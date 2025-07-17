Wednesday: Season 2 - Release Date, Cast, Trailers & More

Wednesday has quickly become one of Netflix’s biggest hits since it first aired on the platform back in 2022. Centered on Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family, the first season won over fans with its dark humor and a breakout performance by Jenna Ortega. Now, nearly three years later, Wednesday Addams is returning to Nevermore Academy. Season 2 promises new characters and darker twists…and even a surprise guest appearance by a global pop sensation.

Here’s everything we know about Wednesday: Season 2 on Netflix.

When Will it be released?

(Photo by Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

Season 2 of Wednesday will feature eight episodes, split evenly across two parts. Part 1 premieres August 6, 2025 on Netflix, followed by Part 2 on September 3.

Who’s behind the new SEASON?

(Photo by Tomasz Lazar / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

The creative minds behind season 2 remain the same, with series creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar returning to guide the next chapter at Nevermore Academy. Known for their long-running partnership on projects like Smallville (a Superman prequel series) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the duo aims to make season 2 just as successful.

Also returning is executive producer and legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, who directed multiple episodes of season 1. Burton’s gothic and visual style in all his work was key to defining the show’s identity, marking his first major outing into television directing. His continued involvement ensures season 2 will retain the same charm and tone that drew millions of fans in the first place.

Much of the production for season 2 took place in Ireland, marking a shift from the show’s original filming location in Romania. It was revealed late last year that the new season would be filmed primarily in County Wicklow, a scenic region known for its historic estates and dramatic landscapes, perfectly suited to the world of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday became the largest production shot in Ireland to date.

To mark the occasion, Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris, paid a visit to the set, where he met Burton, Gough, and Millar. “I’m delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies, which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage,” Harris said in a statement.

Who’s In It?

(Photo by Helen Sloan/Netflix)

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams, joined once again by Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday won’t be the only Addams roaming the Academy. Isaac Ordonez returns as her younger brother Pugsley, now a student at Nevermore with some electrifying new powers of his own. The Addams family grows with the arrival of Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump, Morticia’s fabulously wealthy and ruthless mother.

Fan-favorite students are also back, including Emma Myers as werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as bug-loving Eugene, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax, the shy Gorgon. Hunter Doohan is back as Tyler Galpin, whose dark past with Wednesday is far from buried.

(Photo by Helen Sloan/Netflix)

New additions to the cast include Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri, Noah Taylor as Bruno, Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille, and Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff, a fitting return for the Addams Family alum in a brand new role after playing Uncle Fester in the 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel.

But the biggest casting surprise of them all: Netflix confirmed that Lady Gaga is joining the cast of Wednesday: Season 2. The singer-actress will appear in a still-undisclosed guest role at Nevermore Academy, marking one of the most buzzed-about additions to the hit series yet. The announcement came during Netflix’s Tudum fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Gaga closed the night with a Wednesday-inspired performance.

Gaga’s connection to the Wednesday universe actually began back in season 1, when her 2011 track “Bloody Mary” became an unexpected viral sensation thanks to a fan-made TikTok dance mash-up featuring Wednesday’s now-iconic school dance scene.

WHAT IS THE STORY OF WEDNESDAY: SEASON 2?

(Photo by Vlad Cioplea / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Season 1 follows Wednesday Addams as she is enrolled at Nevermore Academy, where she discovers her emerging psychic powers and investigates a series of murders linked to a monstrous creature known as the Hyde. As she uncovers a conspiracy involving her family and the vengeful descendant of Joseph Crackstone, she exposes her botany teacher, Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), as the villain manipulating events. With the help of her friends, Wednesday defeats Laurel and the resurrected Crackstone (William Houston), saving the school, but the season ends with a mysterious warning that someone is still watching her.

(Photo by Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

In Season 2, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy, but things quickly take an unexpected turn. Though she believes she finally understands the school and its secrets, she soon realizes nothing is as it seems.

This season, Wednesday is haunted by a disturbing vision of her roommate Enid’s death, a vision she believes she caused. As she struggles with guilt and growing supernatural powers, dark, ink-like tears begin to stream from her eyes, alarming her mother Morticia. Fearing history may repeat itself, Morticia steps in to help, along with Wednesday’s formidable grandmother, Grandmama Hester Frump.

Are there any trailers?

Yes, Netflix released a full-length trailer for Wednesday Season 2 on July 9, giving fans a deeper look at what to expect. Additionally, the first six minutes of Wednesday: Season 2’s premiere episode, “Here We Woe Again,” debuted early at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. The sneak peek showed Wednesday honing her psychic abilities and fixated on capturing the Kansas City Scalper, one of America’s most notorious and elusive serial killers.

Wednesday Season 2: Part 1 hits Netflix on August 6, 2025.

