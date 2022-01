Outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) are struggling to survive the rigors of high school when they meet mysterious Brutus (Olivier Renaud), who reveals that they’ve inadvertently opened a portal to another dimension. When monsters begin spilling out, the duo will have to hero-up and vanquish them.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1 (2022) premieres on Wednesday, January 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

