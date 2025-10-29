A Conversation with the Stars and Director of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

The highly-anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic has just landed in theaters and, while critic reviews are mixed, audiences give the movie a Popcornmeter score of 84%, saying it’s “brilliant and emotional.” They’re also praising Jeremy Allen White’s performance as the iconic musician. “White does a great job depicting both sides of the main character: the showman that came alive and left it all on stage, and the recluse that was haunted by his past,” writes an audience member. Some critics are giving White his due credit though. One critic reported that his performance “deserves acknowledgement for its potent restraint. He has the perfect visage to play a singer who also embodies a rugged, working class American ethos.“

In anticipation of the film’s release, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak spoke with White, Odessa Young, and Scott Cooper about making the biopic and having Springsteen on set. Cooper also sat down with RT’s Jacqueline Coley for an episode of the Awards Tour Podcast, where he revisited his storied filmography, from directing Jeff Bridges to his Oscar-winning Crazy Heart. Check out the full interview below.

