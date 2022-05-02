News

New on Prime Video and Freevee in May 2022

The return of The Wilds and Kids in the Hall, Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in sci-fi series Night Sky, a new era of Bosch and more headed to Amazon's Prime Video and free sister streaming service Freevee in May.

The Kids in the Hall are back — and headed to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service with both a new season and a documentary in May. Also joining this month are the second season of teen survival drama The Wilds, the new sci-fi J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek jam Night Sky, Freevee’s spinoff Bosch: Legacy, and more. Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and sister service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

The Wilds: Season 2 (2022)

83%

Description: Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

Premiere Date: May 6, 2022

The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: The Kids in the Hall is back with a new season of their groundbreaking sketch series, featuring a fresh batch of fun offbeat characters and beloved favorites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for.

Premiere Date: May 13, 2022

Night Sky: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Premiere Date: May 20, 2022

Available 5/1

Movies

67% Independence Day (1996)


74% Tombstone (1993)


79% Open Range (2003)


71% Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)


37% The Guardian (2006)


80% Office Space (1999)


72% Enemy of the State (1998)


59% Taken (2008)


17% Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)


16% Hitman (2007)


40% Red Tails (2012)


- - Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)


85% Courage Under Fire (1996)


24% Pearl Harbor (2001)


23% Fat Albert (2004)


52% Lucky Number Slevin (2006)


9% The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)


96% Tangerine (2015)


81% Europa Report (2013)


98% Blackfish (2013)


81% Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)


56% Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)


94% Fargo (1996)


83% Valley Girl (1983)


24% The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)


87% Platoon (1986)


67% The Woods (2005)


63% Bad Influence (1990)


85% The Namesake (2006)


61% Crank (2006)


55% Mamma Mia! (2008)


88% Shrek (2001)


89% Shrek 2 (2004)


34% Battleship (2012)


23% Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)


30% Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)


87% Field of Dreams (1989)


81% Road to Perdition (2002)


8% Eye for an Eye (1996)


91% Zero Dark Thirty (2012)


80% A League of Their Own (1992)


14% The Ugly Truth (2009)


90% Crazy Heart (2009) (Freevee)


92% Dazed and Confused (1993) (Freevee)


56% Déjà Vu (2006) (Freevee)


23% Evan Almighty (2007) (Freevee)


83% Eve's Bayou (1997) (Freevee)


69% Funny People (2009) (Freevee)


90% Galaxy Quest (1999) (Freevee)


87% Gone Girl (2014) (Freevee)


20% Gulliver's Travels (2010) (Freevee)


71% Hanna (2011) (Freevee)


52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) (Freevee)


8% Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) (Freevee)


62% Hulk (2003) (Freevee)


84% In Bruges (2008) (Freevee)


39% Kingdom of Heaven (2005) (Freevee)


16% Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return (2014) (Freevee)


65% Linsanity (2013) (Freevee)


0% London Fields (2018) (Freevee)


27% Your Highness (2011) (Freevee)

Sideways (2021)

Series

- - Blue's Clues: Season 1 (1996)

Available 5/2

18% Hellboy (2019) (Freevee)

Available 5/6

83% The Wilds: Season 2 (2022) *


- - The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith: Season 1 (2022) *

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 (Freevee)*

Available 5/8

25% Sleepless (2017) (Freevee)

Available 5/13

- - The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 5/18

Lovestruck High (2022)*

Available 5/19

- - Bang Bang Baby: Season 1 (2022) Part 2*

Available 5/20

- - Night Sky: Season 1 (2022) *


- - Troppo: Season 1 (2022) (Freevee)*

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)*

Available 5/23

79% Dredd (2012) (Freevee)


67% Bombshell (2019) (Freevee)

Available 5/27

94% Emergency (2022)


- - Kick Like Tayla (2022)

