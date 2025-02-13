Poll: Vote for Your Favorite SNL Sketch

Photo by Dana Edelson / NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection. “What Up with That?”

Live from New York, it’s 50 years of SNL!

Saturday Night Live has kept audiences laughing for five decades now, and to celebrate this massive milestone, we’re asking fans to vote for their favorite live sketch from our curated list of 50, from Black Jeopardy to Debbie Downer to Wayne’s World, and so many more.

It was 50 years ago that the very first episode, Wolverines, starring John Belushi and Michael O’Donoghue, debuted on our airwaves. Since then, the show has introduced us to a number of beloved characters and comedians who have starred in some of the most hilarious and critically acclaimed movies and TV shows. But what sketch deserves to be crowned number one? Check out the list below and vote for your favorite. And remember, you can only choose one. What’s up with that?

Be sure to also tune in on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. E.T., for SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing on NBC and Peacock. The three-hour special will close out a weekend-long look back at the iconic late-night sketch series.

