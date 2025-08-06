New Movies and Shows Streaming in August: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Alien: Earth
Why You Should Watch: Whether you’re an Alien fan or a Fargo fan, Noah Hawley’s take on Alien is must see TV.
Description: A spaceship carrying a xenomorph and four other samples crashes on Earth just before the Nostromo’s fateful mission.
Premiere Date: August 12
Peacemaker: Season 2
Why You Should Watch: To see if they have a new opening title dance is the biggest reason, but also to continue the story of James Gunn’s DC universe.
Description: Still struggling to redeem himself, Peacemaker (John Cena) discovers a parallel dimension, with Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) on his tail.
Premiere Date: August 21
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Why You Should Watch: Not only will this tide you over until the Outlander finale, but the story of Claire and Jamie’s parents will likely continue to be a compelling time travel romance.
Description: Claire’s mother, Julia (Hermione Corfield) also time traveled to 18th century Scotland. You’d think she’d have mentioned that to her daughter.
Premiere Date: August 8
* – original
Friday, August 1
Chief of War*
Stillwater Season 4*
Monday, August 4
Platonic Season 2*
Friday, August 15
Highest 2 Lowest [MOVIE]*
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
Friday, August 22
Invasion Season 3*
Friday, August 29
Shape Island*
