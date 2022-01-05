New on Netflix in January 2022

January is here and Netflix is kicking things into gear with genre programs like Archive 81 and quirky animated series, The House. George Mackay and Jeremy Irons put in the work in the World War II drama Munich: The Edge of War. And after an extended wait, it is finally the beginning of the end for Ozark, which returns to the streamer with the first half of its final season. Kristen Bell’s dark satire The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window touches down at the end of the month. And in case you need more Queer Eye goodness in your life, keep an eye out for Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. You just may learn a thing or two.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago. Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

The House: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios. Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

Munich: The Edge of War (2021) 100% Description: Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s (Jeremy Irons) government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat (George MacKay), British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost? Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

Ozark: Season 4 (2022) - - Description: Created by Bill Dubuque (The Accountant, The Judge), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes’ fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect. Season 4 of Ozark will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

All of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Netflix Games:

Krispee Street

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Available 1/1

- - Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) *

- - The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (2022) Season 3*

61% 300 (2006)

88% 1BR (2019)

53% Annie (1982)

76% Big Fish (2003)

79% Braveheart (1995)

66% Cadillac Records (2008)

83% Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

- - Doing Hard Time (2004)

- - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)

12% First Sunday (2008)

71% Free Willy (1993)

33% G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

48% Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

28% Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

53% Girl, Interrupted (1999)

86% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

15% Godzilla (1998)

85% Gremlins (1984)

76% Happy Feet (2006)

96% Hell or High Water (2016)

29% Hook (1991)

45% I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

83% I Love You, Man (2009)

7% I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

64% Interview With the Vampire (1994)

19% Just Go With It (2011)

87% Kung Fu Panda (2008)

- - Linewatch (2008)

31% The Longest Yard (2005)

77% The Lost Boys (1987)

93% Midnight in Paris (2011)

- - Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

40% Nacho Libre (2006)

80% The Neverending Story (1984)

83% Paranormal Activity (2007)

62% The Patriot (2000)

57% Road Trip (2000)

46% Runaway Bride (1999)

77% Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

91% Stand by Me (1986)

75% Superman Returns (2006)

96% Taxi Driver (1976)

34% TMNT (2007)

35% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

22% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

41% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

93% Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

69% Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

33% Terminator Salvation (2009)

92% The Town (2010)

54% Troy (2004)

95% True Grit (2010)

69% The Wedding Singer (1998)

17% Wild Wild West (1999)

91% Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

10% Woo (1998)

Available 1/4



Action Pack*

Available 1/5

- - Four to Dinner (2022) *

Available 1/6

Rebelde*

- - The Wasteland (2021) *

Available 1/7

The Club: Part 2*

- - Johnny Test: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Hype House: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 1/10

- - Undercover: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 1/11

- - Dear Mother (2020) *

Available 1/12

- - How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (2022) *

Available 1/13

- - Brazen (2022) *

- - Photocopier (2021) *

Chosen*

The Journalist*

Available 1/14

- - After Life: Season 3 (2022) *

- - Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) *

- - This Is Not a Comedy (2021) *

Blippi: Adventures*

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt*

Available 1/16

91% Phantom Thread (2017)

Available 1/17

0% After We Fell (2021)

Available 1/18

Midnight Express: Train Trouble*

Available 1/19

- - El marginal: Season 1 (2016) *

- - Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (2022) *

Heavenly Bites: Mexico*

Juanpis González – The Series*

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman*

Available 1/20

- - The Royal Treatment (2022) *

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream.*

Available 1/21

- - Ozark: Season 4 (2022) *

100% Munich: The Edge of War (2021) *

- - My Father's Violin (2022) *

American Boogeywoman

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2*

Summer Heat*

That Girl Lay Lay

Available 1/24

Three Songs for Benazir*

Available 1/25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2*

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos*

Available 1/27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery*

Available 1/28

- - The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022) *

- - In From the Cold: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Home Team (2022) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 1/1

Angry Birds: Summer Madness*Feria: The Darkest Light*

94% Snowpiercer (2013)

Leaving 1/5

80% Episodes Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/6

91% A Ghost Story (2017)

75% Ballerina (2016)

54% Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012)

Leaving 1/10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 1/11

- - Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Leaving 1/15

25% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

49% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

47% The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

28% The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

49% Twilight (2008)

Leaving 1/17

60% The Bling Ring (2013)

42% Homefront (2013)

Leaving 1/21

79% The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1 – 2

Leaving 1/31

66% Cloud Atlas (2012)

21% The General's Daughter (1999)

27% My Girl 2 (1993)

- - My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Seasons 1 – 2

88% Mystic River (2003)

68% Shutter Island (2010)

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail images: Netflix