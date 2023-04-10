New on Hulu in April 2023

Hulu’s April releases see WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn taking a dramatic turn in a book adaptation, British comedy star Daisy May Cooper bringing her infectious brand of humor to another dysfunctional-mum role, and a documentary featuring the Pope.

In Tiny Beautiful Things, Hahn stars as Clare, a struggling writer who, amidst a slew of family upheaval, decides to become a successful advice columnist. Based on the collection of essays by author Cheryl Strayed, the series also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford. Also dropping this month is comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?, created by and starring Cooper; drama Saint X, a murder-mystery starring Alycia Debnam-Carey; and Spanish-language documentary The Pope: Answers.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Hulu and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - The Pope: Answers (2023)

Description: Shot in Rome, The Pope: Answers focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds, and with very different lives and experiences. A wide variety of topics are discussed, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism, and mental health.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 5

88% Tiny Beautiful Things: Limited Series (2023)

Description: When we first meet Clare (Hahn), her marriage to her husband is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers — and herself — to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

- - Saint X: Season 1 (2023)

(Photo by Hulu)

Description: The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 26

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

Available 4/1

- - Black Clover : Complete Seasons 1-2 (Crunchyroll)

- - Dr. Stone: Season 1 (2019) : Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

- - Overlord: Season 2 (2018) (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

- - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 1 (2018) (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

66% Adam (2009)

68% American Psycho (2000)

63% Baby Mama (2008)

57% Bachelorette (2012)

55% Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

14% Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

39% Big Daddy (1999)

75% Blackthorn (2011)

67% Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

23% The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

73% Boys on the Side (1995)

31% Breakin' All the Rules (2004)

89% Bridesmaids (2011)

44% Brooklyn's Finest (2009)

63% The Brothers (2001)

19% CHIPS (2017)

75% Copycat (1995)

86% Courage Under Fire (1996)

66% Date Night (2010)

29% Dear John (2010)

80% Despicable Me (2010)

75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

95% The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

52% Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

79% Dredd (2012)

64% Elysium (2013)

89% Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

37% The Fan (1996)

37% Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

70% Father of the Bride (1991)

52% Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

31% The Forgotten (2004)

60% Glee the Concert Movie (2011)

80% Haywire (2011)

91% High Fidelity (2000)

8% Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

52% The Interview (2014)

21% Joe Somebody (2001)

27% John Tucker Must Die (2006)

89% The Lady in the Van (2015)

89% Lincoln (2012)

33% Made in America (1993)

16% Made of Honor (2008)

24% Mission to Mars (2000)

75% Moulin Rouge (2001)

47% Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

74% Nanny McPhee (2005)

75% Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

74% The Negotiator (1998)

97% Once (2006)

9% Prom Night (2008)

71% Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

7% Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

18% Righteous Kill (2008)

82% Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

73% Runaway Jury (2003)

44% Second Act (2018)

59% The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

88% Shrek (2001)

89% Shrek 2 (2004)

54% Think Like a Man (2012)

38% Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

48% To the Wonder (2012)

57% We Own the Night (2007)

Available 4/2

97% Chainsaw Man: Season 1 (2022) (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 4/3

92% Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/4

35% Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Available 4/5

- - The Good Mothers: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

70% Reginald the Vampire: Season 1 (2022) (GPM Productions)

Available 4/6

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

100% Dave: Season 3 (2023) : Premiere (FXX)

- - Spy x Family: Season 2 (2022) (DUBBED) (Funimation)

61% The Last Stand (2013)

Available 4/7

88% Tiny Beautiful Things: Limited Series (2023) : Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

- - The New York Times Presents: Season 2 (2022) : The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere (FX)

25% Beast of Burden (2018)

- - The Honeymoon (2022)

38% Medieval (2022)

44% Mr. Right (2015)

62% The Program (2015)

Available 4/8

95% 13 Assassins (2010)

87% Jesus Camp (2006)

95% The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Available 4/9

29% The War With Grandpa (2020)

Available 4/10

- - Blood Money: Season 1 (2018) (HISTORY)

- - Ice Road Truckers: Season 3 (2009) (HISTORY)

- - Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Season 1 (2020) (HISTORY)

87% The Weekend (2018)

Available 4/11

88% Am I Being Unreasonable?: Season 1 (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere (GLAAD)

Available 4/13

- - Single Drunk Female: Season 2 (2023) (Freeform)

78% Door Mouse (2022) (Hulu Original)

85% Flux Gourmet (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/14

77% The Offering (2022) (Hulu Original)

31% Section 8 (2022) (Hulu Original)

85% She Will (2021) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3 (pocket.watch)

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)



- - Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (2016) (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

- - One Piece : Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

13% Main Street (2010)

22% Serious Moonlight (2009) (Hulu Original)

51% Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004) (Hulu Original)

90% Zero Days (2016) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/17

95% New Girl : Complete Series (20th Television)

Available 4/18

85% The Quake (2018)

Available 4/19

- - Algiers, America: Season 1 (2023) : Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 4/20

- - Quasi (2023) (Hulu Original)

50% Joyride (2022)

Available 4/21

- - Love me: Season 2 (2020) (DCD Rights)

9% Poker Face (2022)

Available 4/22

- - Dear Mama: Season 1 (2023) : Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

- - Secrets of the Elephants : Docuseries Premiere (National Geographic)

Available 4/26

- - Saint X: Season 1 (2023) : Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 4/27

43% There There (2022)

Available 4/28

100% Clock (2023) (Hulu Original)

89% Banana Split (2018)

8% Paradise City (2022)

Available 4/30

50% Black Nativity (2013)

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 4/13

85% The Last Duel (2021)

Leaving 4/14

60% Centurion (2010)

66% Filth (2013)

66% Hobo With a Shotgun (2011)

53% I'm Still Here (2010)

69% Ragnarok (2013)

75% Venus and Serena (2012)

80% Viva (2015)

Leaving 4/19

70% Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Leaving 4/30

39% 2012 (2009)

93% 50/50 (2011)

12% Are We There Yet? (2005)

77% Barney's Version (2010)

77% Being Julia (2004)

75% Busco novio para mi mujer (2016)

55% The Cable Guy (1996)

90% Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

9% Darkness Falls (2003)

7% Date Movie (2006)

91% The Departed (2006)

42% The Expendables (2010)

67% The Expendables 2 (2012)

31% The Expendables 3 (2014)

37% Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

8% First Daughter (2004)

55% Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

79% The Green Mile (1999)

76% The Help (2011)

31% How Do You Know (2010)

56% I, Robot (2004)

95% If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

35% The Internship (2013)

59% It's Complicated (2009)

99% Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

14% Just My Luck (2006)

83% Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)

71% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

27% Life or Something Like It (2002)

- - Man on Fire (1987)

55% Never Been Kissed (1999)

97% Once (2006)

7% Paranoia (2013)

85% The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

79% Ruby Sparks (2012)

53% Safe House (2012)

- - Saving Private Pérez (2011)

81% Scarface (1983)

72% Something's Gotta Give (2003)

37% Surrogates (2009)

86% Thank You for Smoking (2005)

92% The Town (2010)

94% The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

60% Water for Elephants (2011)

54% Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

