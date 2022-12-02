New on Hulu in December 2022

FX’s Kindred is based on Octavia Butler’s highly-acclaimed novel of the same name and stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, and Ryan Kwanten. The mind-bending genre series drops to Hulu this December. Eduardo Franco, Danny Trejo, and Kaitlin Olson star in It’s a Wonderful Binge and returns audiences to the world where all drugs and alcohol are legal one day a year, known as “The Binge.” And this year, it happens to fall on Christmas Eve. Darby and the Dead is a teen comedy that follows a young high school girl who has the awkward gift (and curse) of speaking to dead people. Hosted by Taye Diggs, Back in the Groove is a unique dating series that gives three lucky women over 40 a second chance at life and love.

Darby and the Dead (2022) 47% 69% Description: After suffering a near death experience as a young girl, Darby Harber (Riele Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancelation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself – which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living. Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 2



It's a Wonderful Binge (2022) -- -- Description: All drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several year after their first Binge, best friends Hags (Dexter Darden), Andrew (Edwardo Franco), Sarah (Zainne Saleh), and Kimmi (Marta Piekarz) face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amid the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and girlfriend. Will they survive the holiday season? Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 9



Kindred: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind. Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Available 12/1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)



-- Big Brother : Seasons 3 & 7 (CBS)

-- Bleach : Seasons 1-26 (Spanish Subbed & Dubbed) (Viz)

-- Floribama Shore : Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

-- Love Island : Complete Seasons 1-3 (CBS)

-- Project Runway : Complete Seasons 10-13 (A&E)

-- The Real World : Complete Seasons 3 & 30 (MTV)

-- Siesta Key : Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

-- -- A Chance for Christmas (2021)

42% 59% Anger Management (2003)

89% 89% Awakenings (1990)

-- 35% Bachelor Party Vegas (2005)

77% 78% Barney's Version (2010)

88% 71% Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

77% 74% Being Julia (2004)

64% 62% Brothers (2009)

69% 64% Christine (1983)

25% 57% The Da Vinci Code (2006)

92% 74% Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2005)

76% 77% Dawn of the Dead (2004)

2% 29% Epic Movie (2007)

91% 84% Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

35% 68% Final Destination (2000)

48% 58% Final Destination 2 (2003)

43% 57% Final Destination 3 (2006)

27% 35% The Final Destination (2009)

62% 52% Final Destination 5 (2011)

33% 41% Good Kids (2016)

-- -- The Good Witch of Christmas (2021)

41% 59% Hancock (2008)

17% 24% The Happening (2008)

5% 38% I, Frankenstein (2014)

-- -- I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)

-- -- Liar! Liar! (2004)

56% 82% The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

28% 62% Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

9% 42% Marmaduke (2010)

22% 34% Never Back Down (2008)

53% 68% Only You (1994)

9% 36% Pathfinder (2007)

47% 37% Picture Perfect (1997) 25th Anniversary

58% 71% Pulling Strings (2013)

97% 82% The Rider (2017)

72% 71% Rio (2011)

81% 89% The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) 20th Anniversary

25% 21% The Scout (1994)

-- 34% Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

55% 81% This Christmas (2007) 15th Anniversary

15% 40% Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

78% 81% Wall Street (1987) 35th Anniversary

77% 69% White Men Can't Jump (1992) 30th Anniversary

4% 46% Witless Protection (2008)

Available 12/2

47% 69% Darby and the Dead (2022) (Hulu Original)

58% 89% American Carnage (2022)

47% 28% Gone in the Night (2022)

Available 12/3

78% 75% Huda's Salon (2021)

Available 12/5

-- Back in the Groove: Season 1 (2022) : Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

50% HouseBroken: Season 1 (2021) : Special Holiday Episodes (Fox)

Available 12/7

-- Connect : Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available 12/8

88% 67% The Night House (2020)

38% 31% Proximity (2019)

Available 12/9

-- -- It's a Wonderful Binge (2022) (Hulu Original)

-- The Mighty Ones : Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

CMA Country Christmas: Special – Premiere (ABC)Fate of a Sport (2022)

-- 67% My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

14% 15% White Elephant (2022)

Available 12/10

67% 14% Offseason (2021)

Available 12/11

96% 93% Retrograde (2022)

64% 19% Rogue (2020)

Available 12/12

84% 94% Batman Begins (2005)

98% 90% Blackfish (2013)

92% 81% Dunkirk (2017)

87% 91% Inception (2010)

92% 77% Insomnia (2002) 30th Anniversary

94% 94% The Dark Knight (2008)

87% 90% The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10th Anniversary

Available 12/13

-- Kindred: Season 1 (2022) : Complete Season 1 Only on Hulu

Available 12/14

-- Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Limited Series (2022) : Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Available 12/15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special – Premiere (ABC)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special (Lifetime)

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special (A&E)



-- Braxton Family Values : Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

-- Bridezillas : Complete Seasons 10-11 (WEtv)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special (A&E)

-- The First 48 : Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 (History)Freddie Mercury: Special (A&E)

-- Growing Up Hip Hop : Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)Guns N’ Roses: Special (A&E)The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

-- I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2021) (A&E)

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

-- Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Season 1 (2018) (A&E)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4-8 (WEtv)Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 (Lifetime)Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special (A&E)

88% Secrets of Playboy: Season 1 (2022) (A&E)

-- Secrets of the Chippendales Murders: Season 1 (2022) (A&E)

-- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Season 1 (2020) (Lifetime)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)Third Reich: The Fall: Special (History)Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (fyi)

-- WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Season 1 (2021) (A&E)

20% 32% 360 (2011)

68% 47% Life Partners (2014)

Available 12/16

-- 57% Collide (2022)

72% 59% I Love My Dad (2022)

Available 12/18

80% 59% The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Available 12/19

7% 35% Paranoia (2013)

77% -- The Torch (2019)

100% 91% Three Minutes - A Lengthening (2021)

Available 12/20

-- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7 (2021) (AMC)

-- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7 (2021) en Espanol (A&E)

Available 12/21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 12/23

25% 41% Mack & Rita (2022)

48% 39% Sharp Stick (2022)

Available 12/24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (ABC)

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo)



58% 47% The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Available 12/25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)



39% 79% MFKZ (2017)

Available 12/26

-- Letterkenny : Complete Season 11 (Hulu Original)

94% 90% Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) 40th Anniversary

88% 81% Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 5th Anniversary

67% 49% Last Looks (2021)

Available 12/27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 12/30

31% 58% Delia's Gone (2022)

17% 47% Into the Deep (2022)

-- -- The Last Journey (2020)

Available 12/31

95% 75% Enough Said (2013)

7% 33% Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream (ABC)

