Michael: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

On August 29, 1958 in Gary, Ind., the man who would be aptly crowned the “King of Pop” was born, creating a lasting legacy that has spanned decades. Michael Jackson led his brothers in the iconic band The Jackson 5, and it was their hard work and dedication that not only catapulted Michael into otherworldly fame but also paved the way for the other Jackson siblings to thrive creatively as well and chart new territory in music history. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming biopic Michael, which chronicles the life and legacy of the iconic pop star.

Who’s Behind the Film?

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who has done (loosely) based-on-true-story films like King Arthur (2004) and Emancipation in the past, but who hasn’t really dipped his toe into the biopic genre until now. The film was written by veteran screenwriter John Logan, whose impressive credits include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and Hugo, and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, among others. Graham King, whose GK Films has produced Oscar-winners like The Departed, Argo, and, most relevant to this film, Bohemian Rhapsody, is on board as producer.

Who’s In It?

In his feature debut, Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson, will step into his uncle’s famously large shoes, while Juliano Krue Valdi will play young Michael. With a performance that is already garnering online buzz just based on the trailer alone, and after being handpicked and approved by his grandmother Katherine, Jaafar has spent his whole life training for this role of a lifetime.

The film’s large supporting cast includes Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) as controversial family patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long (Love Jones) as matriarch Katherine Jackson, Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson, Tre’ Horton as Marlon Jackson, Rhyan Hill (Lovecraft Country) as Tito Jackson, Joseph David-Jones (Arrow) as Jackie Jackson, Jessica Sula (Wayward) as La Toya Jackson, Miles Teller as entertainment lawyer and manager John Branca, Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) as producer Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as legendary singer Diana Ross, and Larenz Tate (Dead Presidents) as Motown founder Berry Gordy.

With powerhouse talent stepping into the roles of this iconic familyc, we may see some comparisons to the five-hour, Emmy-winning 1992 ABC miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, produced by de Passe and starring Lawrence Hilton Jacobs and Angela Bassett, who earned praise for their performances as Joe and Katherine Jackson.

What Is It About?

Lionsgate’s musical drama follows Michael Jackson from his Jackson 5 days to the height of his stardom in the 1980s. While the teaser trailer doesn’t reveal an extensive amount about what we will see, it does show Michael in studio with the legendary Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson, Insecure) recording what audiences can only assume is his biggest album, 1982’s Thriller. With hits like “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and of course “Thriller,” fans can be sure to expect to sing along to some of the greatest music of our time.

That said, the press release description of the film calls it a “riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man” that “presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius.” With that in mind, it has also been reported that the film will address, in some fashion, the criminal allegations against Michael Jackson, though the response to that notion has been mixed.

While audiences await a full trailer, we will just have to keep tabs on what we hope to see addressed in this new film, which hits theaters on April 24, 2026.

Michael is scheduled to open in theaters on April 24, 2026.

