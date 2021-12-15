Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

(Photo by Neon)

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.

The winners will be revealed live on The CW on Sunday, January 9th, 2021 from 7-10pm EST with star Taye Diggs returning to co-host alongside Nicole Byer. Read on to to see the full list of nominations.

FILM AWARD NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE



Jude Hill – BelfastCooper Hoffman – Licorice PizzaEmilia Jones – CODAWoody Norman – C’mon C’monSaniyya Sidney – King RichardRachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ENSEMBLE



DIRECTOR



ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY



BEST EDITING



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP



PRODUCTION DESIGN



VISUAL EFFECTS



(Photo by Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)

BEST COMEDY



ANIMATED FEATURE



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM



BEST SCORE



BEST SONG

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

