Arcane: Season 2 First Reviews: Deeper, Darker, and Absolutely Spellbinding

Three years after the release of Arcane: Season 1, the Netflix animated series finally returns, and fans will not be disappointed. The first reviews of Arcane: Season 2 praise the video game adaptation’s continued achievements in the art of animation while also highlighting improvements in its stakes, tension, and use of music. The only thing really to complain about is that the show is already ending, with this follow-up season being its last.

Here’s what critics are saying about Arcane: Season 2:

Is it worth the wait?

Arcane fans desperate to revisit this world will be thrilled to see it’s just as inviting as before.

— David Opie, Total Film

This latest batch of episodes marks the return of everything great about Arcane’s first season… This series hasn’t lost an ounce of its magic.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

Arcane Season 2 proves that it was worth the long wait, further delivering on everything that made us fall in love with the series in the first place.

— Nate Richard, Collider

I can promise, Arcane Season 2 is well worth the wait.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

It’s a grand finale that is well worth the wait.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

Now that it’s finally here, it appears that Netflix’s animated series, unfortunately, doesn’t have enough steam to carry its momentum to the finish line.

— Ariel Kras, Discussing Film

How does it compare to season 1?

Arcane Season 2 is somehow even better than the first season – which was pure perfection.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

This second season both reinforces the series’ place as one of the most visually impressive things on television and delivers a flurry of narrative blows that will leave you gasping for air.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

The first season of Arcane was a tough act to follow, but Arcane Season 2 manages to be a worthy follow-up. The action, spellbinding animation, and compelling character drama that made the first season such a marvel are all on display here.

— Wesley Hunt, Loud and Clear Reviews

Season 2 measures up in every conceivable way and then some… raising the stakes to stunning, often unexpected new heights.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

This is a show full of action – which was exhilarating in Season 1, and even more so in Season 2.

— Rafael Motamayor, IGN Movies

Despite the incredibly strong first season, Arcane’s second season sadly gets tangled in its plot (or lack thereof) for too much of its runtime.

— Ariel Kras, Discussing Film

What does it do best?

One of my favorite things about Arcane Season 2 is the evolution of these characters that we know and love.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

One of the main accomplishments of this largely successful visual presentation is that it places us in the headspace of characters in increasingly fraught circumstances.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

Season 2 actually makes some strides into more cosmically weird territory… a reminder that the world of Arcane is so much bigger than these two cities — and so much stranger.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

Does it do justice to the video game?

Arcane does everything right. It delivers on moments that fans have been waiting with bated breath for.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Fans will also be pleased to know that a number of iconic weapons from the game are also finally included, with Jinx’s shark bazooka undoubtedly reigning supreme.

— Nicola Austin, Radio Times

[One scene] shot from the perspective of a monstrous, rabid creature, heightens our fear with a skewed, animalistic vision that evokes video games without foregoing the cinematic tone of the show.

— David Opie, Total Film

The show’s creative team masterfully gives League of Legends a sense of personality that the game lacks by weaving individual stories into an even larger, more compelling narrative tapestry.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

How is the animation this time around?

In Arcane Season 2 they have evolved and elevated the visuals, taking them to a whole new level. They are still gorgeous, but more refined and unafraid to make bold choices.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Arcane continues to be frame-for-frame gorgeous…. To call this animation ‘feature-quality’ is an understatement. Most Western animated features don’t look this good.

— Dylan Roth, Observer

French animation studio Fortiche Production has somehow outdone themselves, expanding on their signature mix of 2D and 3D elements with even more intricate detail, bold coloring, and dynamic movement that will have you screaming “hang it in the Louvre” at any given point throughout.

— David Opie, Total Film

I don’t know what Faustian bargain Fortiche struck, but they continue to realize a punchy style that blends 3D CG and traditional 2D art to utilize the strengths of both, seamlessly animating complicated character designs while maintaining the scrappiness and personality of hand-drawn sketches… It’s a sight to behold.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

Every single frame looks like it has been carefully created over decades, with no stone left unturned and no aspect forgotten… The animation [is] good enough to be any studio’s magnum opus.

— Lewis Glazebrook, Screen Rant

Flawless animation elevates an already exceptional masterclass in the medium, and the exploration of fluidity between unique art styles allows Arcane’s creative team to fiercely challenge the boundaries of animation.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

Now, Arcane plays further with animation styles that speak to specific characters’ points of view… It’s a whole new ballgame.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

Arcane is still as gorgeous as ever in this latest season… Ultimately, though, even that strength is somewhat diminished as this season moves too far away from the strong world-building its predecessor boasted.

— Ariel Kras, Discussing Film

Is it heavier than the first season?

Arcane Season 2 is unafraid to go there. It is unafraid to showcase what political discourse can do to the world and its people.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Arcane season 2 isn’t afraid to plunge into darkness and revel in peril… The inexorable weight of mercilessness, defeatism, and pessimism that hangs over Arcane season 2 drives the series forward while capitalizing on heightened intensity.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

There’s more tension than ever, tangibly etched into every frame, every expression you see on screen. And with this being the final season, it really feels like anything could happen, so those raised stakes couldn’t have come at a better time.

— David Opie, Total Film

Here, more than ever, the series isn’t afraid to take its protagonists to some dark places. I regret to inform you that your favorite character will probably commit a war crime.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

The density of the narrative is so overwhelming that it may turn away some of the more casual fans of the first season.

— Nate Richard, Collider

Do we need to get the tissues ready?

There are a lot of scenes, especially the longer the series goes on, that will have some viewers tearing up.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The new season thrives on heartbreak.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

The second season’s high-octane story reveals an even deeper emotional core, painting a beautiful canvas of family and turning its initial solemn tone into one of hope, building on everything so admired about season one.

— Sara Clements, Nerdspin

It all leads to tragic duels, heartfelt attempts at reconciliation, and shattering flashbacks that land with as much impact as Vi’s gauntlets — seriously, I wasn’t expecting to be so thoroughly undone by these unfulfilled dreams of change and familial reunions.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

How is the voice cast?

Arcane’s returning voice cast delivers an excellent ensemble performance. Each line sounds lived in, truly inhabited by the artist behind them.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

Katie Leung is a particular standout as Caitlyn Kiramman, the enforcer who’s now forced herself to make even harder choices this time around.

— David Opie, Total Film

Steinfeld and — in particular — Purnell once again excel in the duality of [their] roles.

— Nicola Austin, Radio Times

Is the soundtrack still a highlight?

Arcane’s soundtrack is another key component, finding ways to seamlessly fit into the series’ narrative. They’re not random music videos dropped into the middle of episodes; they give the viewer a better understanding of the characters. It also helps that the music is pretty damn good.

— Nate Richard, Collider

Arcane season 2 acknowledges the importance of using a soundtrack that connects with its source material. Every song on the Arcane season 2 playlist emphasizes the scene it’s paired with and contributes to the show’s emotional atmosphere.

— Annie Banks, The Mary Sue

Arcane was already known for its compelling soundtrack, but the songs were usually able to “blend in” with the story, going unnoticed. Season 2 turns them up a notch and makes them an integral part of the experience; every song from the soundtrack is a winner.

— Wesley Hunt, Loud and Clear Reviews

The soundtrack is once again excellently tied to key character moments and the story.

— Nicola Austin, Radio Times

While the first season of Arcane had a great soundtrack, this season is practically a musical… A more inspired choice is the use of music to deliver exposition alongside cool visuals.

— Rafael Motamayor, IGN Movies

If I have one audiovisual complaint, it’s that heavy usage of insert songs doesn’t always land.

— Elijah Gonzaliez, Paste Magazine

Any major issues?

If I had to pick out any negatives with Arcane Season 2, Act I it would be the somewhat slower pacing than I was expecting.

— Lewis Glazebrook, Screen Rant

There are undoubtedly issues with pacing and character additions so late in the game.

— Nicola Austin, Radio Times

With so many characters and plots, the season can often feel overstuffed.

— Sara Clements, Nerdspin

Act I of Arcane: Season 2 premiered on November 9, 2024. Act II premieres on November 16, and Act III premieres on November 23.

