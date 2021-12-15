Trophy Talk

Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Belfast, West Side Story led in total nominations with 11, followed closely by Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 each.

by | December 13, 2021 | Comments
Nicolas Cage in Pig

(Photo by Neon)

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.

The winners will be revealed live on The CW on Sunday, January 9th, 2021 from 7-10pm EST with star Taye Diggs returning to co-host alongside Nicole Byer. Read on to to see the full list of nominations.

FILM AWARD NOMINEES

West Side Story (2021)

BEST PICTURE

Belfast
87%

CODA
96%

Don't Look Up
55%

Dune
83%

King Richard
91%

Licorice Pizza
91%

Nightmare Alley
85%

The Power of the Dog
96%

Tick, Tick... Boom!
88%

West Side Story
93%

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage

Pig


Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog


Peter Dinklage

Cyrano


Andrew Garfield

tick, tick, BOOM!


Will Smith

King Richard


Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth


BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter


Lady Gaga

House of Gucci


Alana Haim

Licorice Pizza


Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos


Kristen Stewart

Spencer


BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan

Belfast


Ciarán Hinds

Belfast


Troy Kotsur

CODA


Jared Leto

House of Gucci


J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos


Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog


BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe

Belfast


Ariana DeBose

West Side Story


Ann Dowd

Mass


Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog


Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard


Rita Moreno

West Side Story


BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ENSEMBLE

Belfast
87%

Don't Look Up
55%

The Harder They Fall
87%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The Power of the Dog
96%

West Side Story
93%

DIRECTOR


Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza


Kenneth Branagh

Belfast


Jane Campion

The Power of Dog


Guillermo del Toro

Nightmare Alley


Steven Spielberg

West Side Story


Denis Villeneuve

Dune

ORIGNAL SCREENPLAY

Licorice Pizza
91%

King Richard
91%

Belfast
87%

Don't Look Up
55%

Being the Ricardos
72%

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Power of the Dog
96%

The Lost Daughter
93%

CODA
96%

West Side Story
93%

Dune
83%

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Tragedy of Macbeth
98%

Dune
83%

West Side Story
93%

Nightmare Alley
85%

The Power of the Dog
96%

Belfast
87%

BEST EDITING

West Side Story
93%

Belfast
87%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The Power of the Dog
96%

Dune
83%

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley

Cruella
74%

Nightmare Alley
85%

West Side Story
93%

Dune
83%

House of Gucci
60%

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

Cruella
74%

Nightmare Alley
85%

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
66%

Dune
83%

House of Gucci
60%

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Belfast
87%

Nightmare Alley
85%

The French Dispatch
74%

West Side Story
93%

Dune
83%

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune
83%

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley
85%

No Time to Die
84%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
91%

Free Guy

(Photo by Courtesy of 20th Century Pictures)

BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
80%

Don't Look Up
55%

Free Guy
80%

Licorice Pizza
91%

The French Dispatch
74%

ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
90%

Flee
98%

Luca
91%

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
98%

Raya and the Last Dragon
94%

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero
96%

Drive My Car
100%

Flee
98%

The Hand of God
82%

The Worst Person in the World
100%

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell

Dune
83%

Jonny Greenwood

The Power of the Dog
96%

Jonny Greenwood

Spencer
83%

Nathan Johnson

Nightmare Alley
85%

Hans Zimmer

Dune
83%
(Hans Zimmer)[/movie-simple]

BEST SONG
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

