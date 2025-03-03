Amplifying New Narratives: How Press, Studios, and Talent Elevate the Industry

Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition is a series of resources designed to support critics in developing their craft and career, from how-to guides to advice on pitching, publishing, and networking, to conversations about film, television, community, and culture.

Film journalism and publicity efforts are more than just tools for promoting a film — they are essential for amplifying new and diverse voices across the industry. Rotten Tomatoes was proud to facilitate a panel where critics, studio communications experts, and producers could share strategies for networking and relationship-building at Sundance Film Festival in this year.

Held at Sundance Collective in partnership with NBCU LAUNCH and Gold House, this conversation centered on ways that press, talent, studios, and publicity collaborate to draw audiences to films that may otherwise be overlooked.

What advice do experienced critics, publicists, and filmmakers have for building connections at film festivals — and sustaining them long after everyone travels home? How do critics choose what to cover, when there’s so much to choose from? In what ways do different industry partners collaborate to amplify independent films, in particular those featuring cast, crew, and creatives who are people of color?

The conversation, moderated by Zachary Lee, Film Critic and Journalist, covered all of these questions and more. Joining us as panelists:

Therese Lacson , Features Editor at Collider

, Features Editor at Collider Siddhant Adlakha , Film Critic

, Film Critic Nicole Balgemino-Kim , VP, Comms, Slate Publicity & Special Events for Disney Entertainment Television

, VP, Comms, Slate Publicity & Special Events for Disney Entertainment Television Rishi Rajani, CEO at HillmanGrad

