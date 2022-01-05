News

New on Netflix in January 2022

Part 1 of the final season of Ozark, a thriller parody series starring Kristen Bell, stop-motion animated series The House, and horror series Archive 81 launch on the streaming giant this month.

by | January 5, 2022 | Comments

January is here and Netflix is kicking things into gear with genre programs like Archive 81 and quirky animated series, The House. George Mackay and Jeremy Irons put in the work in the World War II drama Munich: The Edge of War. And after an extended wait, it is finally the beginning of the end for Ozark, which returns to the streamer with the first half of its final season. Kristen Bell’s dark satire The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window touches down at the end of the month. And in case you need more Queer Eye goodness in your life, keep an eye out for Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. You just may learn a thing or two.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Archive 81: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

The House: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios.

Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

100%

Description: Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s (Jeremy Irons) government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat (George MacKay), British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?

Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

Ozark: Season 4 (2022)

- -

Description: Created by Bill Dubuque (The Accountant, The Judge), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes’ fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect. Season 4 of Ozark will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each.

Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?

Premiere Date: January 28, 2022

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

All of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Netflix Games:
Krispee Street
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Available 1/1

- - Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) *


- - The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (2022) Season 3*


61% 300 (2006)


88% 1BR (2019)


53% Annie (1982)


76% Big Fish (2003)


79% Braveheart (1995)


66% Cadillac Records (2008)


83% Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)


- - Doing Hard Time (2004)


- - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)


12% First Sunday (2008)


71% Free Willy (1993)


33% G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)


48% Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)


28% Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)


53% Girl, Interrupted (1999)


86% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)


15% Godzilla (1998)


85% Gremlins (1984)


76% Happy Feet (2006)


96% Hell or High Water (2016)


29% Hook (1991)


45% I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)


83% I Love You, Man (2009)


7% I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)


64% Interview With the Vampire (1994)


19% Just Go With It (2011)


87% Kung Fu Panda (2008)


- - Linewatch (2008)


31% The Longest Yard (2005)


77% The Lost Boys (1987)


93% Midnight in Paris (2011)


- - Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)


40% Nacho Libre (2006)


80% The Neverending Story (1984)


83% Paranormal Activity (2007)


62% The Patriot (2000)


57% Road Trip (2000)


46% Runaway Bride (1999)


77% Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)


91% Stand by Me (1986)


75% Superman Returns (2006)


96% Taxi Driver (1976)


34% TMNT (2007)


35% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)


22% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)


41% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)


93% Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)


69% Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)


33% Terminator Salvation (2009)


92% The Town (2010)


54% Troy (2004)


95% True Grit (2010)


69% The Wedding Singer (1998)


17% Wild Wild West (1999)


91% Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)


10% Woo (1998)

Available 1/4

Action Pack*

Available 1/5

- - Four to Dinner (2022) *


Rebelde*

Available 1/6

- - The Wasteland (2021) *


The Club: Part 2*

Available 1/7

- - Johnny Test: Season 2 (2022) *


- - Hype House: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 1/10

- - Undercover: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 1/11

- - Dear Mother (2020) *

Available 1/12

- - How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (2022) *

Available 1/13

- - Brazen (2022) *


- - Photocopier (2021) *

Chosen*
The Journalist*

Available 1/14

- - After Life: Season 3 (2022) *


- - Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) *


- - Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) *


- - This Is Not a Comedy (2021) *

Blippi: Adventures*
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt*

Available 1/16

91% Phantom Thread (2017)

Available 1/17

0% After We Fell (2021)

Available 1/18

Midnight Express: Train Trouble*

Available 1/19

- - El marginal: Season 1 (2016) *


- - Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (2022) *

Heavenly Bites: Mexico*
Juanpis González – The Series*
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman*

Available 1/20

- - The Royal Treatment (2022) *

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream.*

Available 1/21

- - Ozark: Season 4 (2022) *


100% Munich: The Edge of War (2021) *


- - My Father's Violin (2022) *

American Boogeywoman
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2*
Summer Heat*
That Girl Lay Lay

Available 1/24

Three Songs for Benazir*

Available 1/25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2*
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos*

Available 1/27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery*

Available 1/28

- - The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022) *


- - In From the Cold: Season 1 (2022) *


- - Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (2022) *


- - Home Team (2022) *


Angry Birds: Summer Madness*
Feria: The Darkest Light*

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 1/1

94% Snowpiercer (2013)

Leaving 1/5

80% Episodes Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/6

91% A Ghost Story (2017)


75% Ballerina (2016)


54% Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012)

Leaving 1/10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 1/11

- - Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Leaving 1/15

25% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)


49% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)


47% The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)


28% The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)


49% Twilight (2008)

Leaving 1/17

60% The Bling Ring (2013)


42% Homefront (2013)

Leaving 1/21

79% The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1 – 2

Leaving 1/31

66% Cloud Atlas (2012)


21% The General's Daughter (1999)


27% My Girl 2 (1993)


- - My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Seasons 1 – 2


88% Mystic River (2003)


68% Shutter Island (2010)

Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail images: Netflix

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Pride Month Rocky USA Network Sundance TV Academy Awards Fox Searchlight Quiz IFC social media Elton John kaiju Pacific Islander werewolf dreamworks Tokyo Olympics Food Network animated crime thriller cults christmas movies OneApp Black History Month theme song live event Spectrum Originals Britbox italian Awards Tour SundanceTV TV golden globes canceled new zealand toronto stop motion Pixar blockbusters TV Land Set visit Extras The Walt Disney Company superhero 007 Film latino Reality WarnerMedia Amazon Prime hist NBA archives comic books Bravo documentaries Awards Cartoon Network south america black comedy doctor who 1990s scorecard medical drama Sony Pictures spain Dark Horse Comics NYCC leaderboard game show dark finale Winter TV Paramount Plus Crunchyroll movies concert History Warner Bros. elevated horror pirates of the caribbean critics Super Bowl gangster 79th Golden Globes Awards psychological thriller Adult Swim Instagram Live Nat Geo 73rd Emmy Awards asian-american Travel Channel Cannes crime period drama Brie Larson Best and Worst japan all-time sequels slasher adventure cars Legendary Certified Fresh Video Games HBO Max stoner justice league mission: impossible natural history Disney Plus El Rey adaptation Universal Pictures Pop TV Television Critics Association dogs VOD rt labs psycho dceu PaleyFest comic book movie Television Academy Hallmark Musical Country royal family 24 frames spider-man genre Holidays HFPA Netflix Christmas movies Captain marvel BET target DirecTV Amazon Prime Video sitcom kong basketball 99% 45 based on movie Logo canceled TV shows Sci-Fi GIFs 2015 critic resources remakes international 2017 prank Thanksgiving Cosplay Anna Paquin FX fresh Alien TCA Winter 2020 zombie A24 American Society of Cinematographers new york VH1 live action stand-up comedy Tumblr National Geographic cooking IFC Films Rock CMT mob historical drama cats war book adaptation miniseries cinemax parents Disney Discovery Channel emmy awards Women's History Month Paramount Network japanese Baby Yoda Comic-Con@Home 2021 Arrowverse jurassic park See It Skip It what to watch IMDb TV aapi YouTube Premium MCU Biopics Comedy New York Comic Con Year in Review vs. YA discovery halloween tv saw Mindy Kaling zero dark thirty diversity trophy rt archives free movies ratings Hear Us Out Star Trek Photos robots Opinion popular GLAAD Peacock Character Guide zombies spider-verse Lifetime Christmas movies The Witch cartoon adenture biopic rotten movies we love scary Fargo The Academy movie singing competition MTV Emmys Mary poppins 2020 A&E Disney Channel razzies Nickelodeon satire Marvel debate Spike Tomatazos Box Office hidden camera Oscars Podcast Music versus Star Wars Infographic Columbia Pictures Sundance Now scary movies nfl TCA Awards BET Awards foreign Action The Purge thriller Toys heist movie 2018 The CW Lionsgate serial killer The Walking Dead cops Showtime Binge Guide 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards television BBC One new star wars movies monster movies FX on Hulu art house politics Family Apple travel Avengers Broadway hispanic heritage month ABC telelvision aliens criterion children's TV hispanic MSNBC wonder woman women child's play BBC spanish language strong female leads Watching Series TIFF directors suspense dexter mcc quibi rotten Shondaland superman 93rd Oscars Election AMC Plus anthology Endgame Calendar Crackle supernatural VICE comic independent scene in color boxoffice political drama GoT Marathons spanish Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt teaser news Paramount Heroines LGBT 20th Century Fox marvel comics TLC Holiday ViacomCBS harry potter BAFTA spinoff FXX films Nominations twilight Rocketman Marvel Television video on demand Disney streaming service WGN Stephen King RT History crime drama docuseries Walt Disney Pictures romance Masterpiece SDCC tv talk deadpool unscripted fast and furious football FOX die hard Ellie Kemper 72 Emmy Awards Tarantino festivals ESPN nbcuniversal DC streaming service Sundance Funimation award winner ITV joker obituary Hallmark Christmas movies cancelled Fall TV Spring TV halloween Red Carpet action-comedy Tags: Comedy screenings Film Festival Schedule TV One ID true crime police drama Superheroes CBS Animation Marvel Studios The Arrangement Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Classic Film dragons godzilla Creative Arts Emmys marvel cinematic universe chucky Christmas hollywood game of thrones spy thriller Ovation Hollywood Foreign Press Association Shudder jamie lee curtis posters CBS All Access a nightmare on elm street ABC Family HBO name the review BBC America documentary Grammys SXSW Turner best Black Mirror comedies docudrama Wes Anderson Esquire X-Men Syfy Freeform Winners binge reboot australia YouTube Summer Image Comics king kong 2021 Emmy Nominations transformers NBC space Chernobyl classics Disney+ Disney Plus blaxploitation Musicals Trailer slashers french PBS AMC streaming movies indie Mystery Teen universal monsters 2016 Horror Interview cancelled television ghosts Comedy Central Martial Arts blockbuster screen actors guild APB video james bond Sneak Peek reviews DGA cancelled TV series ABC Signature Rom-Com mockumentary Countdown TBS festival comics franchise HBO Go Lucasfilm olympics 2019 Mudbound DC Comics Fantasy 21st Century Fox Lifetime green book E3 Prime Video Superheroe TCA Exclusive Video TV movies laika Hulu sopranos CNN Premiere Dates Mary Tyler Moore dramedy Trophy Talk Fox News Amazon casting nature First Reviews Pirates Neflix Polls and Games worst movies book DC Universe TCM Kids & Family technology TV renewals Pet Sematary black facebook First Look Tubi TNT San Diego Comic-Con indiana jones Starz crossover boxing kids Apple TV Plus LGBTQ mutant rom-coms series rt labs critics edition Acorn TV Valentine's Day sports USA President feel good anime Universal batman Pop king arthur biography toy story PlayStation know your critic 71st Emmy Awards comic book movies comiccon trailers lord of the rings golden globe awards romantic comedy sag awards Netflix Comics on TV composers Amazon Studios richard e. Grant TCA 2017 Apple TV+ breaking bad legend sequel cancelled TV shows Song of Ice and Fire witnail Trivia dc Drama revenge OWN TruTV Writers Guild of America Mary Poppins Returns high school worst streaming young adult YouTube Red Western Ghostbusters CW Seed Reality Competition Turner Classic Movies Comic Book Epix science fiction vampires talk show renewed TV shows E! Vudu 4/20 disaster venice 90s RT21
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy