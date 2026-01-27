2026 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations were announced this morning, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations. Close behind is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13 (which set a new Oscar record with 16 nominations), Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein round out the top contenders with eight nominations apiece.
Nominees for Best Film include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. In the Outstanding British Film category, contenders are 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H Is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, and Steve.
This year also marks several first-time BAFTA nominees, including Michael B. Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Robert Aramayo, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Teyana Taylor.
Emmy-winning The Traitors host and actor Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 22, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Read on for the full list of BAFTA nominations.
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve
The Ceremony, Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
Pillion, Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want in Her, Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman, Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
2,000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
A House of Dynamite
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Mary Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Clare Binns
Pillion
The Ceremony
Wasteman
A Want In Her
My Father’s Shadow
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Welcome Home Freckles
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
