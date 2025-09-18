Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers On Their Latest Horror Flick Him

Monkeypaw Productions is kicking off spooky season with their latest horror film HIM, which has just landed in theaters. Stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers recently sat down with Fandango to talk about training for the film and whether they agree with the sacrifices needed to be made to get to the level of greatness as a professional football player and all-star quarterback. And while they were at it, the duo shared what horror movies they’re hoping will get a nod in the upcoming Scary Movie 6. Check out the full interview above, and be sure to check out HIM in theaters this weekend.

Natasha Martinez for Fandango: So getting into the training for this film, I know you guys trained with former NFL quarterbacks. So, were there any other quarterbacks that you reached out to or maybe spoke with before

filming?

Marlon Wayans: I spoke to RG3 and a few other quarterbacks. I reached out to my small pool of people I knew. […] And I think they’re gonna lose their mind. They’re gonna be like, “this is a great representation of — spiritually, mentally, and even business-wise what we — go through.” And I love the message of the movie. How much are you willing to sacrifice but What are you willing to hold on to? And that’s your integrity.

