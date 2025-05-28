Nick Kroll Chats Big Mouth Finale and Showcases His Iconic Voices - The Awards Tour Podcast

On our latest episode of the Awards Tour podcast, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley chats with the always hilarious Nick Kroll, co-creator and star of the animated series Big Mouth, whose final season is available now on Netflix. For its eight-season run, Kroll has voiced over 80 characters, from the frazzled adolescent Nick Birch to the seductive crooning of Maurice, his Hormone Monster.

Click the video below to see Kroll talk about what it was like working with some of the funniest comedians and most talented actors in Hollywood on Big Mouth. He also reveals how his Comedy Central sketch show brought him to the attention of auteur filmmaker Jeff Nichols and teases some of his many projects coming out later this year. Check out all eight seasons of Big Mouth available now, and we’ll see you at the next stop on the Awards Tour.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Eight seasons, 70 episodes — I counted 80-plus voices that you’ve done throughout the series. As you approach this final moment, folks are about to experience it for the last time. How do you feel about it?

Nick Kroll: I have mixed feelings about it. Obviously, I’m sad that it’s over because this is where the mixed part is. It’s been such an incredibly joyful experience to make this show for this many episodes with so many of my dearest friends or people that I’ve admired for a long time. It’s been a true joy, so it’s sad that it’s over, but also inside of what we were trying to do with the show, it makes sense that it had to keep evolving and changing and new things would then pop up from it.

Big Mouth is streaming now on Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.