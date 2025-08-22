One Piece: Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Netflix’s One Piece TV series was a huge surprise. This was a live-action adaptation of a manga that did not ruin its source material, but rather one that broke the manga adaptation curse. The show resonated with both audiences and critics to become a huge hit, adapting the iconic manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda about a young boy with a body made out of rubber who sets out to become King of the Pirates and find a legendary treasure. The live-action adaptation boasts a fantastic cast that captures the essence of the characters, a tone that embraces the cartoonish goofiness of the manga, great action choreography, and impressive set designs. Simply put, this is the best-case scenario for adapting an anime or manga.

Now, we’re not only getting a second season, but a third was confirmed by Netflix as well. With the Straw Hat Pirate Crew headed into the Grand Line on their way to finding the legendary One Piece treasure and making Monkey D. Luffy King of the Pirates, there are new dangers, new allies, and new islands to visit. Before you set sail, here’s what you need to know about season 2 of One Piece.

What’s the plot of One Piece: Season 2?

When last we left our heroes, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) had just finished assembling his crew — navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), swordsman and first mate Zoro (Mackenyu), marksman Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and cook Sanji (Taz Skylar) — and was headed to the Grand Line with a fresh new bounty on his head to boot.

Season 2, according to author Eiichiro Oda, will cover the story arcs for Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island. As Oda shared in a statement, “Imagine how much it’ll cost! LOL.”

This is a pivotal point in the story, as it gets the Straw Hats over to the Grand Line, has them discover brand new wonders like the existence of giants, and also pits them against the nefarious Baroque Works criminal organization. At the same time, Luffy and his crew will also be relentlessly hunted by Marine Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr) and naval officer Tashigi (Julia Rehwald).

As co-showrunner Matt Owens told Deadline back in 2023, season 2 of One Piece will focus on the challenge of leadership. “From Luffy’s perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line,” Owens said. “They’re doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility.”

The season is expected to cover nearly 60 chapters of the manga, getting it to around chapter 154 (episode 91 of the anime).

Who will join the cast in season 2?

The new season will see the return of some fan-favorite characters from the first season, like Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward). The season will also introduce a bunch of new friends and foes, starting with Baroque Works. This criminal syndicate is the most powerful and difficult challenge Luffy and the Straw Hats have encountered yet, with a more vast network than even Arlong and his pirates. They employ spies, saboteurs, and murderers as they manipulate the islands in and around the entry to the Grand Line and the kingdom of Alabasta.

The organization’s naming convention is such that every male member is known as “Mr.” followed by a numbered codename, and every female member is known as “Miss” followed by a weekday or holiday. They are led by the mysterious Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello) and his second-in-command Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova). We also have Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson), and Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker), as well as Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), and Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn).

We’re also set to meet Dorry (Werner Coetser) and Brogy (Brendan Murray) of the Giant Warrior Pirates, the charismatic Dr. Kureha (Katey Sagal) and fan-favorite talking reindeer Tony Tony Chopper (Mikaela Hoover).

Who is behind season 2?

Eiichiro Oda, who created the original manga, is back as an executive producer and consultant, being very involved in the production of the show and approving every single piece of casting himself. He teased his involvement early in the production process, saying “Whether it’s the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt the showrunner go ‘AAARRGH!’ and Netflix go ‘NOOOO!'”

Matt Owens served as showrunner for season 2 (continuing his role from the first season) alongside Joe Tracz. In sad news for fans, Owens stepped down after filming for season 2 finished to focus on his mental health. Tracz oversaw the post-production on season 2 and will be joined by Ian Stokes for season 3.

When will it premiere?

One Piece season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2026, with an exact date to be announced later. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the already confirmed season 3, which will take the action to the kingdom of Alabasta and maybe even beyond.

