Chalamet, are writing their own awards-season playbook that showcases atypical stops, though we have yet to see whether that strategy will pay off.

Will Marty reign supreme or won’t he? Either way, trust we will be there every step of the way, breaking down all the highs and lows, wins, snubs, and surprises. Be sure to bookmark our Golden Globe nominations page so you can be the first to know if we were right or wrong about our picks when nominations are announced on Monday, December 8.

Read on for our picks for the Golden Globes nominations, and let us know who you think will be nominated in the comments.

Best Drama

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Possible Spoilers: Hedda

Best Actress, Drama

Who will be nominated?

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Jodie Foster – A Private Life

Laura Dern – Is This Thing On?

Best Actor, Drama

Who will be nominated?

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?

Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player

Possible Spoilers: Oscar Issac, Frankenstein

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Who will be nominated?

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Comedy or Musical

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another

No Other Choice

Bugonia

Wicked: For Good

Marty Supreme

Jay Kelly

Best Actor In Comedy or Musical

Who will be nominated?

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Who will be nominated?

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Who will be nominated?

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Best Non-English Language Film

Who will be nominated?

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

My Father’s Shadow

SIRĀT

Possible Spoilers: Belen

Best Music (Original Score)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

Hamnet

Frankenstien

One Battle After Another

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Best Director

Who will be nominated?

Ryan Coogler Sinners

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Guillermo Del Toro Frankenstein

Paul Thomas Anderson: One Battle After Another

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Park Chan Wook – No Other Choice

Best Screenplay

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

Hamnet

It was Just an Accident

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Who will be nominated?

K-Pop Demon Hunters

In Your Dreams

Arco

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Scarlet

Zootopia 2

Best Song

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”

Sinners – “I Lied to You”

Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”

F1: The Movie – “Drive”

The Testament of Ann Lee – “Clothed by the Sun”

Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

