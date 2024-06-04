Pride Month Programming Calendar 2024: TV and Streaming Shows and Movies Celebrating LGBTQ+ Voices

TAGGED AS: Pride Month, streaming, TV
June is Pride Month and many of the LGBTQ+ events are airing and streaming live. In addition to Pride parades, many networks and streaming services are putting on LGBTQ+ programming. This is on top of streaming hubs loaded with shows, movies and comedy specials full of pride.
Here is Rotten Tomatoes’ guide to Pride Month 2024 programming.
AMC+ Stream with Pride
Includes: This Is Going to Hurt, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Orphan Black, Killing Eve
Criterion Channel LGBTQ+ Favorites
Includes: Paris is Burning, Desert Hearts, I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing
Disney+ Pride Collection
Includes: Elton John Live, Love, Victor, Glee and more
Hulu Pride Never Stops
Includes: Under the Bridge, Prom Dates, 35th GLAAD Media Awards
Max Human By Orientation
Includes: Hacks, Euphoria, The Last of Us, Degrassi: The Next Generation
Netflix Celebrate Pride Month
Includes: Heartstopper, Dead Boy Detectives, Nyad, Rustin
Out TV
Includes: Absolutely Fabulous, Drag Queen of the Year, Besties
Paramount+ A Mountain of Pride
Includes: RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Inspection, Broad City
Peacock Pride 2024
Includes The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Jennifer’s Body, Philadelphia and more
PBS Pride Month
Includes: Stonewall Uprising, When I’m Her, History of the Word “Gay”
Pluto TV Logo Channel
Includes: Finding Prince Charming, RuPaul’s Drag Race and more
Prime Celebrate Pride
Includes: Red, White & Royal Blue, Dallas Buyers Club, Cassandro and more
Starz Celebrate With Pride
Includes: Bros, Minx, Transamerica and more
Tubi Pride Month
Includes: Trick, The Birdcage, But I’m a Cheerleader
Thursday, May 30We Are Lady Parts: Season 2 (2024) Peacock
Friday, May 31
We're Here Max
Throughout June
ABC News Live highlights LGBTQ+ changemakers
Good Morning America – GMA Out Loud! – ABC
Today Pride stories – NBC
World News Tonight “America Strong” and “Person of the Week” spotlight LGBTQ+ figures – ABC
GMA3: What You Need to Know coverage including Cyndi Lauper interview – ABC
The View highlighting LGBTQ+ issues – ABC
Nightline celebrity guests including David Archuleta and Margaret Cho – ABC
This Week with George Stephanopoulos spotlight LGBTQ+ community – ABC
ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital reports including Bud Light Boycott 1 year later, LGBTQ+ safe spaces, “rainbow families” and LGBTQ+ parenthood
LGBTQ+ Seniors coverage – ABC News One
Perspective segments – ABC Audio
Saturday, June 1
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home Max
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Season 1 (2023) PBS app
Monday, June 3
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill – Hulu
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar – Hulu
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch? – Hulu
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption – Hulu
Monet x Change: Fist of Glory – Hulu
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects – Hulu
ToddD Glass: Talks About STuff – Hulu
Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball viewing party – Gansevort Plaza
Wednesday, June 5
An Audience with Kylie – Hulu
Thursday, June 6
Friday June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Limited Series (2024) Hulu
Fantasmas: Season 1 (2024) Max
Saturday, June 8
Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden Season 1 – Hulu
Out 100 2021
Out 100 2022
Out 100 2023
Sunday, June 9
LA Pride Parade livestream – 2 P.M ET Hulu, ABC
Tuesday, June 11
Wreck: Season 2 (2024) Hulu
Wednesday, June 12
iHeart Radio & P&G “Can’t Cancel Pride” Special Livestream – Hulu
Thursday, June 13
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (2024) Max
Friday, June 14
Saturday, June 15
I Kissed a Boy: Season 1 (2023) Reunion Special, Hulu
Pride Month Marathon – TBS
91% Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 10:30 a.m., TBS
71% Beauty and the Beast (2017) 1 p.m., TBS
82% Pitch Perfect (2012) 3:30 p.m., TBS
28% Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) 6:00 p.m., TBS
Tuesday, June 18
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – Netflix
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS
Saturday, June 22
Modern Family Curated Marathon, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 30
Pride Across America: Livestream – 11AM ET – Hulu, ABC