Pride Month Programming Calendar 2024: TV and Streaming Shows and Movies Celebrating LGBTQ+ Voices

(Photo by James Clark/©Warner Bros.)

June is Pride Month and many of the LGBTQ+ events are airing and streaming live. In addition to Pride parades, many networks and streaming services are putting on LGBTQ+ programming. This is on top of streaming hubs loaded with shows, movies and comedy specials full of pride.

Here is Rotten Tomatoes’ guide to Pride Month 2024 programming.

STREAMING HUBS

AMC+ Stream with Pride

Includes: This Is Going to Hurt, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Orphan Black, Killing Eve

Criterion Channel LGBTQ+ Favorites

Includes: Paris is Burning, Desert Hearts, I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing

Disney+ Pride Collection

Includes: Elton John Live, Love, Victor, Glee and more

Hulu Pride Never Stops

Includes: Under the Bridge, Prom Dates, 35th GLAAD Media Awards

Max Human By Orientation

Includes: Hacks, Euphoria, The Last of Us, Degrassi: The Next Generation

Netflix Celebrate Pride Month

Includes: Heartstopper, Dead Boy Detectives, Nyad, Rustin

Out TV

Includes: Absolutely Fabulous, Drag Queen of the Year, Besties

Paramount+ A Mountain of Pride

Includes: RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Inspection, Broad City

Peacock Pride 2024

Includes The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Jennifer’s Body, Philadelphia and more

PBS Pride Month

Includes: Stonewall Uprising, When I’m Her, History of the Word “Gay”

Pluto TV Logo Channel

Includes: Finding Prince Charming, RuPaul’s Drag Race and more

Prime Celebrate Pride

Includes: Red, White & Royal Blue, Dallas Buyers Club, Cassandro and more

Starz Celebrate With Pride

Includes: Bros, Minx, Transamerica and more

Tubi Pride Month

Includes: Trick, The Birdcage, But I’m a Cheerleader

Thursday, May 30

We Are Lady Parts: Season 2 (2024) Peacock Peacock

Friday, May 31

We're Here Max

Throughout June

ABC News Live highlights LGBTQ+ changemakers

Good Morning America – GMA Out Loud! – ABC

Today Pride stories – NBC

World News Tonight “America Strong” and “Person of the Week” spotlight LGBTQ+ figures – ABC

GMA3: What You Need to Know coverage including Cyndi Lauper interview – ABC

The View highlighting LGBTQ+ issues – ABC

Nightline celebrity guests including David Archuleta and Margaret Cho – ABC

This Week with George Stephanopoulos spotlight LGBTQ+ community – ABC

ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital reports including Bud Light Boycott 1 year later, LGBTQ+ safe spaces, “rainbow families” and LGBTQ+ parenthood

LGBTQ+ Seniors coverage – ABC News One

Perspective segments – ABC Audio

Saturday, June 1

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home Max

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Season 1 (2023) PBS app

Monday, June 3

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill – Hulu

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar – Hulu

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch? – Hulu

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption – Hulu

Monet x Change: Fist of Glory – Hulu

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects – Hulu

ToddD Glass: Talks About STuff – Hulu

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball viewing party – Gansevort Plaza

Wednesday, June 5

An Audience with Kylie – Hulu

Thursday, June 6

Am I OK? (2022) Max Max

Queer Planet – PeacockThe Freedom to Exist – 10 p.m. ABC, next day Hulu

Friday June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Limited Series (2024) Hulu

Fantasmas: Season 1 (2024) Max

Saturday, June 8

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden Season 1 – Hulu

Out 100 2021

Out 100 2022

Out 100 2023

Sunday, June 9

LA Pride Parade livestream – 2 P.M ET Hulu, ABC

Tuesday, June 11

Wreck: Season 2 (2024) Hulu

Wednesday, June 12

iHeart Radio & P&G “Can’t Cancel Pride” Special Livestream – Hulu

Thursday, June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (2024) Max

Friday, June 14

I Kissed a Boy: Season 1 (2023) Hulu Hulu

Margaret Cho – PsyCHO – Hulu

Saturday, June 15

I Kissed a Boy: Season 1 (2023) Reunion Special, Hulu

Pride Month Marathon – TBS

91% Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 10:30 a.m., TBS

71% Beauty and the Beast (2017) 1 p.m., TBS

82% Pitch Perfect (2012) 3:30 p.m., TBS

28% Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) 6:00 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, June 18

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – Netflix

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS

Saturday, June 22

Modern Family Curated Marathon, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 30

Pride Across America: Livestream – 11AM ET – Hulu, ABC