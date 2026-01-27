2026 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees

One Battle After Another leads with 14 nominations, including Best Film.

January 27, 2026

The 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations were announced this morning, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations. Close behind is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13 (which set a new Oscar record with 16 nominations), Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein round out the top contenders with eight nominations apiece.

Nominees for Best Film include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. In the Outstanding British Film category, contenders are 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H Is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, and Steve.

This year also marks several first-time BAFTA nominees, including Michael B. Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Robert Aramayo, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Teyana Taylor.

Emmy-winning The Traitors host and actor Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 22, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA nominations.

Best Film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony, Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer) 
My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) 
Pillion, Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)  
A Want in Her, Myrid Carten (Director) 
Wasteman, Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer) 

BEST Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab 

BEST Documentary

2,000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

BEST Animated Film

Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2

BEST Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

BEST Original Screenplay

I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

BEST Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion 

BEST CHILDREN’s & FAMILY Film

Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2

BEST Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

BEST Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

BEST Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet

BEST Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

BEST Casting

I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

BEST Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

BEST Editing

A House of Dynamite
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL Score

Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Bugonia
Frankenstein

BEST Costume Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Mary Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

BEST Make-up & Hair

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

BEST Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

BEST Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

BEST Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Clare Binns

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Pillion
The Ceremony
Wasteman
A Want In Her
My Father’s Shadow

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

Welcome Home Freckles
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

