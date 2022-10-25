People's Choice Awards 2022: Vote for Your Favorite Movies, TV Shows, and More

To celebrate the movies, TV shows, music, and stars we love, the E! People’s Choice Awards have officially announced their candidates for 2022 and opened up the polls for voting. To make everything super easy for you, the die-hard fan, you can even cast your votes in our handy widget below. So make your voice heard and pick your selections in all 44 categories while polls remain open from Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday, November 19 and tune in at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, December 6 on NBC and E! for the official awards ceremony to see who will be taking home those coveted trophies!

