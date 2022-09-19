Hispanic Heritage Month TV and Streaming Calendar

TAGGED AS: hispanic heritage month, streaming, television, TV
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. TV networks and streaming services are celebrating with programming specific to stories from the Hispanic community and Latin talent. Here are some selections of programming already available and coming soon. Check back in case more are added throughout the month.
55% Agora (2009) Freevee
98% All About My Mother (1999) Freevee
- - Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
- - Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (2015) Netflix
89% The Baker and the Beauty Netflix
- - Bed & Breakfast (2010) Ovation
67% Being the Ricardos (2021) Prime Video
65% Bingo Hell (2021) Prime Video
50% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video
- - Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America Netflix
73% The Boy From Medellín (2020) Prime Video
- - The Casagrandes Paramount+
- - Celebrity Conversations with Benicia del Toro, Salma Hayek and Guillermo del Toro – Ovation
38% Cesar Chavez (2014) Starz
- - Chasing the Sun Ovation
42% Cinderella (2021) Prime Video
- - Como caído del cielo (2019) Netflix
- - Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) Netflix
94% Critical Thinking (2020) Starz
72% Desperate Housewives Freevee
- - The Directors featuring Luis Bunuel – Ovation
- - Doblemente embarazada 2 (2022) Prime Video
85% Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) Paramount+
- - The Envoys Paramount+
- - Everybody Loves Natti Prime Video
54% Explicit Ills (2008) Freevee
- - Felipe Esparza - Bad Decisions Netflix
- - George Lopez: We'll do it for Half (2020) Netflix
- - Guatemala: Heart of the Mayan World (2019) Netflix
- - Heavenly Bites: México Netflix
- - Hidden Moon (2012) Freevee
80% Hightown Starz
- - How to Survive Being Single Prime Video
98% I'm No Longer Here (2019) Netflix
- - Ink Master Paramount+
- - Inside the Actors Studio featuring Jennifer Lopez – Ovation
100% Jane The Virgin Netflix
84% Halftime (2022) Netflix
100% John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons (2018) Netflix
93% Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
88% LA Originals (2020) Netflix
24% Little Ashes (2008) Ovation
- - LOL: Last One Laughing Prime Video
- - Looking for Lola (1997) Freevee
- - Los Tigres Del Norte: Stories to Tell (2022) Prime Video
73% Lopez Prime Video
79% The Lost City (2022) Prime Video
57% Lowriders (2016) Netflix
94% Lucy and Desi (2022) Prime Video
- - Luis Miguel: The Series Netflix
71% Madres (2021) Prime Video
- - Magical Andes Netflix
- - Maradona: Blessed Dream Prime Video
92% Matador (1986) Freevee
61% Marry Me (2022) Prime Video
- - Mr. Iglesias Netflix
87% Mija (2022) Netflix
100% Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) Netflix
- - My Dream Quinceañera Paramount+
- - NCIS Paramount+
- - Nicky Jam: El ganador Netflix
- - Off the Menu (2018) Ovation
93% On My Block Netflix
99% One Day at a Time Netflix
90% Orange Is the New Black Netflix
- - Ozzy (2016) Freevee
- - Pan y circo Prime Video
- - Pati's Mexican Table Freevee
- - Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey Prime Video
- - A Private Affair: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
- - The Queen and the Conqueror Netflix
- - El rey, Vicente Fernández Netflix
96% Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (2021) Netflix
96% Roma (2018) Netflix
24% Selena: The Series Netflix
- - 7th & Union (2021) Prime Video
- - Shades of Blue Freevee
98% Short Term 12 (2013) Freevee
- - Step Up: High Water Starz
75% Street Food: Latin America Netflix
- - Switched at Birth Freevee
100% Taco Chronicles Netflix
24% The 355 (2022) Prime Video
100% This Fool Hulu
25% Tortilla Heaven (2007) Freevee
- - Travel Man: 48 Hours in... Ovation
73% Under the Same Moon (2007) Prime Video
97% Undone Prime Video
100% Vida Starz
- - The Vineyard Prime Video
91% Volver (2006) Freevee
92% We the Animals (2018) Netflix
- - When You Least Expect It Paramount+
100% With Love Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 22
Shakira: Latin Queen – Ovation [Movie]
Friday, Sept. 23
Rio Cantoria – Ovation [Movie]
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Legends of Opera featuring Jose Carrera and Montserrat Caballe – Ovation
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Dmitri Hvorostovsky Festival: Juan Diego Florez in Recital – Ovation [Movie]
Friday, Sept. 30
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards, 9 p.m., PBS
Monday, Oct. 3
Rosie’s Rules: Season 1, PBS Kids
Friday, Oct. 7
- - Let the Right One In: Season 1 (2022) Showtime.com (premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 on Showtime)