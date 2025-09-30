A Conversation with the Stars of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and director Benny Safdie sit down with FD correspondent Jacqueline Coley to talk about their upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

In this gritty sports drama, Dwayne Johnson takes on the physically and emotionally demanding role of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, chronicling his rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and the personal battles that nearly broke him. Emily Blunt co-stars as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s partner, who stands by his side through the highs and lows of fame and addiction.

In the interview, the cast opens up about the toughest parts of their character transformations, with Johnson sharing how he adapted to the intense MMA training and fight choreography. They also reveal their favorite on-set moments, praise Safdie’s directing style, and tease what audiences can expect from this true story. The Smashing Machine hits theaters October 3, and tickets are on sale now.

Jacqueline Coley: I want to make sure we talk about the transformation that you do, because folks have seen it a little bit in the trailer. Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sir, you are so delicate with this performance. I just don’t think people appreciate the alchemy that you’re doing with this, and it’s a real collaboration. So I’d love you to talk about [how] you carry yourself differently in this film. Your voice is different and then of course we’ve all seen you look completely different. So, talk about the transformation.

Dwayne Johnson: Thank you for saying that. It was a physical transformation, and I gained a little over 30 lbs. And Benny [Safdie] had come to me and said, “This is something you’ve probably never heard, but you’re going to have to gain weight”… There was also a vocal transformation, too. Emily was amazing. She had connected me with her vocal quote coach, who was really amazing, too, as well. And then the prosthetics from Kazu [Hiro] as well, which really changed the game for me. So for me to sit in the chair for three, four hours and just watch it all wash over me and change me helped me get into Mark’s skin.

