Hispanic Heritage Month TV and Streaming Calendar

Where to watch programming celebrating the Hispanic community, stars, and creators on broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

Jennifer Lopez in Halftime

(Photo by © 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. TV networks and streaming services are celebrating with programming specific to stories from the Hispanic community and Latin talent. Here are some selections of programming already available and coming soon. Check back in case more are added throughout the month.

Available Now

55% Agora (2009) Freevee


98% All About My Mother (1999) Freevee


Argentina Liga Profesional de Futbol – Paramount+
The Art Of: Tequila – Ovation

- - Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix


- - Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (2015) Netflix


89% The Baker and the Beauty Netflix


- - Bed & Breakfast (2010) Ovation


67% Being the Ricardos (2021) Prime Video


65% Bingo Hell (2021) Prime Video


Bolivar – Netflix

50% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video


- - Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America Netflix


Bruno Mars: Just the Way I Am – Ovation [Movie]

73% The Boy From Medellín (2020) Prime Video


Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A soccer – Paramount+

- - The Casagrandes Paramount+


- - Celebrity Conversations with Benicia del Toro, Salma Hayek and Guillermo del Toro – Ovation


38% Cesar Chavez (2014) Starz


- - Chasing the Sun Ovation


42% Cinderella (2021) Prime Video


- - Como caído del cielo (2019) Netflix


- - Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) Netflix


94% Critical Thinking (2020) Starz


Cuba Is – Ovation [Movie]

72% Desperate Housewives Freevee


- - The Directors featuring Luis Bunuel – Ovation


- - Doblemente embarazada 2 (2022) Prime Video

85% Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) Paramount+


- - The Envoys Paramount+


- - Everybody Loves Natti Prime Video


54% Explicit Ills (2008) Freevee


- - Felipe Esparza - Bad Decisions Netflix


- - Front and Center with Carlos Santana – Ovation[/tv_series_link_apple
[movie_link_apple id=d812bc5e-bc17-4f10-a7ae-1d73e6db6637 tmeter=true]Netflix[/movie_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=3025099c-eb98-41db-90d8-01aa5a4be9bd tmeter=true]Netflix[/movie_link_apple]
[tv_series_link_apple id=5360d1ec-8bbb-3df4-8ed8-91a196845543 tmeter=true]Netflix


- - George Lopez: We'll do it for Half (2020) Netflix


- - Guatemala: Heart of the Mayan World (2019) Netflix


Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway – Ovation [Movie]

- - Heavenly Bites: México Netflix


- - Hidden Moon (2012) Freevee


80% Hightown Starz


- - How to Survive Being Single Prime Video


98% I'm No Longer Here (2019) Netflix


- - Ink Master Paramount+


- - Inside the Actors Studio   featuring Jennifer Lopez – Ovation


100% Jane The Virgin Netflix


Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio – Netflix

84% Halftime (2022) Netflix


J-Lo: From the Block – Ovation [Movie]

100% John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons (2018) Netflix


93% Julie and the Phantoms Netflix


88% LA Originals (2020) Netflix


24% Little Ashes (2008) Ovation


- - LOL: Last One Laughing Prime Video


- - Looking for Lola (1997) Freevee


- - HBO


- - Los Tigres Del Norte: Stories to Tell (2022) Prime Video


73% Lopez Prime Video


79% The Lost City (2022) Prime Video


57% Lowriders (2016) Netflix


94% Lucy and Desi (2022) Prime Video


- - Luis Miguel: The Series Netflix


71% Madres (2021) Prime Video


- - Magical Andes Netflix


- - Maradona: Blessed Dream Prime Video


92% Matador (1986) Freevee


61% Marry Me (2022) Prime Video


- - Mr. Iglesias Netflix


87% Mija (2022) Netflix

100% Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) Netflix


- - My Dream Quinceañera Paramount+


- - NCIS Paramount+

- - Nicky Jam: El ganador Netflix


Noticia de un secuestro – Prime Video

- - Off the Menu (2018) Ovation


93% On My Block Netflix


99% One Day at a Time Netflix


90% Orange Is the New Black Netflix


Oscar Arias: Without a Shot Fired – Freevee [Movie]

- - Ozzy (2016) Freevee


- - Pan y circo Prime Video


- - Pati's Mexican Table Freevee


- - Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey Prime Video


Pop Profiles featuring Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato – Ovation

- - A Private Affair: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


- - The Queen and the Conqueror Netflix


- - El rey, Vicente Fernández Netflix

96% Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (2021) Netflix


96% Roma (2018) Netflix


Selección Argentina La Serie – Prime Video

24% Selena: The Series Netflix


- - 7th & Union (2021) Prime Video


- - Shades of Blue Freevee


98% Short Term 12 (2013) Freevee


Speakeasy featuring Carlos Santana and Harry Belafonte – Ovation
Stars of the Silver Screen featuring Anthony Quinn – Ovation

- - Step Up: High Water Starz


75% Street Food: Latin America Netflix


- - Switched at Birth Freevee


100% Taco Chronicles Netflix


24% The 355 (2022) Prime Video


100% This Fool Hulu


Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Prison – Netflix

25% Tortilla Heaven (2007) Freevee


- - Travel Man: 48 Hours in... Ovation


UEFA Champions League soccer – Paramount+

73% Under the Same Moon (2007) Prime Video

97% Undone Prime Video


100% Vida Starz


- - The Vineyard Prime Video


91% Volver (2006) Freevee


92% We the Animals (2018) Netflix


- - When You Least Expect It Paramount+


100% With Love Prime Video


Wonder Women – Ovation
13:14: El Reto de Ayudar – Prime Video[Movie]

Thursday, Sept. 22
Shakira: Latin Queen – Ovation [Movie]

Friday, Sept. 23
Rio Cantoria – Ovation [Movie]

Tuesday, Sept. 27
Legends of Opera featuring Jose Carrera and Montserrat Caballe – Ovation

Wednesday, Sept. 28
Dmitri Hvorostovsky Festival: Juan Diego Florez in Recital – Ovation [Movie]

Friday, Sept. 30
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards, 9 p.m., PBS

Monday, Oct. 3
Rosie’s Rules: Season 1, PBS Kids

Let the Right One In season 1 key art

(Photo by Showtime)

Friday, Oct. 7

- - Let the Right One In: Season 1 (2022) Showtime.com (premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 on Showtime)


Habla Loud, HBO Max

