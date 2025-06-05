Ballerina First Reviews: "A Worthy Addition to the [John Wick] Universe"

The latest installment of the John Wick franchise is another action-packed spectacle. Titled Ballerina, the spinoff stars Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas as a dancer and assassin seeking revenge for her father’s murder. Keanu Reeves also appears in the movie, which opens June 6. The first reviews of Ballerina agree that John Wick fans will enjoy this addition, though maybe not quite as much as the movies in the main series.



Here’s what critics are saying about Ballerina:

Is it another must-see movie in the John Wick franchise?

While it may not hit the heights of the mainline entries, Ballerina is a worthy addition to the universe, one that absolutely kills.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

While it doesn’t break through the ceiling set by the Wick films, it is damn good.

— Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

This is a strong addition to the John Wick world…the best pure action film of the year.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Ballerina is on par with the rest of the franchise.

— Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

All of the things that audiences have come to expect from the franchise are on full display in this spinoff.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

On its own Ballerina is actually more fun than this series has been in a little while. Not as impressive, that’s for sure, but more fun? Yeah, I’ll stand by that.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

By starting slow and working towards a thrilling crescendo, the movie earns its rightful place alongside the proper John Wick franchise.

— Patrick Cavanaugh, ComicBook.com

Does its action compare favorably to the other movies?

The action is executed with the expert precision audiences have come to expect, with two sequences in the third act easily competing for some of the best in the series.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

As with the entire franchise, the action feeds into the storytelling and the storytelling feeds into the action, providing Eve with a base that goes beyond being a kick-ass fighter.

— Rachel Ho, Exclaim!

Overall, Ballerina doesn’t approach the impossibly high standards set by its predecessors, but the action in that second half is so good that it earns a seat at the high table.

— Shakyl Lambert, CGMagazine

The action is jaw-dropping and never lets up…each fight is crisp, well-choreographed, and grounded enough to seem real. The weapon-related stunts were especially fun to watch.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

For action junkies, Ballerina will be your jam.

— Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

The watered down fight scenes of the movie’s first half eventually give way to some of the franchise’s most inspired carnage so far.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

The action plays out like a John Wick pastiche: the same Judo takedowns and quick clip-emptying, shot with the same verve and atmosphere, but edited with far less impact.

— Siddhant Adlakha, Mashable

Is there one sequence in particular that stands out?

In the film’s climax, [Eve] gets into the first duel I’ve ever seen fought with flame-throwers, one inferno-spouting monster gas cannon versus another.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

[It has] one of the best flamethrower sequences I have seen on film.

— Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

There’s a flamethrower duel. It’s as undeniably cool as it sounds.

— Shakyl Lambert, CGMagazine

The flamethrower moment was anime-level amazing. It felt like the director was paying homage to Dragon Ball Z in all the right ways.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

How is the script?

Shay Hatten’s Black List script has been successfully retrofitted to feel like it belongs to the world of John Wick.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Shay Hatten’s script expands upon the world built by Derek Kolstad beautifully, providing a deeper glimpse into the world of the Ruska Roma.

— Rachel Ho, Exclaim!

Shay Hatten’s screenplay is where the film falters most…its reliance on familiar archetypes leaves the overall story feeling like yet another generic story that feels overly familiar.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

The story was not the strongest. While the setup was compelling, the big reveal did not hit as hard as it could have.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

The plot…is pure trash, and that’s OK.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Does it have a good sense of humor?

There’s a genuine sense of humor to all its weird duels to the death. That’s something that’s been absent from the self-serious John Wick movies for far too long — an acknowledgement of their own wackiness.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

The series’ sense of humor blessedly remains intact.

— Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

The subtle humor was a nice touch. It never broke the tone or tried too hard to be clever. Instead, it came at the right time and allowed the characters to breathe without ever losing the tension.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Occasional moments of dry humor that make it a welcome extension of the John Wick universe.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Is it better than the John Wick TV show??

Ballerina did what The Continental failed to do: construct a world that allows us to go deeper into the details of John Wick with coordinated violence and heart.

— Rachel Ho, Exclaim!

Hatten and Wiseman shouldn’t entirely be to blame for their middling start to an extension of the Wick franchise, as the Peacock series The Continental: From the World of John Wick also attempted to expand the world to a lukewarm reception from audiences and critics.

— Patrick Cavanaugh, ComicBook.com

How is Ana de Armas in the lead?

Ana de Armas gives an excellent performance. She brings a perfect blend of vulnerability and toughness to the role.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Casting Ana de Armas in the lead was a stroke of brilliance…her physicality, presence, and commitment to the role exceed all expectations.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

De Armas is a magnetic presence with all the right moves.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Proving that her scene-stealing cameo in No Time to Die was no fluke. She is an action star through and through.

— Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

Perhaps it’s the material not being there for her, or the poor, scattershot direction, but de Armas is a vacant presence.

— Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Does Keanu Reeves have a worthy role?

Reeves, in particular, treats Wick fans to a brief but satisfying set piece that serves as a reminder of why his character remains iconic.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

He stops by just long enough to waste a bunch of would-be killers and drop a few uninflected buzzwords like “choice,” “rules” and “consequences.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves is very much in this movie…the actor’s ornamental presence here emphasizes the extent to which his character had been subsumed into the ridiculously elaborate — and elaborately ridiculous — criminal underworld that he shot his way through.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

There’s a lot more of Keanu Reeves’ Baba Yaga than expected. But this movie doesn’t belong to him.

— Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

How is the villain?

Gabriel Byrne fits the requisite mold of a mysterious villain.

— Patrick Cavanaugh, ComicBook.com

Gabriel Byrne is unfortunately wasted, reduced to little more than villain of the week fodder that never feels menacing or genuinely threatening.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

Byrne’s villain is neither unhinged, nor particularly charismatic, causing us to question his cult leader bona fides.

— Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Will it leave us wanting more Ballerina?

I am ready for a sequel.

— Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

As John Wick expands with more sequels, spinoffs, prequels, and TV shows, let’s hope Ana de Armas becomes a mainstay because she is locked in and on target.

— Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

The familial drama that Eve discovers creates a compelling narrative that can drive the character forward across multiple films and stories.

— Rachel Ho, Exclaim!

Ballerina ends on a note that I wouldn’t be against seeing more from Eve in the future..

— Shakyl Lambert, CGMagazine

A bigger, more confident sequel might be just what this franchise needs to enjoy a peaceful transition of power — and to make good on the full potential of a Hollywood action movie that meaningfully tries to iterate on John Wick instead of just copying his moves.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.

