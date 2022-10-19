House of the Dragon Episodes Ranked from Best to Worst

House of the Dragon has so far proven itself a worthy sibling series to HBO fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones. The new series, a prequel to the massively popular show based on the writings of celebrated author George R.R. Martin, swooped in and landed with the heft of one of its winged stars and is now Certified Fresh at 86% on the Tomatometer. By comparison, seven of eight Game of Thrones seasons are Certified Fresh with scores ranging from 55% on the final season to 97% on season 4.
Season 1 of House of the Dragon first introduced viewers to young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her childhood companion Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), and then quickly aged them up to become adult competitors in their own game of thrones. Emma D’Arcy took over as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent, while Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine was King Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake.”
Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from the first season of House of the Dragon. If you haven’t watched episodes 1–9 and wish to avoid spoilers, stop reading here.
As time passed over the first season, beloved characters died, as is custom in Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire novels and related short stories. It took some time for King Viserys, for example, to succumb to a mysterious disease that saw his flesh eaten away boil by infected boil. Poor Lady Laena Velayron (Nanna Blondell) chose death by dragonfire than to die on the birthing bed like her aunt Aemma (Sian Brooke), queen consort to Viserys. Prince Daemon dispatched at least two not-so-beloved characters by slicing them in half with his Valyrian steel blade Dark Sister, and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) smashed in the head of Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) when the king’s council member dared accuse the queen of regicide.
In the penultimate episode, “The Green Council,” Princess Rhaenys (the queen that never was) has the opportunity to take out the Alicent and the greens with one word to her dragon Meleys: “dracarys!” Alas, it would have made for a very short series. The episode is sixth on our list of House of the Dragon episodes ranked by Tomatometer.
Read on to find out which episodes were most favored by critics compared to those that were — only slightly less favored to be honest. There’s not a single Rotten episode among the nine.
Critics Consensus: While the copious day for night cinematography will prompt viewers to adjust their brightness settings, "Driftmark" is an exceedingly satisfying excursion into family spats and taboo reunions.
Synopsis: As the families gather on Driftmark for a funeral, Viserys calls for an end to infighting, and Alicent demands justice....
Critics Consensus: Making for deeply uncomfortable family viewing, "King of the Narrow Sea" trades dragonflame for dangerous liaisons and goes a long way towards deepening House of the Dragon's web of intrigue.
Synopsis: After Rhaenyra cuts short her tour of Westeros, Daemon introduces the princess to the Street of Silk after dark....
Critics Consensus: Beginning with conspiratorial whispers and ending with a roaring declaration of war, "The Green Council" is a discomfortingly suspenseful kickoff to the long-awaited Dance of Dragons.
Synopsis: The story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen's children battling for control of the Iron Throne....
Critics Consensus: Stolen dragon eggs and awkward matchmaking add up to an installment that is designed to lay foundations rather than dazzle in its own right, but "The Rogue Prince" succeeds in nesting juicy conflicts.
Synopsis: Rhaenyra oversteps at the Small Council; Viserys is urged to secure the succession through marriage; Daemon announces his intentions....
Critics Consensus: Holding true to the Westerosi rule that no wedding goes according to plan, "We Light the Way" is a disturbing midpoint for House of the Dragon, punctuated by shocking brutality and Queen Alicent coming into her own.
Synopsis: Daemon visits his wife in the Vale. Viserys and Rhaenyra broker agreements with the Velaryons. Alicent seeks the truth about...
Critics Consensus: While the longest time-skip yet diminishes some of this installment's most shocking moments, the commanding introductions of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke make clear that "The Princess and the Queen" will remain compulsively watchable combatants.
Synopsis: Ten years later. Rhaenyra navigates Alicent's continued speculation about her children, while Daemon and Laena weigh an offer in Pentos....