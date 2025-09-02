A Conversation with the Cast of The Paper

Nearly every fan of The Office is waiting on the edge of their ergonomic desk chair for the premiere of The Paper, which airs on Peacock this Thursday. To gear up viewers for the highly-anticipated spin-off, we sat down with the cast, including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Oscar Nuñez, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, and Alex Edelman, as they talk about where they drew inspiration for their characters and what their strongest personality traits are. The stars are also sharing their best “Look Into Camera” face. Check out the full interview above and be sure to catch the first episode on September 4.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: I love that sort of player-coach relationship that I’m imagining you had on set. What was your advice to all of these kids joining a show like The Paper?

Oscar Nuñez: Listen to your gut and then ignore it because you’re probably wrong — with the exception of Domhnall. It’s in his DNA, we all know who his dad is. I said [to a lot of them], ‘I’m available for a tutorial.’ None of them took advantage of that and it shows. It shows. I said, ‘My door is open. And I charge $60.00 an hour.’ It’s a treat.

