A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 First Reviews: a Faithful, Lighthearted Adaptation Built on Exquisite Chemistry

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the second Game of Thrones spinoff for HBO. The first episode of the show’s inaugural season premieres on Sunday, January 18, but reviews are now available online. The series follows a fledgling knight as he aims to prove himself in a jousting tournament in Westeros, and it’s not like other adaptations in the franchise, for better or worse. It’s less epic and serious. Still, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg are said to be an undeniable pairing.

Here’s what critics are saying about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

Is this a very different kind of Game of Thrones series?

No other Game of Thrones outing from HBO has felt like this, and that aspect alone is what makes it worth watching.

— Ron Hilliard, Discussing Film

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is much more intimate in scope, choosing to tell one story up close, rather than struggling to weave together ten over a series of years. It works.

— Vicky Jessop, London Evening Standard

Opening with a poop joke… establishes itself as quite different from the adaptations that preceded it: intimate as opposed to epic, far more lighthearted in nature.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

If Game of Thrones pointedly ran counter to certain tropes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is outright irreverent.

— Alison Herman, Variety

The second Game of Thrones prequel… is essentially a retort to its predecessor, House of the Dragon.

— Craig Mathieson, Sydney Morning Herald

This might as well be the palate cleanser we all needed — or, at least, those of us left with a bitter aftertaste by its grittier, more cynical, increasingly extravagant predecessors.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

The result is something I’d begun to doubt was even possible: a smaller, smarter, funnier, and more charming glimpse into George R.R. Martin‘s bigger-is-better realm.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

This show feels hopelessly simplistic and out of place when compared with what’s previously been produced.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

(Photo by Steffan Hill/HBO)

Will Game of Thrones fans still like it?

It’s still Game of Thrones, so human bodies are still squishy and prone to being killed in brutal ways.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Seven Kingdoms offers a fresh take on Game of Thrones. It won’t make new fans, but it may well satisfy old ones who’d grown restless.

— Craig Mathieson, Sydney Morning Herald

If House of the Dragon didn’t vibe with you and the gargantuan scale of Game of Thrones got out of hand by the end, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the perfect way to return to Westeros.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Region Free

As always, the dividing line comes down to what each individual personally wants out of a franchise like this.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

It follows a single character whose entire universe feels far too simple to unpack and not at all worthy of association with this typically awe-inspiring franchise… Preexisting fans of this world will almost certainly be underwhelmed.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Game of Thrones rarely concerned itself with the lives of the common folk, preferring instead to wield its brush on a grand scale; I’d argue it’s more rewarding seeing it up close like this.

— Vicky Jessop, London Evening Standard

It isn’t so much a Game of Thrones series for people who hated Game of Thrones, but it’s a Game of Thrones series for anybody who has ever wondered what, say, a Richard Linklater version of Game of Thrones would be.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Could its distinction be put into Star Wars terms?

Just as The Mandalorian is to Star Wars, this is a sweetly enjoyable bite-sized alternative to a franchise’s unwieldy mothership.

— John Nugent, Empire Magazine

If this is Game of Thrones’ Mandalorian, then it’s also Game of Thrones’ Andor.

— Dais Johnston, Inverse

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms positions itself as the Game of Thrones franchise’s answer to Andor.

— Alison Herman, Variety

How does it look?

Production-wise, every effort has been made to match the preceding Game of Thrones series in terms of look and feel.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

The production value, overseen by directors Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith, remains sky-high; even lower-lift Game of Thrones involves hundreds of extras in convincingly grimy period garb.

— Alison Herman, Variety

When it comes time to ramp up the action, directors Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith combine visual clarity with a grounded perspective that makes every major sequence pop.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

While some Thrones fans might miss the sweeping canvases and palace intrigue of the other shows, it remains splendidly and handsomely shot; the muddy helmet-eye-view camera angles of the jousting scenes in particular prove a highlight.

— John Nugent, Empire Magazine

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is lush with color and ambiance. For once, there are night scenes where you can see everything going on, and set and styling details that make even the background characters stand out.

— Ron Hilliard, Discussing Film

The series is once again plunged into darkness — no, not in every scene, but major jousts, which are arguably the biggest set pieces in the short series, are either held at night or shrouded in mist.

— Therese Lacson, Collider

Does it do a good job adapting the books?

With its tighter narrative and dedication to its source material, the series is undeniably the most faithful adaptation of Martin’s work to date.

— Kaiya Shunyata, RogerEbert.com

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 feels more aligned with Martin’s work than any adaptation since Game of Thrones Season 4.

— Ron Hilliard, Discussing Film

Ira Parker wears his love of the original novella on his chest, faithfully translating entire conversations, speeches, and even inner monologues practically word-for-word.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

True to its source material, it’s the TV equivalent of a novella instead of an epic tome.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fails as a true creative adaptation. It does so little to make itself stand out from the novella, and what it does change doesn’t improve the story.

— Therese Lacson, Collider

Is there enough going on for six episodes?

The narrative feels a little thinly spread out… That said, the lack of plot could be seen as a feature, not a bug, as it allows Martin and co-creator Ira Parker to keep things focused on the trials and tribulations of its core characters.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

It feels like series creators Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin drag the novella past its limits, even given how brief the series is.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

On the rare occasions where the source material proves lacking, Parker and co-writers Aziza Barnes, Hiram Martinez, Annie Julia Wyman, and Ti Mikkel actually improve what’s on the page with original scenes, new characters, and a knack for capturing the spirit and tone of the book above all else.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

Whether it’s a goodbye to a horse, a burial in the rain, or even a simple kindness between unexpected friends, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is packed with memorable events from beginning to end.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Region Free

With Season 1 totaling less than three and a half hours, it’s hard not to feel, at the end of it all, like we’ve been a bit short-changed by only following Dunk.

— Therese Lacson, Collider

In the show’s first two episodes, there’s so little happening that audiences are treated to Dunk both urinating and defecating on screen.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Is it funny?

The first half of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms isn’t just a comedy — it’s a broad comedy that pokes iconoclastic fun at the franchise.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

As for the humor, it works incredibly well…fret not, the comedy isn’t overbearing.

— Ron Hilliard, Discussing Film

In a valiant commitment to [its] tonal shift, there is at least one piss, s–t, or fart joke per episode.

— John Nugent, Empire Magazine

A grounded droll vibe shines through here, more often than not, in between the battle scenes — you only hear the classic Game of Thrones theme twice over the course of these six episodes, and the first time it’s the set-up for a joke.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

This often feels more like a comedy than a drama, but the tone balance is far from the tightrope that Game of Thrones walked with dark humor to underscore its very vicious and bloody plot.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

It’s filled with far more attempts at potty humor and Family Guy-esque cutaways… [but] many jokes unfortunately fail to land.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

There’s a lot more humor, albeit with way too many poop jokes. But is that what viewers really want?

— Therese Lacson, Collider

How is the dynamic between the two leads?

This story wouldn’t work if Dunk and Egg weren’t perfect, and they absolutely are. Claffey and Ansell bring the duo to life with an easy camaraderie that instantly finds a natural rhythm and vibe. They’re easy to love and cheer for.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Region Free

Fortunately, Claffey and Ansell have immediate brotherly chemistry, with Dunk’s often sweet nature a nice counterbalance to Egg’s precociousness.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Claffey and Ansell share a chemistry that becomes the primary reason to keep watching, with both emerging as terrific discoveries.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

It’s Dunk and Egg’s odd-couple relationship and shared green-gilled innocence which anchors this low-stakes, high-reward show.

— John Nugent, Empire Magazine

They’re the heart and soul of this adventure, and both actors instantly rank among the best castings of any of the three shows thus far.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

Claffey and Ansell are the show’s beating heart, allowing Dunk and Egg to become one of the most fascinating and tender friendships this universe has put to screen.

— Kaiya Shunyata, RogerEbert.com

They’re both trying hard enough, and Ansell is a particularly impressive find at just 11 years old, but the writing offers them very little.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Do any other performances stand out?

There are some great supporting characters peppered in here — best among them Daniel Ings, magnetically brilliant as a boozy, braggadocious Baratheon.

— John Nugent, Empire Magazine

Making a huge impression is Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, who likes to party and dance and otherwise live up to the Baratheon reputation for having a good time.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Ings makes the boozy Ser Lyonel into an instant jolt of playful adrenaline.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Ings does such a great job of portraying Ser Lyonel Baratheon; it’s almost certain that he will be one of the most-talked-about characters of the season.

— Ron Hilliard, Discussing Film

Finn Bennett plays Aerion with a controlled madness that simmers under the surface of each glare, quickly proving himself to be a fascinating villain whose desperation for war isn’t suited for the peacetime that Westeros has fallen into.

— Kaiya Shunyata, RogerEbert.com

What about female characters?

Female characters are largely left on the sidelines (or more accurately, the brothels), but Tanzyn Crawford does stand out as a puppeteer whom Dunk crushes on.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

If there’s a downside to the series’ briskness, it’s felt in the limitations to the ensemble, especially the female characters; Crawford is the only actress with even a half-developed role.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

For a show that is sorely lacking in female characters — there is essentially one who has maybe five minutes total of screen time — it also decides to fridge one of them in the biggest deviation from the novel.

— Therese Lacson, Collider

Does it leave us excited for another season?

It is so unassuming and effortlessly charming that I hope we get many more seasons of adventures out of it.

— Joonatan Itkonen, Region Free

Even if it ultimately lives in the shadow of its more dramatic predecessors, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has enough charm to leave audiences eager to follow the future adventures of Dunk and Egg.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

It’s hard to imagine where A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will go if it wants to go beyond the three novellas in the series.

— Therese Lacson, Collider

The fact that this show received a second-season renewal several months ago only suggests that future iterations will be equally aimless and uninspired.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 premieres on HBO on January 18, 2026.

