Reacher: Season 3 Exclusive Trailer

“Reacher is back and bigger than ever.” Critics are praising season 3 of Reacher as “a thrilling joy ride,” saying that Alan Ritchson has really hit his stride as Jack Reacher. As we approach the premiere of episode 6 this week, and with the season finale just around the corner, Rotten Tomatoes is here with an exclusive action-packed trailer to gear up fans. Check out the clip above, and tune in this Thursday, March 13, when the next episode of Reacher airs on Prime Video.

Reacher: Season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.