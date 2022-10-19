House of the Dragon Episodes Ranked from Best to Worst

House of the Dragon has so far proven itself a worthy sibling series to HBO fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones. The new series, a prequel to the massively popular show based on the writings of celebrated author George R.R. Martin, swooped in and landed with the heft of one of its winged stars and is now Certified Fresh at 86% on the Tomatometer. By comparison, seven of eight Game of Thrones seasons are Certified Fresh with scores ranging from 55% on the final season to 97% on season 4.

Related: Every Game of Thrones Episode Ranked by Tomatometer

Season 1 of House of the Dragon first introduced viewers to young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her childhood companion Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), and then quickly aged them up to become adult competitors in their own game of thrones. Emma D’Arcy took over as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent, while Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine was King Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake.”

Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from the first season of House of the Dragon. If you haven’t watched episodes 1–9 and wish to avoid spoilers, stop reading here.

As time passed over the first season, beloved characters died, as is custom in Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire novels and related short stories. It took some time for King Viserys, for example, to succumb to a mysterious disease that saw his flesh eaten away boil by infected boil. Poor Lady Laena Velayron (Nanna Blondell) chose death by dragonfire than to die on the birthing bed like her aunt Aemma (Sian Brooke), queen consort to Viserys. Prince Daemon dispatched at least two not-so-beloved characters by slicing them in half with his Valyrian steel blade Dark Sister, and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) smashed in the head of Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) when the king’s council member dared accuse the queen of regicide.

In the penultimate episode, “The Green Council,” Princess Rhaenys (the queen that never was) has the opportunity to take out the Alicent and the greens with one word to her dragon Meleys: “dracarys!” Alas, it would have made for a very short series. The episode is sixth on our list of House of the Dragon episodes ranked by Tomatometer.

Read on to find out which episodes were most favored by critics compared to those that were — only slightly less favored to be honest. There’s not a single Rotten episode among the nine.

86% House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022) finale airs on Sunday, October 23 on HBO and streams simultaneously on HBO Max.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.