New on Netflix in October 2022

The School for Good and Evil and Wendell & Wild, the spooky animated flick starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key lead Netflix’s October 2022 offerings.

Based on the best-selling book series by author Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil tells the tale of two friends, Agatha and Sophie, who get shipped off to a peculiar learning establishment solely focused on training kids to be either heroes or villains, with the overall goal of maintaining the balance of good and evil within the universe. Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters) directs and the loaded cast finds Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Sofia Wylie leading things here, with noteworthy performers like Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, and Rob Delaney also appearing.

Henry Selick, the Oscar-nominated director behind spooky animated classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, is back just in time for the Halloween season with Wendell & Wild. The movie follows a young girl named Kat (Lyric Ross) whose personal trauma brings her theoretical demons to life in the form of the hilariously mischievous Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele).

For fans of YA horror, filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) brings Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club to life. The series stars Annarah Cymone, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Heather Langenkamp and focuses on a group of terminally ill teens who meet at midnight to tell scary stories, grapple with mortality, and search for answers from beyond the grave.

Fans of laugh-out-loud animation have reason to celebrate as Big Mouth is back for season 6 and the raunchy comedy and awkward storylines are sure to continue. On the food front, Nicole Byer returns in Nailed It! season 7 to cook up a bunch of creepy goodies for the Halloween season, and host Phil Rosenthal is once again traveling the world, and eating delicious foods, in Somebody Feed Phil season 6.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nailed It!: Season 7 (2022) - - Description: The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time! Premiere Date: October 5



The Midnight Club: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. Premiere Date: October 7



The School for Good and Evil (2022) - - Description: Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. Premiere Date: October 19



Big Mouth: Season 6 (2022) - - Description: Inspired by co-creators and executive producers Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season 6 focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. Premiere Date: October 28



Wendell & Wild (2022) 94% Description: From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion. Premiere Date: October 28



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection

Deadly dangers, spooky strangers and more: A spine-tingling collection made for sharing — and scaring. View the collection at netflix.com/halloween

Coming Soon

- - 20th Century Girl (2022) *

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 10/1

Inside Man

56% 17 Again (2009)

45% 30 Minutes or Less (2011)

- - 60 Days In: Atlanta (2017)

52% Any Given Sunday (1999)

- - Barbie: It Takes Two : Season 2

94% Call Me by Your Name (2017)

78% Charlotte's Web (2006)

63% Chocolat (2000)

90% City Slickers (1991)

76% The Color Purple (1985)

78% Gladiator (2000)

42% How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

83% I Love You, Man (2009)

75% Labyrinth (1986)

26% Land of the Lost (2009)

11% Last Seen Alive (2022)

59% Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

34% National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

93% National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

83% Ocean's Eleven (2001)

70% Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

54% Ocean's Twelve (2004)

70% Point Break (1991)

92% Risky Business (1983)

15% Robin Hood (2018)

46% Runaway Bride (1999)

61% Rush Hour (1998)

51% Rush Hour 2 (2001)

17% Rush Hour 3 (2007)

32% Scooby-Doo (2002)

22% Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

15% Sex and the City 2 (2010)

49% Sex and the City (2008)

41% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

35% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

19% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

21% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

16% Vegas Vacation (1997)

26% Walking Tall (2004)

75% Wedding Crashers (2005)

46% Yes Man (2008)

Available 10/2

- - Forever Queens: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/3

- - Chip & Potato: Season 4 (2022) *

21% Jexi (2019)

Available 10/4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester *

Available 10/5

- - Bling Empire: Season 3 (2022) *

- - High Water: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Jumping From High Places (2022) *

- - Mr. Harrigan's Phone (2022) *

- - Nailed It!: Season 7 (2022) *

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero *The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave *

- - Togo (2022) *

Available 10/6

- - Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake *

- - The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) *

Available 10/7

- - Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Season 1 (2022) *

100% Derry Girls: Season 3 (2022) *

- - Doll House (2022) *

- - Glitch: Season 1 (2022) *

Kev Adams: The Real Me *

- - Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) *

- - Man on Pause *

- - The Mole: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Oddballs: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Old People (2022) *

- - The Redeem Team (2022) *

- - Tiger & Bunny 2 : Part 2 *

Available 10/9

88% Missing Link (2019)

Available 10/10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2



- - Spirit Rangers: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/11

- - The Cage *

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show *Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever *

- - Island of the Sea Wolves *

Available 10/12

- - Belascoarán, PI: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Blackout (2022)

- - Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition: Season 1 (2022) *

The Nutty Boy *

- - Wild Croc Territory: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/13

- - Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Exception: Season 1 (2022) *

- - The Playlist: Season 1 (2022) *

86% The Sinner: Season 4 (2021) *

Available 10/14

Someone Borrowed *Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal *

Black Butterflies *



- - The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) *

- - Everything Calls for Salvation *

- - Holy Family: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Mismatched: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Take 1: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella *

Available 10/16

25% Dracula Untold (2014)

97% Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Available 10/17

- - Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles *

LiSA Another Great Day *



- - Somebody Feed Phil: The Sixth Course (2022) *

- - Unsolved Mysteries: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 10/19

- - The Green Glove Gang: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Love Is Blind: Season 3 (2022) (New episodes weekly) *

- - Notre-Dame: Season 1 (2022) *

- - The Stranger (2022) *

Available 10/21

- - 28 Days Haunted: Season 1 (2022) *

86% Barbarians II*

100% Descendant (2022) *

- - From Scratch: Season 1 (2022) *

- - High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule: Season 1 (2021) *

Available 10/22

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale *Pokémon Ultimate Journeys *

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Available 10/23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping *

Available 10/24

The Chalk Line *

Available 10/25

Barbie Epic Road Trip *



- - Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune *

- - Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Love Is Blind: Season 3 (2022) (New episodes weekly) *

Available 10/26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn *



79% The Good Nurse (2022) *

Hellhole *

- - Love Is Blind: Season 3 (2022) (New episodes weekly) *

- - Robbing Mussolini (2022) *

Available 10/27

Cici *

Daniel Spellbound *



- - Dubai Bling: Season 1 (2022) *

Earthstorm *

- - Family Reunion: Season 5 (2022) *

55% Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

- - Romantic Killer: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/28

100% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) *

- - The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself *

- - Drink Masters: Season 1 (2022) *

I AM A STALKER *

- - If Only: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 10/29

My Encounter with Evil *Wild is the Wind *

- - Deadwind: Season 3 (2021) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 10/2

93% Schitt's Creek : Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7

- - Sofia the First : Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8

After

Leaving 10/13

93% Apocalypse Now Redux (1979)

73% Everything Must Go (2010)

13% Little Italy (2018)

34% Scary Movie 4 (2006)

56% The Girl Next Door (2004)

Leaving 10/14

- - Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black (2008)

- - Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010)

Leaving 10/15

14% Sinister 2 (2015)

Leaving 10/21

93% Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Leaving 10/22

38% Hemlock Grove : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26

83% Begin Again (2013)

Leaving 10/27

80% Metallica: Through the Never (2013)

Leaving 10/31

75% 8 Mile (2002)

80% Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

81% Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

52% Footloose (1984)

76% Friday (1995)

26% Friday After Next (2002)

18% Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

- - Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath : Seasons 1-3

72% Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

41% Miss Congeniality (2000)

16% Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

18% Monster-in-Law (2005)

- - Naruto : Seasons 1-9

53% The Notebook (2004)

43% Rock of Ages (2012)

