Batman: Caped Crusader First Reviews: A Solid Throwback with Top-Notch Performances

A new Batman show is coming to Prime Video this week, and the first reviews are mostly praising the animated series for its freshness. Produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, Batman: Caped Crusader offers a pulpy, retro, roots-focused reimagining of the Dark Knight’s early days as a costumed detective fighting crime and corruption in Gotham City. The show seems to be comparable to Batman: The Animated Series, though critics are mixed on whether it’s better or worse, too similar or different enough.

Here’s what critics are saying about Batman: Caped Crusader:

Does it live up to expectations?

It’s the best piece of Batman media in a decade… A breath of fresh air in that it’s attempting to tell a Batman story with creativity, care, and an eye for character.

— Witney Seibold, Slashfilm

It’s far from the best that I hoped for, especially given all the massive hype in the first place. But Batman: Caped Crusader remains an above-average animated series worth checking out.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

This show is well executed but conventional, remixing a winning formula in a way that should please a wide swathe of fans.

— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, TV Guide

(Photo by ©Prime Video)

How does it compare to Batman: The Animated Series?

Caped Crusader expands on the 1992 series in every way, emerging as the superior show.

— Witney Seibold, Slashfilm

It feels like a successor or spiritual brother or sister to Batman: The Animated Series, much like X-Men ’97 was a follow-up to the original X-Men: The Animated Series.

— E.J. Moreno, Flickering Myth

Like Batman: The Animated Series, there’s a genuine sense of danger to the show’s criminal world.

— Ross McIndoe, Slant Magazine

Although this new series favors the original Batman: The Animated Series style a bit too heavily at times and could have pushed even more boundaries than before, this new interpretation does manage to distinguish itself in places.

— Michael Thomas, Collider

I don’t need a 65-episode season like the initial run of Batman: The Animated Series, but a handful more episodes would have given its entertaining detours and overarching plot beats room to breathe.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

It can’t possibly have the same impact as its iconic predecessor.

— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, TV Guide

(Photo by ©Prime Video)

Is it just for the fans?

Instead of being a sweaty “love letter to fans,” Caped Crusader engages viewers on an emotional level. And its key emotions are fear and guilt.

— Witney Seibold, Slashfilm

Seeing this Batman design while not hearing Conroy’s iconic voice might be hard to accept for longtime fans. Meanwhile, an overall new art style for a new generation of viewers might have helped the show stand out more from its predecessors.

— Michael Thomas, Collider

Caped Crusader operates under the assumption that most are already well-versed in Batman lore, and it uses this familiarity to introduce new characters with minimal fuss.

— Ross McIndoe, Slant Magazine

How is the writing?

The storytelling is tight and efficient. The characters go through arcs at a natural pace, and aren’t forced to slow down for turgid action sequences or artificially prolonged stretched of brooding.

— Witney Seibold, Slashfilm

By the fourth episode onward, Batman: Caped Crusader finally picks up the slack with better and more engaging storytelling.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

This story needed a few more episodes to reach its full potential, but it has me eager to return to the dismal streets of Gotham.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

The grander themes of Caped Crusader become lost here and there… This new series delivers, but you can’t help but wish it took things a tad further.

— Michael Thomas, Collider

(Photo by ©Prime Video)

Does it take any notable risks?

Fresh takes on existing characters and themes help the series establish its own identity and escape the shadow of its predecessors.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

It was a refreshing change of pace that Dent is already a Two-Face who’s willing to do whatever it takes for personal gains even before he is partially disfigured.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

When [Dent] “splits” here, he doesn’t so much split between good and evil, as he does between hope and despair. It’s a richer, more relatable take on the character.

— Witney Seibold, Slashfilm

Sure, there are new takes on Harley or a gender-swapped Penguin, and while those moments are memorable, they don’t really make the show stand out on its own.

— Michael Thomas, Collider

How is Hamish Linklater’s portrayal of Batman?

Hamish Linklater delivers a solid performance as both Batman and Bruce Wayne.

— Michael Thomas, Collider

This is a great voice performance.

— E.J. Moreno, Flickering Myth

He nails the character’s stoic and gravel voice while bringing in a dash of dry humor on some occasions. Linklater’s take also tends to be stubborn and unlikeable.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

Linklater switches easily between the hero’s two identities, but his characterization on the page can best be described as “standard Batman.”

— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, TV Guide

Do any villains stand out?

The show’s best big bads so far [are] Harley and Dent.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

Harley Quinn is a highlight, foregrounding her civilian identity as the canny psychotherapist Harleen Quinzel.

— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, TV Guide

Driver’s The Penguin is a mean-spirited and formidable villain who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. She does her best voicing the role but the story surrounding her crime and motivation wreaking havoc in Gotham City is somehow underwhelming to match her villainy.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

100% Batman: Caped Crusader: Season 1 (2024) premieres on Prime Video on August 1, 2024.

Thumbnail image by ©Prime Video

