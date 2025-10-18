A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers & More

It’s been over a decade since Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO, redefining television with its epic scale, shocking twists, and unforgettable characters. Even years after its finale, the world of Westeros continues to captivate fans — through re-watch marathons, fan theories, and the fiery prequel House of the Dragon. Now, HBO is expanding the saga once again with a brand-new chapter: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Set in the same universe as Game of Thrones but taking place a century earlier, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trades sprawling wars and dragonfire for a more intimate story of friendship and adventure.

The series has wrapped production and is set to debut on HBO Max in 2026. Read on for everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

When Does It Premiere?

The new series will air exclusively on HBO Max starting January 18, 2026, a date announced by the streaming service via a teaser trailer in October 2025, along with a look at the show’s first poster.

Who’s behind the new adaptation?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, the first in his Tales of Dunk and Egg series. The show is written and executive-produced by Martin and Ira Parker (The Sympathizer, House of the Dragon), bringing the author’s beloved short stories to life for the first time on screen.

Ryan Condal, co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s House of the Dragon, joins as an executive producer alongside Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

Season 1 will consist of six episodes, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry, Hanna) set to direct three of them, while Harris will helm the other three.

WHAT IS A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ABOUT?

Much like its predecessors Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returns audiences to the world of Westeros. While House of the Dragon chronicled the bloody downfall of House Targaryen and Game of Thrones captured its ultimate extinction, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms shifts focus to the humble yet heroic adventures of a knight and his unlikely companion.

The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a kindhearted but unseasoned hedge knight, and his clever young squire, Egg, who harbors a secret royal identity.

Set 72 years after House of the Dragon and a full century before Game of Thrones, the story unfolds during a rare moment of peace in the realm. The Targaryens still rule from the Iron Throne, but their dragons are long gone, raising the question of how they’ve managed to keep their grip on power without their most fearsome weapons.

The official synopsis teases “a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Who’s In It?



From what we know so far, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will take viewers back to Westeros, set about a century before Game of Thrones. The upcoming HBO series follows the adventures of a wandering hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his mysterious young squire, Egg, who hides a royal secret of his own.

Leading the cast are Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. Claffey, a former Connacht Rugby player, has previously appeared in Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters, the Cillian Murphy drama Small Things Like These, and Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. Ansell, meanwhile, is best known for playing Young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was released in 2023.

Joining them in the royal lineup are Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen, and Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron Targaryen (not to be confused with the Daeron seen in House of the Dragon).

Rounding out the ensemble are Daniel Ings (The Crown) as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Steve Wall as Lord Leo Tyrell, Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer.



Are there any trailers?

With three months left before its release, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for A Knight of Seven Kingdoms at New York Comic Con. With more trailers set to release before the official premiere, the new trailer offers a first look at what’s to come. With a January 18 premiere date, promotion is ramping up as the release approaches.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on HBO Max January 18, 2026.

