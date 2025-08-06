New Movies and Shows Streaming in August: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

highlights

Alien: Earth

Why You Should Watch: Whether you’re an Alien fan or a Fargo fan, Noah Hawley’s take on Alien is must see TV.

Description: A spaceship carrying a xenomorph and four other samples crashes on Earth just before the Nostromo’s fateful mission.

Premiere Date: August 12

Peacemaker: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: To see if they have a new opening title dance is the biggest reason, but also to continue the story of James Gunn’s DC universe.

Description: Still struggling to redeem himself, Peacemaker (John Cena) discovers a parallel dimension, with Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) on his tail.

Premiere Date: August 21

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Why You Should Watch: Not only will this tide you over until the Outlander finale, but the story of Claire and Jamie’s parents will likely continue to be a compelling time travel romance.

Description: Claire’s mother, Julia (Hermione Corfield) also time traveled to 18th century Scotland. You’d think she’d have mentioned that to her daughter.

Premiere Date: August 8

apple tv+

* – original

Friday, August 1

Chief of War*

Stillwater Season 4*

Monday, August 4

Platonic Season 2*

Friday, August 15

Highest 2 Lowest [MOVIE]*

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Friday, August 22

Invasion Season 3*

Friday, August 29

Shape Island*

