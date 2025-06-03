Charlie Vickers from LOTR: The Rings of Power Chats Season 3 Sauron and Season 2 Stunts

On our latest episode of the Awards Tour podcast, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley sits down with Charlie Vickers, who plays the evil-incarnate antagonist Sauron in the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In their conversation, Vickers, who didn’t know he was set to portray Sauron when he was first cast, shares that he had an “inkling” that there was something more to his original character of Halbrand that he couldn’t wait to explore further.

Read below for a preview of the conversation with Vickers, who talks about which stunts from the show he enjoys performing the most, what it’s like filming the series on the massive sets in New Zealand and the UK, and what fans can expect from Sauron in season 3. Both seasons of The Rings of Power are available now on Prime Video, and we’ll see you at the next stop on the Awards Tour.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: You didn’t know everything about your character for part of season 1. How different was it going back in season 2, knowing you are playing Sauron and your true motivations?

Charlie Vickers: It made a big difference going in knowing my full backstory and knowing I was playing Sauron, because in the first season, I didn’t know anything specific, but I had an inkling that there was maybe something more to this character, Halbrand. I was a little bit confused at first because I didn’t know until the third episode of filming.

