Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.
The winners will be revealed live on The CW on Sunday, January 9th, 2021 from 7-10pm EST with star Taye Diggs returning to co-host alongside Nicole Byer. Read on to to see the full list of nominations.
BEST PICTURE
Pig
The Power of the Dog
Cyrano
tick, tick, BOOM!
King Richard
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Lost Daughter
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
Being the Ricardos
Spencer
Belfast
Belfast
CODA
House of Gucci
Being the Ricardos
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
West Side Story
Mass
The Power of the Dog
King Richard
West Side Story
BEST ENSEMBLE
DIRECTOR
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of Dog
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Dune
ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY
BEST EDITING
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST HAIR & MAKEUP
PRODUCTION DESIGN
VISUAL EFFECTS
(Photo by Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)
BEST COMEDY
ANIMATED FEATURE
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BEST SCORE
Nicholas BritellDune
Jonny GreenwoodThe Power of the Dog
Jonny GreenwoodSpencer
Nathan JohnsonNightmare Alley
Hans ZimmerDune
BEST SONG
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die