New on Hulu in May 2022

Following the success of Normal People, the latest adaptation of a bestselling Sally Rooney novel is headed to Hulu in May. Conversations With Friends debuts this month, along with true-crime adaptation Candy, starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, and comedy film The Valet, based on the French film. The streaming service also welcomes the entire series of classic sitcom 227 and much more throughout the month.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

Hatching (2022) 91% Description: 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. What hatches is beyond belief. Premiere Date: May 6, 2022

Candy: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. The series stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza. Premiere Date: May 9-13, 2022

Conversations with Friends: Limited Series (2022) - - Description: Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. The series also stars Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. Premiere Date: May 15, 2022

The Valet (2022) - - Description: In The Valet, world-famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet, directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film. Premiere Date: May 20, 2022

Available 5/1

74% A Beautiful Mind (2001)

86% A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

71% The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

83% After Everything (2018)

9% The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

49% The A-Team (2010)

42% The Big Year (2011)

41% Billy Madison (1995)

12% The Bounty Hunter (2010)

89% The Breakfast Club (1985)

75% Busco novio para mi mujer (2016)

80% Cyrus (2010)

92% Dazed and Confused (1993)

81% Despicable Me (2010)

75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

22% Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

71% Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

92% Drag Me to Hell (2009)

17% Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

85% Easy A (2010)

82% Equity (2016)

73% Escape From Pretoria (2020)

65% Fever Pitch (2005)

83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

29% Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)

69% Funny People (2009)

12% Gone (2012)

91% Grandma (2015)

91% Hot Fuzz (2007)

66% How I Live Now (2013)

66% The Karate Kid (2010)

27% The Legend of Zorro (2005)

57% Marie Antoinette (2006)

48% Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

16% Mo' Money (1992)

0% November Criminals (2017)

30% Nowhere to Run (1993)

87% Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

49% Ong Bak 2: The Beginning (2008)

50% Ong Bak 3 (2010)

- - Open Season 2 (2008)

52% Person to Person (2017)

85% Pleasantville (1998)

56% The Polar Express (2004)

65% Pretty Woman (1990)

43% The Program (1993)

36% Resident Evil (2002)

19% Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

25% Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

21% Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

28% Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

43% Rock of Ages (2012)

86% Saving Face (2004)

- - Saving Private Pérez (2011)

60% Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

85% Still Alice (2014)

67% Stuart Little (1999)

81% Stuart Little 2 (2002)

- - Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2005)

17% Superhero Movie (2008)

79% Take This Waltz (2011)

59% Taken (2008)

31% The Vow (2012)

57% We Own the Night (2007)

55% White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

77% White Men Can't Jump (1992)

34% The Wolfman (2010)

76% The Young Victoria (2009)

76% Zathura (2005)

Available 5/2

- - Duncanville: Season 3 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

60% Daytime Divas: Season 1 (2017)

Available 5/4

- - The Chase: Season 3 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - Holey Moley: Fore-Ever (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - Who Do You Believe?: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 13 (2021) (Bravo)

Available 5/5

- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 2 (2022) *

73% Last Survivors (2021)

Available 5/9

- - Candy: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 5/10

- - Breeders: Season 3 (2022) Premiere (FX)

Available 5/12

40% Italian Studies (2021)

Available 5/15

- - Conversations with Friends: Limited Series (2022) *

- - Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8 (2020) Part E (MTV)

31% The Brass Teapot (2012)

97% Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

39% The Mountain Between Us (2017)

11% One Last Thing ... (2005)

Available 5/16

- - Queen Sugar: Season 6 (2021) (OWN)

Available 5/17

75% Sundown (2021)

Available 5/18

63% Demons

81% Helix

Available 5/19

- - The Deep End: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Freeform)

- - So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

Available 5/20

- - The Valet (2022) *

75% American Underdog (2021)

84% The New York Times Presents: Season 1 (2022) “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” (FX)

Available 5/23

- - 227

- - My Hero Academia: Season 5 (2021) (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 5/24

- - Beat Shazam: Season 5 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available 5/26

- - Look at Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) *

71% A Taste of Hunger (2021)

- - MasterChef Season 12 Premiere

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere

Available 5/27

- - Shoresy: Season 1 (2022)

Available 5/29

11% Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

100% Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Season 1 (2019) Entertainment District Arc (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 5/31

- - Pistol: Limited Series (2022) (FX)

75% GameStop: Rise of the Players (2022)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 5/6

85% Beach Rats (2017)

Leaving 5/8

91% The Nice Guys (2016)

Leaving 5/11

79% The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Leaving 5/14

85% Deadpool (2016)

84% Deadpool 2 (2018)

Leaving 5/17

99% McQueen (2018)

Leaving 5/20

Life After Basketball (2019)

Leaving 5/21

65% The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Leaving 5/30

85% The Meddler (2015)

Leaving 5/31

100% A Beautiful Planet (2016)

66% Another Earth (2011)

85% As Good as It Gets (1997)

80% The Bank Job (2008)

47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)

50% Can't Buy Me Love (1987)

51% Casper (1995)

82% Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

61% Crank (2006)

68% Dangerous Beauty (1998)

81% Despicable Me (2010)

75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

64% Digging for Fire (2015)

66% Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

- - The Edge (2010)

23% Evan Almighty (2007)

21% Fred Claus (2007)

92% Fright Night (1985)

6% Gigli (2003)

56% Guarding Tess (1994)

41% Guess Who (2005)

71% Hanna (2011)

80% Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

- - Ride or Die (2003)

64% The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

96% The Insider (1999)

23% John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars (2001)

94% Juno (2007)

100% Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

99% L.A. Confidential (1997)

74% Land of the Dead (2005)

50% Meet Me in Montenegro (2014)

12% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

40% My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

100% Pandas (2018)

53% People Like Us (2012)

19% The Perfect Holiday (2007)

21% Practical Magic (1998)

65% Predators (2010)

74% Premium Rush (2012)

65% Pretty Woman (1990)

97% The Princess Bride (1987)

30% Scooby-Doo (2002)

22% Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

8% Spaced Invaders (1990)

66% Starship Troopers (1997)

85% Still Alice (2014)

17% Striking Distance (1993)

17% Trapped (2002)

40% The Boy Who Smells Like Fish (2013)

5% Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

43% The Upside (2017)

65% Watchmen (2009)

77% White Men Can't Jump (1992)

85% Above and Beyond (2014)

