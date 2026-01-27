2026 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations were announced this morning, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations. Close behind is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13 (which set a new Oscar record with 16 nominations), Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein round out the top contenders with eight nominations apiece.

Nominees for Best Film include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. In the Outstanding British Film category, contenders are 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H Is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, and Steve.

This year also marks several first-time BAFTA nominees, including Michael B. Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Robert Aramayo, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Teyana Taylor.

Emmy-winning The Traitors host and actor Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 22, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA nominations.

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony, Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

Pillion, Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

A Want in Her, Myrid Carten (Director)

Wasteman, Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

BEST Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

BEST Documentary

2,000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

BEST Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

BEST Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

BEST Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

BEST Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

BEST CHILDREN’s & FAMILY Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

BEST Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

BEST Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

BEST Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

BEST Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

BEST Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

BEST Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

BEST Editing

A House of Dynamite

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL Score

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Bugonia

Frankenstein

BEST Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Mary Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BEST Make-up & Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BEST Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

BEST Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

BEST Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Clare Binns

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Pillion

The Ceremony

Wasteman

A Want In Her

My Father’s Shadow

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

Welcome Home Freckles

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

