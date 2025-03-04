Watch: Mickey 17 Exclusive Sneak Peek

Bong Joon Ho’s newest film starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, and Naomi Ackie doesn’t hit theaters until Friday but the sci-fi/comedy is already winning over audiences. RT critics are praising Mickey 17 as a “remarkably solid and compelling sci-fi flick with an absurdist flair” that can only come from a filmmaker like Joon Ho. If you plan on catching the movie in theaters this weekend, don’t miss this extended sneak peek with Pattinson and Yeun.

