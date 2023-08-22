Star Rosario Dawson and Ahsoka Cast React to Trailer

Rotten Tomatoes caught up with Rosario Dawson, who stars as the titular hero in Star Wars: Ahsoka, and her co-stars at Star Wars Celebration in April and got their reactions to the first teaser trailer. We also spoke to Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who portrays Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays ace pilot General Hera Syndulla, as well as Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), and late actor Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), who died on May 21 in Italy.
Natasha Liu Bordizzo reacts to Sabine wielding Ezra's lightsaber in #Ahsoka. pic.twitter.com/Fv2nfE0enF
86% Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023) premieres Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. on Disney+.