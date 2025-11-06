New Movies and Shows Streaming in November: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Stranger Things: Season 5
Why You Should Watch: It’s been three and a half years since Netflix’s biggest phenomenon had new episodes, and these are the penultimate ones.
Description: It’s the final battle in Hawkins for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp).
Premiere Date: November 29
Pluribus
Why You Should Watch: Vince Gilligan is back with Rhea Seehorn!
Description: Carol (Seehorn) is unhappy and that just might save her from a societal takeover.
Premiere Date: November 7
Frankenstein
Why You Should Watch: Monster maestro Guillermo del Toro tackles the biggest monster of all.
Description: Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life but abandons him to a violent, uncaring world.
Premiere Date: November 7
* – original
Friday, November 7
Wednesday, November 12
Palm Royale Season 2*
Friday, November 14
Come See Me in the Good Light [MOVIE]*
Friday, November 21
The Family Plan 2 [MOVIE]*
Wednesday, November 26
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age*
WondLa Season 3*
