HBO's Harry Potter Series: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers & More

One of the most successful book series and movie franchises of all time, Harry Potter, is set to return to the screen… but this time, in an all new HBO television series. HBO’s new Harry Potter series is slated to be one of the biggest television projects we’ve seen this decade. Fans can expect the HBO original series to undergo a 10-year long process. Yes, you read that right. Over the course of the next 10 years, HBO plans to adapt each of the seven beloved books into its own season.

With new cast members and production already underway, there’s a lot in store for this new adaptation. Read on to find out everything we know about HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

When Does It Premiere?

According to Deadline, HBO CEO and Chairman of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys expects the highly anticipated series to arrive in 2027, with new seasons releasing through the year 2037.

Who’s behind the new adaptation?

Francesca Gardiner, known for her Emmy-winning work on Succession, will serve as the showrunner, writer and an executive producer of the series. Game of Thrones and Succession vet Mark Mylod will join Gardiner to direct multiple episodes and executive produce. According to Deadline, Gardiner was picked for the job back in June 2025 after a four-month selection process involving Rowling‘s input. Gardiner is a Harry Potter super fan and even identifies with Hermione Granger herself, stating how, like Hermione, she’s always had an “unappealing desire to be top of the class.” Gardiner has big shoes to fill with this 10-year project, and many creative decisions she makes now could launch the careers of the young actors to worldwide recognition.

Author J.K. Rowling will also serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, plus David Heyman of Heyday Films. In addition to Gardiner, Killing Eve: Season 4 head writer Laura Neal will join the writers room.

WHAT IS THE UPCOMING SERIES ABOUT?

(Photo by ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection)

The new television adaptation will chronicle Harry’s entire story from beginning to end, with each of Rowling’s novels receiving its own season. In the main Harry Potter book series, there have been seven published novels beginning in 1997, and eight feature films since 2001, the most recent being Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011. All of the Harry Potter films are Certified Fresh, and have become instant fan-favorites.

In the season-by-season adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven books, fans will be able to witness Harry, along with his friends Ron and Hermione, as they navigate the difficult challenges of wizarding life, battle Voldemort’s forces, unravel the mysteries of the past, and grow up together. Given the production format, it is safe to assume that the first season of the HBO show will follow Rowling’s debut novel Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Who’s In It?

From what we know so far, comedic actor Nick Frost, known for his role in Shaun of the Dead and his recent performance in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon, is set to portray Rubeus Hagrid, a half-giant wizard and the Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts. The news was shared via a social media post.

Leading the show are young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, who have been cast as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. They will play the characters that stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint famously portrayed across eight feature films.

The faculty at Hogwarts will feature actors Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinis Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, and legendary actor John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.

The series has also made way for more rising young stars, including Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brownand, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, and Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom. With the series expected to span a decade, fans are excited to witness each cast member grow up in their respective roles.

With filming underway, HBO has publicly announced the majority of the show’s remaining ensemble. Fans will watch Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

On the other hand, one big mystery still remains: It is currently unknown who will be playing villain Lord Voldemort. While no official announcement has been made, rumors have circulated that Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the antagonist in the Harry Potter films, could potentially reprise his role in the TV series. Fans and even Fiennes himself have backed the idea of Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy taking on the role. It is also unclear if any more actors from the original films, such as Radcliffe, will have any involvement in the series.

Are there any trailers?

No trailer has been released yet, but HBO has shared a first look of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter via social media. HBO’s Harry Potter series began production in July 2025 in the UK, so it is safe to assume that filming will commence over the course of the next year. With a 2027 premiere scheduled, Potterheads likely won’t get a trailer until 2026.

HBO’s Harry Potter Series is set to release in 2027.

