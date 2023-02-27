New on Netflix in March 2023

Shadow and Bone season 2, a Luther feature film, Murder Mystery 2 lead Netflix’s March offerings.

Shadow and Bone returns for its second season, continuing the saga based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse books. The new episodes finds Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) honing her sun-summoning powers. And she has to do it quick, since General Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes) has grown stronger and assembled a terrifying army of indestructible shadow monsters. Archie Renaux, Zoë Wanamaker, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Freddy Carter, and Amita Suman are all back for the new season, with newcomers Nikolai Lantsov, Anna Leong Brophy, Lewis Tan, and Jack Wolfe joining the ride.

Murder Mystery 2 picks up with Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) now working as private investigators out of their own agency. After their last crime-solving outing, how hard could it be pursuing this as an actual career? The answer: pretty hard, actually. As luck would have it, though, their buddy Maharaja gets himself kidnapped, leading the duo to put their investigator hats on and go solve the case. What could go wrong? Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanueva, and Kuhoo Verma also star, with Adeel Akhtar reprising his role as the Maharajah and John Kani returning as Colonel Ulenga.

Idris Elba makes his triumphant return as DCI John Luther in the Netflix original movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. Creator of the BBC hit series Neil Cross returned to pen the movie, which finds Luther breaking out of prison to stop a killer (Andy Serkis) from wreaking violent havoc on the general public. Dermot Crowley reprises his role as Martin Schenk, with Cynthia Erivo, Wunmi Mosaku, Paul McGann, and Hermione Norris also starring. After a short theatrical run that began Friday, February 24, the movie will touch down to the streamer on March 10.

Comedian, writer, director, and actor Chris Rock will make history as the first comedian to star in a global live-streamed stand-up special on Netflix. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will take place in Baltimore and stream live on March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

On the family entertainment front, The Magician’s Elephant brings Kate DiCamillo’s book to life in a new animated movie that follows an orphan boy named Peter as he goes on a magical journey to find his missing sister.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023)

Description: Chris Rock makes comedy history as he performs stand-up in real time for Netflix’s first global live-streaming event.

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 4

65% Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Description: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London, while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 10

- - Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023)

Description: On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 16

- - The Magician's Elephant (2023)

Description: A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant – and the chance to chase his destiny.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 17

- - Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

Description: Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

Agent Elvis*

Furies*



- - I Am Georgina : Season 2*

Available 3/1

- - Cheat *

- - Tonight You're Sleeping With Me (2023) *

- - Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 (2022) *

39% Big Daddy (1999)

- - Burlesque (2019)

85% Easy A (2010)

- - Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2 (2018)

79% The Hangover (2009)

34% The Hangover Part II (2011)

20% The Hangover Part III (2013)

Little Angel: Volume 2

65% Magic Mike XXL (2015)

91% National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)

49% Open Season (2006)

- - Open Season 2 (2008)

61% Out of Africa (1985)

88% Rango (2011)

58% Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

75% Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

69% Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

43% The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Available 3/2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2*



- - Karate Sheep: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Masameer County: Season 2 (2023) *

- - Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Sex/Life: Season 2 (2023) *

44% This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Available 3/3

- - Love at First Kiss (2023) *

- - Next in Fashion: Season 2 (2023) *

- - Split at the Root (2022)

Available 3/4

- - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023) *

Available 3/6

Divorce Attorney Shin*

- - Ridley Jones: Season 5 (2023) *

Available 3/7

66% World War Z (2013)

Available 3/8

- - Faraway (2023) *

- - MH370: The Plane That Disappeared *

Available 3/9

92% You: Season 4 (2023) : Part 2*

Available 3/10

- - The Glory: Season 1 (2022) : Part 2*

Have a Nice Day!*

65% Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) *

- - Outlast: Season 1 (2023) *

Rana Naidu*

- - 10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

- - 20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

- - 30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

- - Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt: Volume 1Fitness for Runners: Volume 1

- - High Intensity Training : Volume 2

Available 3/14

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1Lower-Body Workouts: Volume 1Upper-Body Workouts: Volume 1Yoga: Volume 1Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

Ariyoshi Assists*

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle*

Available 3/15

The Law of the Jungle*

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story*

Available 3/16

- - Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023) *

29% The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

32% Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

59% Pitch Black (2000)

57% Riddick (2013)

- - Still Time (2022) *

Available 3/17

- - Dance 100 *

In His Shadow*Maestro in Blue*

- - The Magician's Elephant (2023) *

- - Noise (2023) *

- - Sky High: The Series: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 3/20

94% Carol (2015)

- - Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 (2023) *

Available 3/21

- - We Lost Our Human *

Available 3/22

- - Invisible City: Season 1 (2021) *

- - The Kingdom : Season 2*

- - Waco: American Apocalypse: Season 1 (2023)

Available 3/23

Johnny*



- - The Night Agent: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 3/24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga*



- - Love Is Blind: Season 4 (2023) : Season 4 (new episodes weekly)*

Available 3/28

- - InuYasha : Seasons 4-5

Available 3/29

Mae Martin: SAP*

Emergency: NYC*

Unseen*



- - Wellmania

Available 3/30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold*



- - From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Unstable: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 3/31

- - Copycat Killer: Season 1 (2023) *

16% Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

- - Henry Danger : Seasons 4-5

- - Kill Boksoon (2023) *

- - Love Is Blind: Season 4 (2023) : Season 4 (new episodes weekly)*

- - Murder Mystery 2 (2023) *

- - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2 (2013)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 3/5

94% Hap and Leonard : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/16

71% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Leaving 3/18

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

- - Instant Hotel: Season 2 (2019)

Leaving 3/24

100% Shtisel : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/25

- - Big Time Rush : Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/31

45% 30 Minutes or Less (2011)

88% Brokeback Mountain (2005)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail images: Netflix