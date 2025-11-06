New Movies and Shows Streaming in November: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

highlights

Stranger Things: Season 5

Why You Should Watch: It’s been three and a half years since Netflix’s biggest phenomenon had new episodes, and these are the penultimate ones.

Description: It’s the final battle in Hawkins for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp).

Premiere Date: November 29

Pluribus

Why You Should Watch: Vince Gilligan is back with Rhea Seehorn!

Description: Carol (Seehorn) is unhappy and that just might save her from a societal takeover.

Premiere Date: November 7

Frankenstein

Why You Should Watch: Monster maestro Guillermo del Toro tackles the biggest monster of all.

Description: Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life but abandons him to a violent, uncaring world.

Premiere Date: November 7

apple tv+

* – original

Friday, November 7

Pluribus*

Wednesday, November 12

Palm Royale Season 2*

Friday, November 14

Come See Me in the Good Light [MOVIE]*

Friday, November 21

The Family Plan 2 [MOVIE]*

Wednesday, November 26

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age*

WondLa Season 3*

