Hispanic Heritage Month TV and Streaming Calendar

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. TV networks and streaming services are celebrating with programming specific to stories from the Hispanic community and Latin talent. Here are some selections of programming already available and coming soon. Check back in case more are added throughout the month.

Available Now

55% Agora (2009) Freevee

98% All About My Mother (1999) Freevee

Argentina Liga Profesional de Futbol – Paramount+The Art Of: Tequila – Ovation

- - Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix

- - Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (2015) Netflix

89% The Baker and the Beauty Netflix

- - Bed & Breakfast (2010) Ovation

67% Being the Ricardos (2021) Prime Video

65% Bingo Hell (2021) Prime Video

Bolivar – Netflix

50% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video

- - Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America Netflix

Bruno Mars: Just the Way I Am – Ovation [Movie]

73% The Boy From Medellín (2020) Prime Video

Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A soccer – Paramount+

- - The Casagrandes Paramount+

- - Celebrity Conversations with Benicia del Toro, Salma Hayek and Guillermo del Toro – Ovation

38% Cesar Chavez (2014) Starz

- - Chasing the Sun Ovation

42% Cinderella (2021) Prime Video

- - Como caído del cielo (2019) Netflix

- - Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) Netflix

94% Critical Thinking (2020) Starz

Cuba Is – Ovation [Movie]

72% Desperate Housewives Freevee

- - The Directors featuring Luis Bunuel – Ovation

- - Doblemente embarazada 2 (2022) Prime Video

85% Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) Paramount+

- - The Envoys Paramount+

- - Everybody Loves Natti Prime Video

54% Explicit Ills (2008) Freevee

- - Felipe Esparza - Bad Decisions Netflix

- - Front and Center with Carlos Santana – Ovation[/tv_series_link_apple

[movie_link_apple id=d812bc5e-bc17-4f10-a7ae-1d73e6db6637 tmeter=true]Netflix[/movie_link_apple]

[movie_link_apple id=3025099c-eb98-41db-90d8-01aa5a4be9bd tmeter=true]Netflix[/movie_link_apple]

[tv_series_link_apple id=5360d1ec-8bbb-3df4-8ed8-91a196845543 tmeter=true]Netflix

- - George Lopez: We'll do it for Half (2020) Netflix

- - Guatemala: Heart of the Mayan World (2019) Netflix

Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway – Ovation [Movie]

- - Heavenly Bites: México Netflix

- - Hidden Moon (2012) Freevee

80% Hightown Starz

- - How to Survive Being Single Prime Video

98% I'm No Longer Here (2019) Netflix

- - Ink Master Paramount+

- - Inside the Actors Studio featuring Jennifer Lopez – Ovation

100% Jane The Virgin Netflix

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio – Netflix

84% Halftime (2022) Netflix

J-Lo: From the Block – Ovation [Movie]

100% John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons (2018) Netflix

93% Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

88% LA Originals (2020) Netflix

24% Little Ashes (2008) Ovation

- - LOL: Last One Laughing Prime Video

- - Looking for Lola (1997) Freevee

- - HBO

- - Los Tigres Del Norte: Stories to Tell (2022) Prime Video

73% Lopez Prime Video

79% The Lost City (2022) Prime Video

57% Lowriders (2016) Netflix

94% Lucy and Desi (2022) Prime Video

- - Luis Miguel: The Series Netflix

71% Madres (2021) Prime Video

- - Magical Andes Netflix

- - Maradona: Blessed Dream Prime Video

92% Matador (1986) Freevee

61% Marry Me (2022) Prime Video

- - Mr. Iglesias Netflix

87% Mija (2022) Netflix

100% Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) Netflix

- - My Dream Quinceañera Paramount+

- - NCIS Paramount+

- - Nicky Jam: El ganador Netflix

Noticia de un secuestro – Prime Video

- - Off the Menu (2018) Ovation

93% On My Block Netflix

99% One Day at a Time Netflix

90% Orange Is the New Black Netflix

Oscar Arias: Without a Shot Fired – Freevee [Movie]

- - Ozzy (2016) Freevee

- - Pan y circo Prime Video

- - Pati's Mexican Table Freevee

- - Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey Prime Video

Pop Profiles featuring Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato – Ovation

- - A Private Affair: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

- - The Queen and the Conqueror Netflix

- - El rey, Vicente Fernández Netflix

96% Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (2021) Netflix

96% Roma (2018) Netflix

Selección Argentina La Serie – Prime Video

24% Selena: The Series Netflix

- - 7th & Union (2021) Prime Video

- - Shades of Blue Freevee

98% Short Term 12 (2013) Freevee

Speakeasy featuring Carlos Santana and Harry Belafonte – OvationStars of the Silver Screen featuring Anthony Quinn – Ovation

- - Step Up: High Water Starz

75% Street Food: Latin America Netflix

- - Switched at Birth Freevee

100% Taco Chronicles Netflix

24% The 355 (2022) Prime Video

100% This Fool Hulu

Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Prison – Netflix

25% Tortilla Heaven (2007) Freevee

- - Travel Man: 48 Hours in... Ovation

UEFA Champions League soccer – Paramount+

73% Under the Same Moon (2007) Prime Video

97% Undone Prime Video

100% Vida Starz

- - The Vineyard Prime Video

91% Volver (2006) Freevee

92% We the Animals (2018) Netflix

- - When You Least Expect It Paramount+

100% With Love Prime Video

Wonder Women – Ovation13:14: El Reto de Ayudar – Prime Video[Movie]

Thursday, Sept. 22

Shakira: Latin Queen – Ovation [Movie]

Friday, Sept. 23

Rio Cantoria – Ovation [Movie]

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Legends of Opera featuring Jose Carrera and Montserrat Caballe – Ovation

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Dmitri Hvorostovsky Festival: Juan Diego Florez in Recital – Ovation [Movie]

Friday, Sept. 30

39th Hispanic Heritage Awards, 9 p.m., PBS

Monday, Oct. 3

Rosie’s Rules: Season 1, PBS Kids

Friday, Oct. 7



- - Let the Right One In: Season 1 (2022) Showtime.com (premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 on Showtime)

Habla Loud, HBO Max

