New on Netflix in July 2022

The continuation of season 4, volume 2 of Stranger Things and the film premiere of action-thriller The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas lead Netflix’s July 2022 offerings.

Stranger Things returns with the extra-long final two episodes of the season; the first part is nearly 80 minutes long, with the second lasting about two-and-a-half hours. Picking up from the cliffhanger that Vol. 1 left us with, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is still causing havoc across Hawkins, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), Will (Noah Schnapp), Robin (Maya Hawke), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) race against the clock to stop the supernatural threat. Can the heroes of Hawkins save the world — again? And will everyone make it out of things alive? Those are two of the many burning questions heading into this season’s high stakes finale.

Chris Evans has reunited once more with Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo on the big-budget actioner, The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling and Evans’ Knives Out castmate Ana de Armas join him in the riveting adaptation of Mark Greaney’s debut novel. When Court Gentry (Gosling), a highly-skilled CIA officer, uncovers incriminating secrets about the agency, a global manhunt is set into motion, led by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans) — and Gentry is the unfortunate the target.

Horror fans and gamers rejoice, Resident Evil is finally coming to television. With Lance Reddick playing Albert Wesker and Ella Balinska, his daughter Jade, the series aim to breathe new life in the long-running zombie franchise.

For romance fans, Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding star in the feature film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, about missed love and second chances. And Laura Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is back in Boo, Bitch, a new teen comedy about the enduring high school struggle to fit in and stand out.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) 89% Description: Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end. Premiere Date: July 1



Boo, Bitch: Limited Series (2022) - - Description: Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to really live her best life — while she can. Premiere Date: July 8



Resident Evil: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected. Premiere Date: July 14



Persuasion (2022) - - Description: Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? Premiere Date: July 15



The Gray Man (2022) - - Description: When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head. Premiere Date: July 22



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

New Collection



“Summer Break ” – Now available

Summer fun has begun! Dive into these kids and family movies and shows to beat the heat, sing along and get the vacation vibes going! View the collection here.

Coming Soon



Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi*

Masaba Masaba: Season 2*

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 7/1

72% A Call to Spy (2019)

39% Big Daddy (1999)

91% Blue Jasmine (2013)

93% Boogie Nights (1997)

96% Catch Me if You Can (2002)

89% Deliverance (1972)

100% Falls Around Her (2018)

71% Final Score (2018)

96% Goodfellas (1990)

68% I Am Legend (2007)

66% Insidious (2010)

14% LOL (2012)

84% Mean Girls (2004)

16% Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

48% Natural Born Killers (1994)

60% Old School (2003)

57% Police Academy (1984)

22% Semi-Pro (2008)

82% Seven (1995)

74% Snatch (2000)

87% The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

81% The Dirty Dozen (1967)

67% The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

84% The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

61% The Terminal (2004)

- - Vampires (2010)

32% Wyatt Earp (1994)

91% Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Available 7/3

37% Blair Witch (2016)

Available 7/4

80% Leave No Trace (2022)

Available 7/6

67% Control Z Season 3*

- - Girl in the Picture (2022) *

- - Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) *

Available 7/7

King of Stonks*Uncle from Another World*

- - The Flash: Season 8 (2021)

- - Karma's World: Season 3 (2022) *

- - Vinland Saga: Season 1 (2019)

Available 7/8

- - Capitani Season 2*

- - Dangerous Liaisons (2022) *

How To Build a Sex Room*Incantation*Jewel*The Longest Night*Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls*

100% The Sea Beast (2022) *

Available 7/10

50% 12 Strong (2018)

Available 7/11

For Jojo*

Valley of the Dead*

Available 7/12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks*

How to Change Your Mind*

My Daughter’s Killer*

Available 7/13

- - Big Timber: Season 2 (2021) *

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!*Hurts Like Hell*Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres*

- - Sintonia Season 3*

Available 7/14

Under the Amalfi Sun*

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight*

Available 7/15

Alba*

Country Queen*

Farzar*

Love Goals (Jaadugar)*

Mom, Don’t Do That!*

Remarriage & Desires*



40% Uncharted (2022)

Available 7/16

32% Umma (2022)

Available 7/18

- - Live is Life (2021) *

91% My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) : Sing-Along*

- - StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing : Collection 2: Learn to Read*

Available 7/19

Too Old for Fairy Tales*

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak*

Available 7/20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2*



76% Virgin River : Season 4*

Available 7/21

- - Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 (2022) *

Available 7/22

- - Blown Away : Season 3*

- - One Piece

Available 7/25

- - Gabby's Dollhouse : Season 5*

Available 7/26

67% August: Osage County (2013)

Available 7/27

DI4RIES*Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl*Street Food: USA*

- - Car Masters: Rust to Riches : Season 4*

- - Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 (2022) *

The Most Hated Man on the Internet*Pipa*

- - Rebelde : Season 2*

Available 7/28

A Cut Above*

Another Self*

Keep Breathing*

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation*

Available 7/29

- - The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem : Season 2*

- - Case Closed : Zero’s Tea Time*

The Entitled*Fanático*

- - Purple Hearts (2022)

Available 7/31

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series*Uncoupled*

75% The Wretched (2019)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 7/1

96% The Social Network (2010)

91% Star Trek: Deep Space Nine : Seasons 1-7

87% We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Leaving 7/6

26% Brick Mansions (2014)

Leaving 7/7

32% Home Again (2017)

20% Midnight Sun (2018)

Leaving 7/11

40% The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Leaving 7/14

33% The Brave (1997)

Leaving 7/15

79% Radium Girls (2018)

Leaving 7/19

70% Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Leaving 7/21

- - Chicago Med : Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/23

86% Django Unchained (2012)

Leaving 7/25

89% Banana Split (2018)

Leaving 7/31

36% 21 (2008)

78% 30 Rock : Seasons 1-7

94% The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

- -

63% Friday the 13th (1980)

19% The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

67% Lean on Me (1989)

95% Little Women (2019)

64% Love Actually (2003)

50% My Girl (1991)

36% Poms (2019)

19% Texas Chainsaw (2013)

69% You've Got Mail (1998)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail images: Netflix