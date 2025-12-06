Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations

Next Week, the Golden Globes will release their annual nominations, and the once-beleaguered association appears to be right back where it was before the turbulence of the past few years. The ceremony is no longer on NBC, but it continues to draw impressive numbers on CBS. And this year looks to be the moment when the Golden Globes officially return to their former glory, and much of the town is rejoicing.
As we move past the warm-up lap of the early-season events and festivals and dive into the meaty part of the season, we can already glean some trends and potential frontrunners. The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and many expect it to triumph at the Los Angeles Film Critics Circle this weekend as well. Still, despite that, the Golden Globes are poised to separate the contenders from the pretenders and maybe give hope to a few films that have yet to have a big moment.
At this year’s Globes, Channing Tatum, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman, Josh O’Connell, and Daniel Craig will look to see whether they can find recognition for performances many suspect are unlikely to make it to Oscar night. Television favorites like Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, and other prestige series look to build on their Emmy success or, in some cases, perhaps get the long-awaited return to form after previous disappointments.
Tastemakers, mixers, and industry events in Hollywood this year have unfolded with unusual momentum, and folks are showing up to shake hands, grab selfies, and answer the questions that could garner votes. Many agree that this year, more than any other in recent memory, boasts a group of nominees and hopefuls pushing hard for end-of-year honors. That, coupled with many races being wide open, has led to several unexpected contenders campaigning intensely, adopting what many would describe as a back-to-basics political campaign approach. Meanwhile, others, like Marty Supreme‘s Timothee Chalamet, are writing their own awards-season playbook that showcases atypical stops, though we have yet to see whether that strategy will pay off.
Will Marty reign supreme or won't he? Either way, trust we will be there every step of the way, breaking down all the highs and lows, wins, snubs, and surprises.
Read on for our picks for the Golden Globes nominations, and let us know who you think will be nominated in the comments.
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Secret Agent
Possible Spoilers: Hedda
Who will be nominated?
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Jodie Foster – A Private Life
Laura Dern – Is This Thing On?
Who will be nominated?
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?
Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player
Possible Spoilers: Oscar Issac, Frankenstein
Who will be nominated?
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Who will be nominated?
One Battle After Another
No Other Choice
Bugonia
Wicked: For Good
Marty Supreme
Jay Kelly
Who will be nominated?
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
Who will be nominated?
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Who will be nominated?
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Who will be nominated?
Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
My Father’s Shadow
SIRĀT
Possible Spoilers: Belen
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstien
One Battle After Another
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Who will be nominated?
Ryan Coogler Sinners
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Guillermo Del Toro Frankenstein
Paul Thomas Anderson: One Battle After Another
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Park Chan Wook – No Other Choice
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
Hamnet
It was Just an Accident
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Who will be nominated?
K-Pop Demon Hunters
In Your Dreams
Arco
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Scarlet
Zootopia 2
Who will be nominated?
KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”
Sinners – “I Lied to You”
Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”
F1: The Movie – “Drive”
The Testament of Ann Lee – “Clothed by the Sun”
Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”
The nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday, December 8, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall live on CBSNews.com, with 11 exclusive categories revealed on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.
The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show returns to the Beverly Hilton and will once again be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.