New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in May 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

May is here and streaming services are heating up with original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page. Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

HIGHLIGHTS

97% Hacks: Season 3 (2024) Max

Why You Should Watch: It’s been an extra long wait with two strikes and star Jean Smart having a heart procedure stalling the third season. We’re glad everything resolved and they finished the season.

Description: Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off her Las Vegas special and her former joke writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) is now writing for a TV show in Los Angeles. Deborah’s manager Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and his assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter) are also going off on their own.

Premiere Date: May 2

- - The Big Cigar: Season 1 (2024) Apple TV+

Why You Should Watch: The story of Black Panthers leader Huey P. Newton (Andre Holland) is always relevant, but this strange but true era is especially fascinating. Movie producers Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) and Steve Blauner (PJ Byrne) helped Newton flee to cover by faking a movie production.

Description: Newton is wanted for murder so the socially conscious producer of Easy Rider arranges for Newton to flee, The show flashes back to Newton’s activism from the ‘60s through his escape in the ‘70s.

Premiere Date: May 17

80% John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA: Limited Series (2024) Netflix

Why You Should Watch: In a rare live Netflix event, comedian John Mulaney presents 6 days of comedy from the heart of Hollywood.

Description: During Netflix is a Joke, when all the Hollywood funny people are in L.A., John Mulaney will explore the city with them in six live specials.

Premiere Date: May 3

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Wednesday, May 1



- - Acapulco: Season 3 (2024)

Wednesday, May 8



- - Hollywood Con Queen: Limited Series (2024)

90% Dark Matter: Season 1 (2024)

Friday, May 17



- - The Big Cigar: Season 1 (2024)

Wednesday, May 22



- - Trying: Season 4 (2024)

Thumbnail images by: Liam Daniel/©Netflix, ©AMC, ©Apple TV+