New on Netflix in April 2022

The final chapter of Ozark, Judd Apatow's pandemic-inspired comedy The Bubble, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's last Grace and Frankie season, Natasha Lyonne's Russian Doll return, and steamy British drama Anatomy of a Scandal all launch this month.

Ozark’s highly-anticipated final episodes and Judd Apatow’s star-studded pandemic-inspired comedy The Bubble lead Netflix’s April 2022 offerings.

Part 2 of Ozark’s fourth and final season finds Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in the position of power they’ve strived for throughout the series’ tumultuous, chaotic, and often bloody events. As the series races towards its finale, the big question remains: Will they be able to escape the Ozarks for good, or will their crimes catch up with them for good?

On the comedy front, Judd Apatow co-writes, directs, and produces The Bubble, a fictional behind-the-scenes account of what goes into making the sixth installment of the fictional mega dino movie franchise, Cliff Beasts. Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, David Duchovny, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, and Karen Gillan all play fictionalized versions of themselves, while stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel, attempting to finish production on the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Natasha Lyonne is back in the long-awaited second season of Russian Doll, and in case you were curious, the existential craziness is all still there. But this time, Nadia faces a whole new dilemma to sort out. And Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are back for one more season of the groundbreaking comedy Grace and Frankie. Anatomy of a Scandal brings equal parts political intrigue and tantalizing drama to the streamer. Co-written by David E. Kelley and based on the book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the series stars Michelle Dockery, Sienna Miller, and Rupert Friend.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Bubble (2022)

- -

Description: Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a dinosaur-themed blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while inside a pandemic bubble, quarantining at a posh hotel.

Premiere Date: April 1

Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series (2022)

- -

Description: Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James Whitehouse unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime. It’s an insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the international bestselling novel “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan.

Premiere Date: April 15

Russian Doll: Season 2 (2022)

- -

Description: It’s been three years since season 1 first premiered, putting Nadia and Alan through a Groundhog Day–inspired existential crisis. Now, after enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — the duo stumbles into another bewildering adventure.

Premiere Date: April 20

GRACE AND FRANKIE - Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

(Photo by Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 (2021)

- -

Description: Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f*ck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

Premiere Date: April 29

Ozark: Season 4 (2022)

95%

Description: Part 2 of Ozark‘s fourth and final season finds Marty and Wendy rid of Helen and on top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Premiere Date: April 29

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

New Collection

One World, Infinite Wonder
The collection honors the vast beauty, creativity, and opportunity that surrounds us all – and plays an essential role in every story here. It also speaks to the finite fragility of our planet, underscoring the importance of advocacy. The collection looks at nature’s most appealing corners; it uplifts and touches on greater tonal nuance and urgency, by way of documentaries, dramas and comedies from new and beloved creators. View the collection beginning April 13.

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

Hold Tight*
The Taming of The Shrew*

Netflix Games:
Relic Hunters: Rebels

Available 4/1

91% Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) *


Abby Hatcher: Season 2

12% A Cinderella Story (2004) *


52% Any Given Sunday (1999)


96% Argo (2012)


Battle: Freestyle*

57% Blade (1998)


58% Blade II (2002)


25% Blade: Trinity (2004)


66% The Blind Side (2009)


55% Blow (2001)


88% Bonnie and Clyde (1967)


- - The Bubble (2022) *


Captain Nova*

22% Catch and Release (2006)


Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain*
Cocomelon: Season 5

5% Delta Farce (2007)


26% Eagle Eye (2008)


Forever Out of My League*

52% Four Brothers (2005)


91% Full Metal Jacket (1987)


11% Grown Ups (2010)


45% Heartland Season 14


94% Her (2013)


99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)


87% Inception (2010)


The Last Bus*

64% Love Actually (2003)


82% Molly's Game (2017)


18% Monster-in-Law (2005)


11% New York Minute (2004)


13% The Nut Job (2014)


Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

86% Puss in Boots (2011)


74% The Rental (2020)


71% The Ring (2002)


21% Rumor Has It ... (2005)


93% Saving Private Ryan (1998)


- - Sherlock Holmes (2010)


59% Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)


58% Shrek Forever After (2010)


72% Something's Gotta Give (2003)


Tomorrow*
Trivia Quest * (new episodes daily)

92% We the Animals (2018)

Available 4/4

99% Better Call Saul: Season 5 (2020)

Available 4/5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy*

Available 4/6

Furioza*
Green Mothers’ Club*
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story*
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!*
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On* (new episodes weekly)

Available 4/7

- - Queen of the South: Season 5 (2021)


- - Return to Space (2022)


Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star*

Available 4/8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass*
Dirty Lines*

97% Elite Season 5


- - Green Eggs and Ham Season 2*


Tiger & Bunny 2*
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations*

Available 4/9

My Liberation Notes*
Our Blues*

Available 4/10

The Call

95% Nightcrawler (2014)

Available 4/12

Hard Cell*
The Creature Cases*

Available 4/13

- - Almost Happy Season 2*


Our Great National Parks*
Smother-in-Law*
Today We Fix the World*
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On* (new episodes weekly)

Available 4/14

- - Ultraman Season 2*

Available 4/15

- - Choose or Die (2022) *


Heirs to the Land*
Mai*

- - One Piece Film Z (2012)


Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Available 4/16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

- - Man of God (2021) *


82% Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)


- - Van Helsing: Season 5 (2021) *

Available 4/19

Battle Kitty*

69% Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2*


White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch*

Available 4/20

The Marked Heart*
The Turning Point*
Yakamoz S-245*

Available 4/21

All About Gila*
He’s Expecting*

Available 4/22

- - Along for the Ride (2022) *


Heartstopper*

- - Selling Sunset Season 5*


The Seven Lives of Lea*

Available 4/25

72% Big Eyes (2014)

Available 4/27

Bullsh*t The Game Show*
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes*

- - Silverton Siege (2022)

Available 4/28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles*
Bubble*

Available 4/29

Honeymoon with My Mother*
Rumspringa*

- - Youth v Gov (2020) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 4/1

91% Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/2

- - Truth or Dare (2017)

Leaving 4/4

80% The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Leaving 4/5

96% The Florida Project (2017)

Leaving 4/8

- - House of the Witch (2017)

Leaving 4/15

70% About Time (2013)

Leaving 4/18

76% Miss Sloane (2016)

Leaving 4/24

31% King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Leaving 4/25

95% The Artist (2011)

Leaving 4/26

67% August: Osage County (2013)

Leaving 4/29

- - El señor de los cielos Seasons 1-7


- - Hostel (2011)

Leaving 4/30

- - Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6


28% Dear John (2010) *


43% First Knight (1995) *


73% The Professional (1994) *


94% Moneyball (2011) *


69% Snakes on a Plane (2006) *


74% Snatch (2000) *


88% Stripes (1981) *


74% Superman Returns (2006) *


91% The Shawshank Redemption (1994) *


92% The Town (2010) *

Thumbnail images: Netflix

