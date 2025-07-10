The Paper: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers & More

(Photo by Peacock)

It has been 20 years since the U.S. version of The Office premiered on NBC, launching nine seasons of painfully hilarious workplace antics and cementing its place as a pop culture phenomenon. Long after the final episode aired, the series continues to thrive: quoted in office halls, shared in memes, and streamed endlessly by loyal fans. Now, the beloved mockumentary is finally getting a new chapter with the spin-off series The Paper.

The Paper is set in the same universe as The Office but trades the world of paper sales for the daily grind of a small-town newspaper. Production is already underway, with a confirmed release this Fall. Read on for everything we know about The Paper.

When Does It Premiere?

The Paper will air exclusively on Peacock starting September 4, a date announced by the streaming service via social media in July 2025, along with a look at the show’s first poster.

Who’s behind the new adaptation?

The Paper is the latest project from Greg Daniels, co-creator of the U.S. version of The Office and Parks and Recreation, and Michael Koman, known for his work on Nathan For You. The upcoming mockumentary will be set in the same universe as The Office, this time shifting the lens to a small-town newspaper.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels shared that much of the original crew from The Office will return to work on The Paper. He also expressed enthusiasm about diving back into the mockumentary format, a storytelling style that helped make The Office a commercial success.

Daniels and Koman are set to executive produce alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the duo behind the original British version of The Office.

WHAT IS The PAPER ABOUT?

Much like its predecessor, The Paper is a mockumentary sitcom about a struggling American industry. While The Office explored the slow decline of the paper sales business, The Paper shifts its focus to local journalism.

Set in the same universe as The Office, the new series follows the daily chaos at The Truth Teller, a fictional small-town newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In an effort to save the floundering publication, the paper’s publisher begins recruiting volunteer reporters to keep the presses running. The show picks up with this ragtag newsroom trying to stay afloat in the digital age, capturing all the dysfunction, awkwardness, and heart that fans of The Office will instantly recognize.

Keeping continuity with the original series, the same fictional documentary crew that once chronicled the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania is now embedded in the offices of The Truth Teller.

Who’s In It?

From what we know so far, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as The Office’s Oscar Martinez, now working in the accounting department at The Truth Teller. “I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city,” Nuñez joked at an NBCUniversal Upfront. “Greg heard me, and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio, which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard.”

Leading the cast of The Paper are Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time) and Sabrina Impacciatore, who earned an Emmy nomination for her standout role in season 2 of The White Lotus. Impacciatore will play the no-nonsense managing editor of The Truth Teller, while Gleeson plays a newly hired staffer.

So far, Nuñez is the only Office alum officially confirmed to appear in The Paper, though others may follow. John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) told Entertainment Tonight that he’d be willing to return: “I will do anything for that guy,” he said of Daniels. “He calls, I’ll show up.” Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), who co-host the Office Ladies podcast, told the Today show they recently visited the set and reconnected with many familiar faces behind the scenes, whom Kinsey warmly called “our extended family.”

Rounding out the newsroom ensemble are Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

Are there any trailers?

No trailers for The Paper have been released yet, but the film has shared a first look via social media. The Paper began production in July 2024, so it is safe to assume that filming is close to wrapping or that season 1 is already in post-production. With a September 4 release scheduled, we can expect a trailer in the coming weeks.



The Paper arrives on Peacock September 4, 2025.

