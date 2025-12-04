New Movies and Shows Streaming in December: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

Highlights

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Why You Should Watch: Starz’ Spartacus is back for more bloody gladiatorial fun.

Description: This spinoff posits what might have happened if Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) didn’t die and opened his own gladiator ludus.

Premiere Date: December 5 on Starz

Fallout Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The Fallout show reaches New Vegas a lot faster than the video game series did.

Description: Lucy (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) venture to New Vegas looking for her father (Kyle MacLachlan).

Premiere Date: December 17 on Prime Video

Stranger Things: Season 5 – Volumes 2 and 3

Why You Should Watch: After its November return, the final, final episodes of Stranger Things air this month.

Description: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLoughlin), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Max (Sadie Sink) will finally vanquish Vecna and the demagorgon for good.

Premiere Date: December 25 and 31 on Netflix

apple tv+

Friday, December 5

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock*

Friday, December 12

F1

Friday, December 19

Born to Be Wild

* – original

