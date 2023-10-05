Halloween TV and Streaming Calendar 2023: Horror Movies, Eerie Episodes, Spooky Specials, and More

Horror film Appendage is now streaming on Hulu (Photo by Hulu)

Spooky season is upon us and streaming services have released their Halloween-themed programming lineup for the entire month of October. You want new horror movies, petrifying TV shows, spooktacular specials, and ravenous reality shows? They’re all here. We bet you’ll find something to scratch that Halloween itch every night of the month.

Below are links to each streaming service’s respective horror hubs, including the new titles added this month. Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is celebrating its 25th anniversary by delivering a month-long roster of pumpkin-flavored programming to delight the senses. Titles on the docket this year include Hocus Pocus, the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the Freeform premieres of Encanto, Zombies, and Zombies 2. Hulu is striking back with Huluween, a truly scary slate that features titles like Ash vs Evil Dead, Stephen King’s Rose Red, The Boogeyman, and The Mill. Disney+’s Hallowstream offers more family-friendly fare like Haunted Mansion, Marvel’s Werewolf By Night in color, and the premiere of spooky series Goosebumps.

Netflix never skimps on the Halloween goodness. This year, Mike Flanagan’s ode to Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher, will be a must-watch for horror fans. The streamer’s “Halloween Favorites” collection features subcategories including “This Place is Evil,” “Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls,” “Horror Hidden Gems,” “Teen Screams,” and “High Brow Horror.” Max has season 2 of Spanish horror hit 30 Coins, the shark-themed craziness of Meg 2: The Trench, the Final Destination movies, selections from the Conjuring-verse, fun classics like Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, and so much more. Let’s not forget Peacock: season 3 of Chucky, the Halloween franchise, classic Universal Monsters movies, and more frightful goods will be available to stream.

Here are quick links to the hubs and a calendar of Halloween programming for 2023. Check back, as we will update the calendar as new titles are confirmed.

Halloween-Themed Streaming Channels and Network Hubs:

• Disney+

• Freeform

• Max

• Hulu

• Paramount+

• Peacock

• Prime Video

• Netflix

• Tubi

Sunday, Oct. 1



- - Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Season 1 (2023) (ID/Max)

Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits (8 p.m., Travel Channel)Ghostober Live (9 p.m., Travel Channel)

Monday, Oct. 2



53% Appendage (2023) Hulu [movie]

- - Fright Krewe: Season 1 (2023) Hulu/Peacock

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, Disney+

- - The Haunted Museum: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Travel Channel

Haunted Hospitals, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

- - Chucky: Season 3 (2023) , 9 p.m., SYFY (*linear premiere)

- - Make Me Scream (2023) Prime Video [movie]

Wednesday, Oct. 4



37% Haunted Mansion (2023) Disney+ [movie]

- - The Villains of Valley View: Season 2 (2023) Disney+ [movie]

Thursday, Oct. 5



- - Monster High 2 (2023) Paramount+ [movie]

60% The Boogeyman (2023) Hulu [movie]

- - Chucky: Season 3 (2023) SYFY/Peacock

Friday, Oct. 6



17% Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023) Paramount+ [movie]

76% Totally Killer (2023) Prime Video [movie]

- - A Deadly Invitation (2023) Netflix [movie]

- - Undead Unluck: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage, Cartoon Network/Hulu

33% The Tank (2023) Hulu [movie]

60% Zombie Town (2023) Hulu [movie]

76% V/H/S/85 (2023) Shudder/AMC+ [movie]

Tuesday, Oct. 10



58% Renfield (2023) Peacock [movie]

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978), premieres live at 1 p.m. on AMC, AMC+, and Shudder

95% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023) Netflix

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, Hulu

- - House of Villains: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., E!/Bravo/USA/SYFY

Friday, Oct. 13



- - Goosebumps: Season 1 (2023) Disney+/Hulu

- - Shining Vale: Season 2 (2023) digital premiere and 9 p.m., Starz linear premiere

- - John Carpenter's Suburban Screams: Season 1 (2023) Peacock

- - Creepshow: Season 4 (2023) Shudder

- - The Puppetman (2023) Shudder/AMC+ [movie]

89% The Burial (2023) Prime Video [movie]

- - The Conference (2023) Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Oct. 15



62% Slotherhouse (2023) Hulu [movie]

- - Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., Travel Channel

Monday, Oct. 16



- - Vindicta (2023) Paramount+ [movie]

100% Black Snow: Season 1 (2023) Acorn TV

Tuesday, Oct. 17



- - The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix [movie]

I Woke Up a Vampire: Season 1 Netflix

Wednesday, Oct 18



- - Living for the Dead: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

- - Wolf Like Me: Season 2 (2023) Peacock

- - Bodies: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

Friday, Oct. 20



- - Creature: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

89% Werewolf by Night (2022) Disney+ [movie]

59% Cobweb (2023) Hulu [movie]

Joe Bob’s Helloween, 9 p.m., Shudder/AMC+

- - Night of the Hunted (2023) Shudder/AMC+ [movie]

Sunday, Oct. 22



60% Fear the Walking Dead: Season 8 (2023) 9 p.m., AMC (*returning from hiatus)

Monday, Oct 23



- - 30 Coins: Season 2 (2023) HBO

Thursday, Oct. 26



- - American Horror Stories: Season 3 (2023) Hulu

- - The Haunted Museum: Season 2 (2023) Travel Channel

- - The Vanishing Triangle: Season 1 (2023) Sundance Now/AMC+

- - The Despaired (2023) BET+[movie]

Stay Out (BET+)

Friday, Oct. 27



- - Sister Death (2023) Netflix [movie]

- - Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) Peacock [movie]

- - The Enfield Poltergeist Apple TV+

97% When Evil Lurks (2023) Shudder/AMC+

Monday, Oct. 30



- - Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023) Shudder/AMC+ [movie]

Ghostober Marathon, 9 p.m., Travel Channel

Tuesday, Oct. 31



- - The Boulet Brothers Dragula : Season 5, Shudder/AMC+

- - Ghost Adventures Halloween Special, 8 p.m., Travel Channel

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.