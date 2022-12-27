New on Netflix in January 2023

That ’90s Show, the highly-anticipated spinoff series to hit sitcom That ’70s Show, and the heist thriller Kaleidoscope, starring Giancarlo Esposito, lead Netflix’s January offerings.

That ’70s Show premiered to television in 1998, ensuring enough distance from the decade of hippies and bellbottoms to make this sitcom an instant classic. That ’90s Show takes us back to the era of loose flannel shirts and nihilistic grunge music and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she takes a summer visit to her grandparents’ place. Get ready to be introduced to a new generation of Point Place kids — Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen, Mace Coronel is Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan is Nate, Reyn Doi is Ozzie, and Sam Morelo is Nikki — while the stern glare of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and the upbeat overbearing charm of Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) lurk right beyond every corner. Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and yes, Tommy Chong, will all have cameos in the new comedy.

Kaleidoscope is an anthology series that spans 25 years, focusing on a crew of skilled thieves as they spend decades attempting to crack an unbreakable vault. The eight-episode program, which is loosely inspired by the real-life disappearance of $70 billion in bonds that went missing from downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, is presented in a non-linear format and can be viewed in any order the audience likes, offering a unique viewing experience every time. Corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals make up the many colorful pieces to the Kaleidoscope puzzle. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor star.

If a gothic period thriller is your thing, be sure to check out Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as Augustus Landor, a world-weary detective investigating a grisly murder who turns to a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) for assistance.

Praise Odin, Vikings: Valhalla is back with season 2 to continue the heroic tales of legends Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), King Canute (Bradley Freegard), Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), and more.

You People is a comedy written by Jonah Hill (who also stars) and Kenya Barris (who also directs) that follows a new couple on the precipice of marriage, as they face issues of modern love, clashing cultures, and some striking family dynamics. Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Lauren London also star.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kaleidoscope: Season 1 (2023) -- -- Description: A master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion, but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. Premiere Date: January 1



The Pale Blue Eye (2022) 66% 80% Description: West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe. Premiere Date: January 6



Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2023) -- -- Description: In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history. Premiere Date: January 12



That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) -- -- Description: Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin. Premiere Date: January 19



You People (2023) -- -- Description: Families and cultures clash when two L.A. millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. Premiere Date: January 27



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 1/1

-- Physical: 100: Season 1 (2023) *

-- Kaleidoscope: Season 1 (2023) *

-- Lady Voyeur: Season 1 (2023) *

-- The Way of the Househusband : Season 2*

86% 79% The Aviator (2004)

69% 48% Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

36% 64% Blue Streak (1999)

88% 82% Brokeback Mountain (2005)

53% 71% The 'Burbs (1989)

68% 81% Closer (2004)

86% 83% The Conjuring (2013)

27% 48% Daddy Day Care (2003) *

77% 81% Fletch (1985)

71% 95% Forrest Gump (1994) *

33% 50% G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

76% 87% Grease (1978)

43% 41% I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

84% 79% Jerry Maguire (1996)

84% 50% King Kong (2005)

93% 56% Leap Year (2010)

-- -- life (2007)

90% 80% Minority Report (2002)

-- 100% National Security (2012)

64% 44% The Nutty Professor (1996)

27% 33% Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

100% Old Enough! : Season 2

92% 76% Parenthood (1989)

90% 94% Reservoir Dogs (1992)

21% 48% Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

81% 86% Road to Perdition (2002)

91% 69% Rocky (1976)

72% 82% Rocky II (1979)

67% 74% Rocky III (1982)

37% 78% Rocky IV (1985)

31% 31% Rocky V (1990)

82% 84% Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

100% Survivor: Tocantins (2009)

51% 52% The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

51% 50% This Is 40 (2012)

58% 83% Top Gun (1986)

35% 55% Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

20% 57% Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

42% 39% Twins (1988)

Available 1/4

-- 88% How I Became a Gangster (2020) *

86% -- The Kings of the World (2022) *

-- The Lying Life of Adults *

Available 1/5

-- Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1 (2023) *

-- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 1/6

Woman of the Dead*

-- The Island USA : Season 2

-- -- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) *

66% 80% The Pale Blue Eye (2022) *

-- The Island USA : Season 2

-- Pressure Cooker: Season 1 (2023) *

The Ultimatum: France: Season 1 Part 2* (new episodes)

80% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021)

Available 1/9

-- Vinland Saga : Season 2

Available 1/10

-- -- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) *

-- -- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) *

Available 1/11

-- -- Noise (2022) *

-- Sexify: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 1/12

-- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (2023) *

-- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Season 1 (2023) *

-- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 1/13

Break Point*



-- -- Dog Gone (2023) *

92% Sky rojo : Season 3*

-- -- Suzan & Freek: Between You & Me (2023) *

Available 1/17

Trial by Fire*

90% 80% The Devil to Pay (2019)

Available 1/19

-- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre *

Khallat+*

100% 89% The Pez Outlaw (2022)

-- That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 1/20

Women at War*

-- -- JUNG_E (2023) *

-- Bake Squad: Season 2 (2023) *

-- Bling Empire: New York: Season 1 (2023) *

-- Fauda: Season 4 (2023) *

-- -- Mission Majnu (2023) *

-- The Real World: Portland (2013)

-- Represent *

Available 1/23

Şahmaran*Shanty Town*

70% 89% Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

-- -- Narvik (2021) *

Available 1/24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Available 1/25

-- Against the Ropes: Season 1 (2023) *

83% 81% Begin Again (2013)

Available 1/26

-- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (2023) *

-- Record of Ragnarok : Season 2 Episodes 1-10*

Available 1/27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2*



-- Lockwood & Co. *

-- The Snow Girl *

-- -- You People (2023) *

Available 1/30

-- Princess Power: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 1/31

-- Cunk on Earth: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- Pamela, a Love Story (2023) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 1/6

-- 21% Bulletproof 2 (2020)

Leaving 1/8

-- L.A.'s Finest : Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/12

19% 45% CHIPS (2017)

Leaving 1/15

85% 73% Steve Jobs (2015)

Leaving 1/17

-- Yummy Mummies: Season 1 (2017)

Leaving 1/26

-- Z Nation : Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/29

45% 35% She's Funny That Way (2014)

Leaving 1/31

75% 63% Addams Family Values (1993)

37% 48% Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

22% 61% Love Jacked (2018)

71% 58% Newness (2017)

-- 77% Rambo (2012)

26% 81% Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

85% The Borgias : Seasons 1-3

