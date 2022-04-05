News

New on Hulu in April 2022

A new Kardashians, FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, season 2 of Woke, and more new shows and movies headed to Hulu in April.

Spring is here! But why spend it outdoors when there’s so much good television coming out in April? Hulu’s month sees the premiere of The Kardashians, the new series about the famous reality family, the second season of comedy Woke, and the debut of new FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. There’s also the sweet teen rom-com Crush and several family-friendly series.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Woke: Season 2 (2022)

- -

Description: Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

Premiere Date: April 8, 2022

The Kardashians: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.

Premiere Date: April 14, 2022

Under the Banner of Heaven: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Premiere Date: April 28, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu This Month

Available 4/1

Series

- - Love me

Movies

92% Antz (1998)


40% Armored (2009)


32% Austenland (2013)


34% Battleship (2012)


21% Blind Date (1987)


36% Blue Streak (1999)


74% Boys on the Side (1995)


82% Brigsby Bear (2017)


20% Get Married If You Can (2014)


51% Casper (1995)


- - Get Out of My Room (1985)


- - Cheech & Chong's Next Movie (1980)


57% Conspiracy Theory (1997)


79% Copycat (1995)


61% Crank (2006)


43% Death at a Funeral (2010)


70% Definitely, Maybe (2008)


14% The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)


75% Eyes Wide Shut (1999)


64% The Five-Year Engagement (2012)


88% Fly Away Home (1996)


73% Get Him to the Greek (2010)


60% Glee the Concert Movie (2011)


71% Hanna (2011)


56% Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)


15% I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)


6% In the Army Now (1994)


57% Instructions Not Included (2013)


58% The International (2009)


20% John Carpenter's Vampires: Los Muertos (2002)


14% Just My Luck (2006)


34% Knowing (2009)


94% Kusama: Infinity (2018)


60% Ladrones (2015)


56% Look Who's Talking (1989)


93% Looper (2012)


64% Love Actually (2003)


31% Made in America (1993)


47% Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)


- - National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)


74% The Negotiator (1998)


83% Night Raiders (2021)


86% Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)


- - Phantom (2013)


84% Postcards From the Edge (1990)


39% The Power of One (1992)


21% Practical Magic (1998)


35% Radio (2003)


70% Ramona and Beezus (2010)


73% Runaway Jury (2003)


69% The Runaways (2010)


30% Scooby-Doo (2002)


22% Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)


88% Shrek (2001)


89% Shrek 2 (2004)


44% The Siege (1998)


53% Single White Female (1992)


68% Snakehead (2021)


76% The Tailor of Panama (2001)


20% That's My Boy (2012)


54% Think Like a Man (2012)


14% Three Fugitives (1989)


49% Twilight (2008)


29% The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)


48% The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)


25% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)


49% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)


48% Vertical Limit (2000)


74% Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)


65% Watchmen (2009)


63% Wolf (1994)

All Inclusive (2008)
Insomnium (2017)
Open Range (2003)
Stay (2005)

Available 4/3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Available 4/4

- - Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Available 4/5

 

- - The Croods Family Tree: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu Original)


- - Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)

Available 4/6

- - The Hardy Boys: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/7

89% The Dropout: Limited Series (2022) Finale (Hulu Original)


67% Agnes (2021)

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Available 4/8

- - Woke: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu Original)


98% Let the Right One In (2008)

Available 4/9

- - American Sicario (2021)

Available 4/10

71% The Hating Game (2021)

Available 4/11

- - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11 (2021) (Bravo)

Available 4/13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1
To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Available 4/14

- - The Kardashians: Season 1 (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/15

71% Black Death (2010)


89% Compliance (2012)


88% Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

Available 4/20

- - Mayans M.C.: Season 4 (2022) Premiere (FX)

Available 4/21

Captive Audience (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 4/23

42% In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Available 4/27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Available 4/28

- - Under the Banner of Heaven: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (FX)

Available 4/29

Crush (2022) (Hulu Original)

44% Permanent (2017)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 4/1

- - Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009)


- - Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior (2008)


- - Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai (2007)


- - Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions (2010)

Leaving 4/5

81% Colossal (2016)

Leaving 4/12

19% CHIPS (2017)

Leaving 4/14

21% Balls of Fury (2007)


82% Friday Night Lights (2004)


42% K-PAX (2001)


77% The Debt (2010)


52% Leatherheads (2008)


80% The Theory of Everything (2014)

Leaving 4/15

93% 127 Hours (2010)


86% Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)


90% Crazy Heart (2009)


87% The Descendants (2011)


91% Slumdog Millionaire (2008)


50% Unfaithful (2002)

Leaving 4/21

14% Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Leaving 4/23

50% Mirror Mirror (2012)

Leaving 4/30

86% (500) Days of Summer (2009)


9% 10,000 B.C. (2008)


45% Anonymous (2011)


34% Battleship (2012)


36% The Bronze (2015)


68% Charlie's Angels (2000)


41% Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)


- - Get Out of My Room (1985)


- - Cheech & Chong's Next Movie (1980)


- - Dance With Me (2010)


7% Date Movie (2006)


1% Disaster Movie (2008)


8% First Daughter (2004)


18% Georgia Rule (2007)


42% Here Comes the Boom (2012)


3% House of the Dead (2003)


71% I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)


15% I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)


16% I Spy (2002)


20% Jingle All the Way (1996)


46% Just Wright (2010)


39% Kingdom of Heaven (2005)


47% Lake Placid (1999)


28% Life or Something Like It (2002)


- - Man on Fire (1987)


15% Mirrors (2008)


21% Miss Bala (2019)


12% Oscar (1991)


75% Real Genius (1985)


41% Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)


88% Shrek (2001)


89% Shrek 2 (2004)


12% Stealth (2005)


38% Swing Vote (2008)


84% Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)


74% Tombstone (1993)


84% The Tree of Life (2011)


49% Twilight (2008)


29% The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)


48% The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)


25% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)


49% The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)


77% White Men Can't Jump (1992)


19% You Again (2010)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)
Open Range (2003)

