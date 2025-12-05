Five Nights at Freddy's 2 First Reviews: A Follow-Up That Can’t Quite Outdo the Original

It’s been two years since Five Nights at Freddy’s jump-scared its way into theaters, and the sequel is finally here. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits theaters December 5, with director Emma Tammi returning to expand the haunted animatronic universe. This new chapter ups the stakes with a new animatronic antagonist: The Marionette.

So, did Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 live up to the hype for both fans and new viewers? Critics suggest fans of the franchise will walk away happy, even if a few story choices might leave audiences scratching their heads. Check out some of the first reviews below:

With better scares and more surprises, Scott Cawthon stays true to FNaF loyalists while improving remarkably all around, creating one of the strongest PG-13 horror flicks recently.

— Cole Groth, FandomWire

Where the first movie left fans satisfied with the bare minimum, and non-fans bewildered with boredom, the second installment will likely leave fans even happier and non-fans satisfied with a solidly entertaining robot slasher.

—Aidan Kelly, Collider

Better than the original and fans of the games are going to scream at some of the surprises packed into this sequel.

— Zach Pope, Zach Pope Reviews

Emma Tammi returns with an improved visceral sequel, although only to a certain extent.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

If you’re curious, give it a try. Hardcore horror fans won’t find much terror here, but teenagers are likely to have a blast.

—Karina, Adelgaard, Heaven of Horror

One scene in particular is so egregiously silly, you can’t help but cackle like a hyena. It is absolutely critical to the film’s resolve and somehow comically absurd.

— Julian Roman, MovieWeb

It should be funnier, it should be more frightening, and it needed everyone involved to bring a feistier game to a film that began life as, well, a game.

— Terry Staunton, Radio Times

The killer mascots may spring the coop, but this sequel never breaks free of its own conventionality.

—Tim Grierson, Screen International

A supernatural video-game slasher movie of astonishing clunky crudeness.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is less of a movie and more a series of fan service moments, Easter eggs, and teases of the overarching game lore, held together by baffling plot choices.

— Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting

The sequel does get kudos for introducing a truly scary creature amid the decidedly nonfrightening, bow-tie wearing, big-eyed animatronics — The Marionette, a truly unsettling (slightly Jigsaw-like) dude with a mask that has rosy red cheeks and a body with elongated arms.

—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

The Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie may have been better if it had stayed true to the second game rather than trying to carry on the story from the first film.

— Megan Garside, GamesRadar+

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is certainly different, I’ll give it that. It’s far more ambitious with both the storytelling and scares, and sports a noticeable jump in production value.

—Alex Harrison, Screen Rant

At least Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 parties like its 1999 with some retro casting. Matthew Lillard is back (in flashback) as Afton. His fellow Scream star Skeet Ulrich also pops up. And best of all, Wayne Knight – the computer nerd from Jurassic Park and Newman from Seinfeld – plays Mr. Berg.

— James Mottram, NME (New Musical Express)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 opens in theaters on December 5, 2025.

