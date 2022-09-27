Halloween TV and Streaming Calendar 2022

It’s Halloween season again and that means networks and streaming services started their spooky programming — some as early as early September. There are new horror movies, TV shows, and specials, but also reality shows exploring spooky phenomena and horror retrospectives. You’ll find something scary to watch every night.

Be sure to also check your favorite networks and streaming services for their horror movie hubs, with new titles added for October. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, for instance, includes the Freeform premieres of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, Get Out, A Quiet Place, Halloween (2018), and both Happy Death Days. And Paramount+ is hyping its “Peak Screaming” collection with the debut of Monster High The Movie, an all-new special Halloween episode of Ghosts, and horror films like World War Z, Saint Maud, Candyman, and more. Netflix offers a “Halloween Favorites” collection with subcategories including “Teen Screams,” “Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls,” “Halloween Hidden Gems,” and “Halloween Comedies.”

For more, here’s your guide to Halloween programming for 2022.

Sundays



- - Ghosts of Devil's Perch 9 p.m., Travel Channel, Streaming on Discovery+

Sept. 1



82% Who Invited Them (2022) Shudder

Sept 7



- - The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time Shudder

Sept 8



96% Saloum (2021) Shudder

Sept 9



35% End of the Road (2022) Netflix

Sept.11



- - Paranormal Caught on Camera 10 p.m., Travel Channel, Streaming on Discovery+

Sept. 12



- - Halloween Baking Championship: Season 8 (2022) 9 p.m.m Food Network, Streaming Discovery+

Sept 15



85% Flux Gourmet (2022) Shudder [movie]

- - Ghost Adventures 10 p.m., Travel Channel, Streaming Discovery+

83% Speak No Evil (2022) Shudder [movie]

73% Vampire Academy Peacock

Sept. 18



- - Halloween Wars: Season 12 (2022) 9 p.m. Food Network, Streaming Discovery+

Sept 22



73% Raven's Hollow (2022) Shudder [movie]

Sept 23

Haunted Scotland – Discovery+



69% Lou (2022) Netflix [movie]

Sept. 25

Disney Channel “Calling All Monsters” begins with Halloween episodes and Halloween movie nights

Disney Jr.’s “Trick or Treats” begins with Halloween episodes and movie nights for the younger set.



- - PJ Masks “Trick or Treat/Trick or Treat Part II” – 11 a.m. EDT, Disney Jr.

- - Minnie's Bow-Toon's: Party Palace Pals “A Dark and Stormy Night at the Party Palace” – 11:25 a.m. EDT, Disney Jr.

- - Under Wraps 2 (2022) 8 p.m. Disney Channel, Sept. 30 Disney+ [movie]

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes “Bunkhouse of Horror” – 9:30 p.m. EDT, Disney Channel



- - Outrageous Pumpkins: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m, Food Network, Streaming Discovery+

Sept. 26



- - Mickey Mouse Funhouse “The Magic Mansion” – 11 a.m., Disney Jr.

- - Halloween Cookie Challenge 10 p.m. Food Network, streaming Discovery+

Sept. 27



- - Eureka! “Eurek-Or-Treat” – 11 a.m., Disney Jr.

33% The Munsters (2022) Netflix [movie]

Sept. 28



- - Puppy Dog Pals “The Pumpkin King/The Elf Who Halloween’d” – 11 a.m. EDT, Disney Jr.

Sept 29



- - Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Fifty-Foot Pluto!” – 11 a.m. EDT, Disney Jr.

- - Ghost Adventures : Devil’s Den – 10 p.m. Travel Channel, Streaming Discovery+

98% Sissy (2022) Shudder

Sept 30



- - Firebuds “The Not-So Haunted House/Halloween Heroes” – 10:30 a.m. EDT Disney Channel, 11 a.m. Disney Jr.

- - Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet 10 p.m. Travel Channel, Streaming Discovery+

- - Ghosts: Season 2 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS

- - Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) Disney+ [movie]

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Bash – Disney+

- - My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022) Prime Video [movie]

- - Phantom Pups Netflix

- - Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror Shudder

Shock Doc: The Curse of Robert the Doll – 8 p.m. Travel Channel, Streaming DiscoverY+

Oct 1



- - Hamster & Gretel 9:30 a.m., Disney Channel

- - Bite Size Halloween: Season 3 (2022) Hulu

Dragstravaganza – HuluFreeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Begins – Freeform

- - Ghost Hunters: Season 15 (2022) 9 p.m. Travel Channel, Streaming on Discovery+

Mad God Ghoul Log – Shudder

- - We Bought a Funeral Home Discovery+

Oct. 2



- - The Villains of Valley View “Havoc-ween” – 8 p.m. EDT, Disney Channel, Oct. 12 Disney+

- - Raven's Home “A Girl Called Tasha” – 8:30 p.m. EDT, Disney Channel, Oct. 19 Disney+

- - Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror 10 p.m., EPIX

- - Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming Discovery+

83% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 9 p.m. AMC

100% Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m. AMC

Oct. 3

GhostForce Season 1 finale week begins – 5 p.m. EDT, Disney XD



- - Mysteries Decoded Presents: Spirit Squad, 9 p.m., The CW

A Sinister Halloween Scary Solar Opposites Special, Hulu

Oct 5



- - 9 p.m. SYFY and USA

- - Mr. Harrigan's Phone (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - Reginald the Vampire 10 p.m., SYFY

Oct 6



97% Deadstream (2022) Shudder [movie]

- - Monster High: The Movie (2022) Paramount+ [movie]

Oct 7



- - Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Ghosts of Haunted Gulch” – 11 a.m. EDT Disney Channel, noon Disney Jr.

- - Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Netflix

- - Ghost Brothers: Lights Out Discovery+

- - Hellraiser (2022) Hulu [movie]

- - The Midnight Club Netflix

- - Significant Other (2022) Paramount+ [movie]

100% Werewolf by Night (2022) Disney+ [movie]

Oct. 8



- - Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022) Peacock [movie]

Cursed Friends – 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Oct. 9



- - Let the Right One In 10 p.m., Showtime

Oct. 10



- - Grimcutty (2022) Hulu [movie]

Oct 11



- - The Winchesters 8 p.m., The CW

Oct 13



71% Dark Glasses (2022) Shudder [movie]

- - Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

- - Horror Noire ALLBLK

85% She Will (2021) Shudder [movie]

Oct 14

Dino Ranch “The Creepy Cryosaur” – 9:45 a.m., Disney Jr.



- - The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - Halloween Ends (2022) Peacock [movie]

Oct. 17



- - Kids Baking Championship : Trick or Eat – 8 p.m., Food Network, streaming Discovery+

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! – HuluZOMBIE-thon, 8 p.m. EDT, Disney XD

Oct. 18



- - Unsolved Mysteries: Season 3 (2022) Netflix

Oct. 19

Spookiz – 1 p.m., Disney Channel



- - The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix [movie]

Oct 20



56% V/H/S/99 (2022) Shudder [movie]

Oct 21



- - The Worst Witch: Season 4 (2020) 4:30 PM EDT, Disney Channel

20% Abandoned (2022) Hulu [movie]

Joe Bob Haunted Halloween Hangout – 9 p.m. ET – Shudder

- - Matriarch (2022) Hulu [movie]

Oct 25



- - The Boulet Brothers Dragula : Titans – Shudder

- - Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix

Oct 26



79% The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - Ghosts: Season 2 (2022) Halloween Episode – 8:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+ Oct. 27

Oct 27



- - Daniel Spellbound Netflix

Oct 28



81% Resurrection (2022) Shudder [movie]

73% Run Sweetheart Run (2020) Hulu [movie]

- - Ghosts of Flight 401 8 p.m. Travel Channel, Discovery+

- - Urban Legend 10 p.m. Travel Channel, Discovery+

94% Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Netflix

Oct. 29



- - Big City Greens “Pizza Deliverance” – 9:00 a.m., Disney Channel

Oct. 30

Zombies 3 Alien Stories encore – 7 p.m. EDT, Disney Channel

Oct. 31



- - The Worst Witch: Season 4 (2020) 2 part season finale – 4 p.m. EDT, Disney Channel

- - World's Funniest Animals : Halloween – 8 p.m., The CW

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time – 9 p.m., The CW

- - The Haunted Museum : 3 Ring Inferno – 9 p.m. Travel Channel, Discovery+

TBD



- - The Simpsons: Season 34 (2022) “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” – Fox

